Justin Allgaier gets into the back of Sam Mayer, turning him from second place at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Xfinity Series.
NASCAR | JR Motorsports teammates Sam Mayer and Justin Allgaier make contact
Published by
The latest game highlights and updates of NASCAR
More from NASCAR Game Highlights
NASCAR | Daniel Hemric to drive No. 11 for Kaulig Racing in 2022
Daniel Hemric will move from Joe Gibbs Racing to Kaulig Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, driving the No. 11 Chevrolet.Read full story
NASCAR | Truck Series Round of 8 race at Las Vegas goes green
Watch the Camping World Truck Series take the green flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to begin the Round of 8.Read full story
NASCAR | Multiple Truck Series playoff drivers collected in Vegas pileup
Watch as multiple NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff drivers get caught in a big wreck late in the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.Read full story
NASCAR | Points leader John Hunter Nemechek loses power, positions at Las Vegas
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship contender John Hunter Nemechek loses power in Stage 2 and falls from sixth to 22nd at Las Vegas.Read full story
NASCAR | Zane Smith has flat tire, loses battery at Las Vegas
Watch Zane Smith have contact early, cutting down a tire and eventually losing his battery on the way to pit road at Las Vegas.Read full story
NASCAR | Christian Eckes celebrates emotional first Truck Series win
Hear what Christian Eckes had to say at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after winning his first Camping World Truck Series race.Read full story
NASCAR | Ben Rhodes after Las Vegas: ‘I needed one more corner’
Ben Rhodes describes a wild night at Las Vegas where he finished runner-up to teammate Christian Eckes and took the playoff points lead.Read full story
NASCAR | Todd Gilliland: ‘Most fun I’ve ever had racing a truck’
Despite leading the most laps at Las Vegas, Todd Gilliland's winning bid fell just short — be he remained in good spirits after the race.Read full story
NASCAR | Sports betting 101: Finding value on the betting market
Sports betting expert Todd Fuhrman offers insight into where bettors can find value beyond the outright win odds at the sportsbook.Read full story
NASCAR | Preview Show: Round of 12 starts in Las Vegas
NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver and Jonathan Merryman break down the Round of 12 kickoff in Las Vegas and if Kyle Larson can go back-to-back in Sin City.Read full story
NASCAR | Bernard Pollard Jr., Corey LaJoie talk love for racing, NASCAR 101
In this clip from Corey LaJoie's Stacking Pennies podcast, Corey talks with Bernard Pollard Jr. about his newfound interest in the sport and dives into some NASCAR 101 questions. Listen to new episodes of "Stacking Pennies" every Wednesday at - https://www.nascar.com/stacking-pennies/Read full story
NASCAR | Ryan Flores breaks down No. 18 team’s season-saving stop at Bristol
In this clip from Corey LaJoie's Stacking Pennies podcast, Ryan 'Skip' Flores breaks down the No. 18's potential season-saving pit stop late at Bristol Motor Speedway. Listen to new episodes of Stacking Pennies every Wednesday at - https://www.nascar.com/stacking-pennies/Read full story
NASCAR | Byron benefitting with crew chief Fugle: ‘He knows how to push my buttons’
William Byron explains how he and crew chief Rudy Fugle have grown in their first Cup Series season together after advancing to the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Playoffs.Read full story
NASCAR | Kyle Larson earns Busch Pole for Las Vegas playoff race
Kyle Larson will start on the Busch Pole for the Round of 12 playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.Read full story
NASCAR | Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger on where they stand after Bristol
Alex Weaver catches up with Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger during Xfinity Series Playoff Media Day on where they stand after the last lap at Bristol.Read full story
NASCAR | Bristol Scanner Sounds: ‘Why does this place break my heart so much?’
Go inside the helmet of the Coca-Cola Racing Family drivers as they battle for 500 laps around Bristol Motor Speedway.Read full story
NASCAR | Steve Letarte: Larson’s ‘fire power’ will best Hamlin in the championship battle
Steve Letarte and Mamba Smith break down the championship battle going on between Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin and who will come out on top of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.Read full story
NASCAR | Steve Letarte’s hot take: ‘That’s the Kevin Harvick I would be worried about’
Mamba Smith and NBC Sports' Steve Letarte join Alex Weaver on this episode of Backseat Drivers to debate the Kevin Harvick vs. Chase Elliott incident at Bristol.Read full story
NASCAR | Joey Logano on why luck ‘comes into play’ in hairy Round of 12
Team Penske driver gives an overview of why the Round of 16 and Round of 12 differ dramatically, and why luck tends to be more valuable in the second round of the NASCAR Playoffs.Read full story
Comments / 0