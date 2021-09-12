NASCAR | Xfinity Series race at Richmond sees the green flag

Austin Cindric takes the green flag for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway.

NASCAR | Watch Bristol’s dramatic final laps from Harvick’s in-car camera

Watch the final laps and all the drama between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick at Bristol Motor Speedway from the in-car camera views of Harvick's No. 4.

NASCAR | Watch No. 10 pit crew go to work to fix oil-line break

Watch as the No. 10 pit crew of Aric Almirola goes to work to fix an oil-line break in Stage 2 at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Round of 16 elimination race.

NASCAR | Corey LaJoie sends Anthony Alfredo for a ride at Bristol, Alfredo hits wall

Watch as Anthony Alfredo wrecks into the wall after he goes for a ride off the bumper of Corey LaJoie's No. 7.

NASCAR | Ryan Newman, Cole Custer make contact at Bristol

Watch as Ryan Newman cuts across the nose of Cole Custer at Bristol Motor Speedway sending himself into the wall.

NASCAR | Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin make contact battling for lead; Hamlin cuts a tire

Watch as Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson battle for the lead at Bristol with 100 laps to go as the pair make contact cutting Hamlin’s tire.

NASCAR | Kyle Busch has a tire go down in final stage

Watch as Kyle Busch cuts a tire and must pit under green at Bristol putting his playoff hopes in jeopardy.

NASCAR | Playoff drivers face elimination as the green flag flies at Bristol

Watch as the NASCAR Cup Series goes green at Bristol Motor Speedway where the field of 16 playoff drivers will shrink to 12 when four are eliminated after the Bristol Night Race.

NASCAR | Race Recap: Playoff intensity brews in the Bristol Night Race

Watch the best moments from the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway that saw a dramatic finish.

NASCAR | Alternate angle: Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick unhappy on pit road post-Bristol Night Race

Get a look from a different angle as Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott get heated on pit road after the Bristol Night Race.

NASCAR | Kyle Larson breaks down win, wild finish in Bristol Night Race

Kyle Larson talks about the finish at Bristol Motor Speedway, highlighting teammate Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick's tangle at the end.

NASCAR | Harvick sounds off on Chase Elliott : ‘Chicken (expletive)’

Kevin Harvick unloads on Chase Elliott and the contact on track and heated exchange on pit road at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR | Chase Elliott on Harvick contact: ‘I don’t care who he is’

Listen in as Chase Elliott sounds off on Kevin Harvick after the two make contact on track and have words on pit road.

NASCAR | Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick get heated on pit road at Bristol

Watch as Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott have words after an on-track incident between the two drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR | Xfinity Series regular-season finale goes green at Bristol

Watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series take the green flag for the 2021 regular-season finale under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR | JR Motorsports teammates Sam Mayer and Justin Allgaier make contact

Justin Allgaier gets into the back of Sam Mayer, turning him from second place at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Xfinity Series.

NASCAR | Justin Allgaier spins from the lead, makes huge save

After slight contact, Justin Allgaier spins from the lead and makes a save in the Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR | Sam Mayer after Bristol: ‘I have to give everyone a break’

NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Sam Mayer talks about the pressure of being a rookie, on-track incident with teammate Justin Allgaier at Bristol.

NASCAR | Austin Cindric reacts to door-to-door finish at Bristol

Austin Cindric discusses the final lap at Bristol Motor Speedway after a runner-up finish in the Xfinity Series regular-season finale.

NASCAR | AJ Allmendinger: ‘If I don’t take that chance, I don’t belong’

AJ Allmendinger reacts to last-lap thriller at Bristol Motor Speedway and claiming the 2021 Xfinity Series regular-season championship.

NASCAR | AJ Allmendinger wins in chaotic final lap, snatches regular-season title

AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric collide, sliding across the start-finish line in a chaotic Xfinity Series final lap at Bristol Motor Speedway.

