NASCAR | Saturday-night racing at Richmond in the NASCAR Playoffs

The NASCAR Cup Series is Saturday-night racing at Richmond Raceway for the second race of the NASCAR Playoffs.
NASCAR | Watch Bristol’s dramatic final laps from Harvick’s in-car camera
Watch the final laps and all the drama between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick at Bristol Motor Speedway from the in-car camera views of Harvick's No. 4.
NASCAR | Watch No. 10 pit crew go to work to fix oil-line break
Watch as the No. 10 pit crew of Aric Almirola goes to work to fix an oil-line break in Stage 2 at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Round of 16 elimination race.
NASCAR | Corey LaJoie sends Anthony Alfredo for a ride at Bristol, Alfredo hits wall
Watch as Anthony Alfredo wrecks into the wall after he goes for a ride off the bumper of Corey LaJoie's No. 7.
NASCAR | Kyle Busch has a tire go down in final stage
Watch as Kyle Busch cuts a tire and must pit under green at Bristol putting his playoff hopes in jeopardy.
NASCAR | Ryan Newman, Cole Custer make contact at Bristol
Watch as Ryan Newman cuts across the nose of Cole Custer at Bristol Motor Speedway sending himself into the wall.
NASCAR | Playoff drivers face elimination as the green flag flies at Bristol
Watch as the NASCAR Cup Series goes green at Bristol Motor Speedway where the field of 16 playoff drivers will shrink to 12 when four are eliminated after the Bristol Night Race.
NASCAR | Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin make contact battling for lead; Hamlin cuts a tire
Watch as Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson battle for the lead at Bristol with 100 laps to go as the pair make contact cutting Hamlin's tire.
NASCAR | Race Recap: Playoff intensity brews in the Bristol Night Race
Watch the best moments from the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway that saw a dramatic finish.
NASCAR | Alternate angle: Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick unhappy on pit road post-Bristol Night Race
Get a look from a different angle as Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott get heated on pit road after the Bristol Night Race.
NASCAR | Kyle Larson breaks down win, wild finish in Bristol Night Race
Kyle Larson talks about the finish at Bristol Motor Speedway, highlighting teammate Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick's tangle at the end.
NASCAR | Chase Elliott on Harvick contact: ‘I don’t care who he is’
Listen in as Chase Elliott sounds off on Kevin Harvick after the two make contact on track and have words on pit road.
NASCAR | Harvick sounds off on Chase Elliott : ‘Chicken (expletive)’
Kevin Harvick unloads on Chase Elliott and the contact on track and heated exchange on pit road at Bristol Motor Speedway.
NASCAR | Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick get heated on pit road at Bristol
Watch as Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott have words after an on-track incident between the two drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway.
NASCAR | Xfinity Series regular-season finale goes green at Bristol
Watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series take the green flag for the 2021 regular-season finale under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway.
NASCAR | Justin Allgaier spins from the lead, makes huge save
After slight contact, Justin Allgaier spins from the lead and makes a save in the Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
NASCAR | JR Motorsports teammates Sam Mayer and Justin Allgaier make contact
Justin Allgaier gets into the back of Sam Mayer, turning him from second place at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Xfinity Series.
NASCAR | Sam Mayer after Bristol: ‘I have to give everyone a break’
NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Sam Mayer talks about the pressure of being a rookie, on-track incident with teammate Justin Allgaier at Bristol.
NASCAR | Austin Cindric reacts to door-to-door finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric discusses the final lap at Bristol Motor Speedway after a runner-up finish in the Xfinity Series regular-season finale.
NASCAR | AJ Allmendinger: ‘If I don’t take that chance, I don’t belong’
AJ Allmendinger reacts to last-lap thriller at Bristol Motor Speedway and claiming the 2021 Xfinity Series regular-season championship.
