Listen in to your favorite Coca-Cola Racing Family drivers as they had a date with Darlington to kick off the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs.
NASCAR | Scanner: ‘Southern 500 winner, Denny Hamlin’
NASCAR | Debate: Has JGR caught up with Hendrick Motorsports?
Mamba Smith and NBC Sports' Rick Allen join Alex Weaver on this week's episode of Backseat Drivers to debate if Joe Gibbs Racing has caught up to Hendrick Motorsports.
NASCAR | Kyle Larson after Richmond: ‘Probably finished where we deserved’
Kyle Larson speaks on his sixth-place finish in the Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway and advancing to the Round of 12 on points.
NASCAR | Chase Elliott ends the night with a fourth-place finish at Richmond
Chase Elliott ends Saturday night with a fourth-place finish at Richmond Raceway in the No. 9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.
NASCAR | MTJ returns to winning ways at Richmond, advances to Round of 12
Martin Truex Jr. wins his fourth race of 2021 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday and advances to the NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12.
NASCAR | Helton: ‘Proud of NASCAR every year around 9/11’
Former NASCAR President Mike Helton reflects on Sept. 11, 2001 and what it was like to return to racing after the national tragedy.
NASCAR | Saturday-night racing at Richmond in the NASCAR Playoffs
The NASCAR Cup Series is Saturday-night racing at Richmond Raceway for the second race of the NASCAR Playoffs.
NASCAR | Never Forget 9/11: Paying tribute to our fallen heroes at Richmond
See a special lap around Richmond Raceway to start Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race honoring America's fallen heroes on the 20-year anniversary of September 11, 2001.
NASCAR | Chase Elliott struggles on pit road at Richmond
Chase Elliott struggles on pit road at Richmond Raceway during green-flag pit stops in Stage 2, which causes the No. 9 to go a lap down.
NASCAR | A Richmond regular: Martin Truex Jr. wins to advance to Round of 12
Martin Truex Jr. wins at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night and advances to the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Playoffs.
NASCAR | Dale Jr.: ‘I wish I was more like Chase Elliott; like, he just races’
Dale Earnhardt Jr. explains the pressures he feels whenever he races now and why he wishes he had a mindset more like that of Chase Elliott.
NASCAR | Martin Truex Jr. after Richmond win: ‘Very proud to win here tonight’
Martin Truex Jr. reflects on the race win at Richmond Raceway and what it means to win on the 20-year anniversary of September 11, 2001.
NASCAR | Hamlin after runner-up finish: ‘It’s go time now’
Denny Hamlin finishes Richmond Raceway with a runner-up finish and a solid points night in Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race.
NASCAR | Haley runner-up at Richmond: ‘Showed a championship-caliber team’
Justin Haley finished second in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway, crediting his team for being able to work his way up through the field.
NASCAR | Dale Jr. after 14th at Richmond: ‘They just race so hard’
Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 14th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway and gives kudos to the field's talent.
NASCAR | Christopher Bell following Richmond: ‘Got a good finish out of it’
Christopher Bell finishes the night at Richmond Raceway in third place and heads to Bristol a little less worried.
NASCAR | Allmendinger nips Martins for intense Stage 1 win at very last second
AJ Allmendinger captured the Stage 1 win ahead of Tommy Joe Martins at the very last second after the lapped car of David Starr held up the No. 44 driver on track at Richmond.
NASCAR | Hard hit for Kurt Busch ends his night early at Richmond
Playoff driver Kurt Busch takes a hard hit early in Stage 1 at Richmond Raceway to end his night on Lap 40.
NASCAR | Never Forget 9/11: National anthem at Richmond
Listen to the national anthem at Richmond Raceway as the NASCAR Cup Series races on the 20-year anniversary of September 11, 2001.
NASCAR | Dale Jr. reacts to Xfinity race at Richmond: ‘It’s a young man’s game out there’
Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks about showing his daughter around and his competition after the Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway.
