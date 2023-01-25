The handicraft to combat anxiety

The increase in the practice of knitting to "Crochet" in LA

Crochet cup holders Photo by Céline Druguet on Unsplash

Anxiety is one of the worst ills that affects millions around the world. If you're not one of them, congratulations! That state of uncertainty can make even small things cause a tightness in your chest, a pain that doesn't kill, but it does unsettle and upset.

Although there are many methods to counteract these anxiety attacks without resorting to medication, for example, walking, practicing yoga, and so on. but crochet has gained strength for its therapeutic use, and Los Angeles City is one of those that leads its practice.

Why has the practice of knitting grown in LA?

According to a survey conducted by the California Endowment, young adults in California are experiencing mental health challenges at an alarming rate.

The survey was conducted on nearly 800 Californians between the ages of 18 and 24, revealing a generation under pressure from a wide range of issues.

If we compare this to what we get when we talk to older adults, we don't see the same breadth and intensity of concern, I think that says something about the burden that young people feel”

-David Metz of the research firm Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates

But, what does this have to do with crochet?

I have suffered from anxiety for years, and I have tried everything, however, I recently started practicing crochet by watching tutorials on YouTube. And initially, I did not do it with therapeutic intentions, but I have been surprised by how easy it is for me to calm down when I start knitting and how satisfied I feel when I manage to finish even a small project.

The effects of flow are similar to those of meditation. Science has shown that meditation can, among other things, reduce stress and fight inflammation." -Victoria Schindler, Occupational Therapist Victoria Schindler

One of the things that define Los Angeles City is its diversity when it comes to expressing art, and with crochet, we can make true works of art. In addition, it is a handicraft that cannot be replaced by anything industrial, so each piece has life.

It's not just handwork

It's art, It is a technique for the creation of clothing, a means of economic livelihood, a cultural movement, a medical therapy, mathematical tool, it has earned a prominent place in the history of creation, and human inventiveness." -Crochet history

Photo by Merylove Art on Unsplash

Technology has greatly helped the crochet technique to expand and we can learn independently, we can also find teachers who guide you online and even groups on Facebook or other social networks where you can share your passion for knitting.

"Crochet is the best cure for restless minds and hands." _ Martin of the North