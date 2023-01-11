What residents don't see, but tourists appreciate

Photo by Narda Maren

People said, "no one values what they have." And in a way, it is so. maybe it is the habit of always seeing the same thing, perhaps it is that we do not appreciate something until we have not it in our hands. The same thing happens in the places where we live (countries, states, cities, and even continents). We complain about so many things that we don't see the positive things that are in front of our eyes.

Why did my readers advise me not to go to the City of Chicago?

At the beginning of last year, I made an article where I told my readers that I would be visiting the Windy City for four days, and I indicated the iconic places that I could go and see in that period since in four days we can't get to know so much about such a big city I focused on tourist places.

In the past article, I received many negative comments, advising me to be careful, "that I was going to be robbed," "that even that I could die," and similar things. Unfortunately, few comments were positive. However, that did not stop me from traveling to Chicago, from my native country, and taking beautiful memories from the city.

Here I leave the link to the last article:

Visiting Chicago for the first time—What to know and where to go

Note: I know that knowing the center of the city is not the same as knowing its neighborhoods and suburbs, but it is still an important letter of introduction.

What I appreciated most about Chicago

Clean streets

As I mentioned before, I did almost all the tours on foot (I walked too much), by bus, and by train, the objective was to have the best experience and something that I loved was seeing the cleanliness of the streets.

Not only did it look clean, but I also didn't see garbage bags everywhere like in other big cities, of which I will reserve the names. Also, the central streets were decorated with beautiful flowering plants

Photo by Narda Maren

Transport

Leaving the airport, I had the first opportunity to use the transport. I bought a ticket that allowed me to use the metro and buses during the 3 days without limit of use. Both the subway and the buses were in excellent condition, except that, due to the low temperatures, I could always find 2 or 3 homeless Inside the subway sheltering from the cold.

Economic, comfortable and clean, are the three adjectives that I would describe transportation.

Photo by sgcdesignco on Unsplash

Tours and the history of the city

It is true, in all big cities we can find tours with trained guides that explain the life of the city, however, I was surprised by how interesting the past was, and everything that the city has experienced.

Unfortunately, many of its residents may have never taken one of these tours since they consider they are only for tourists, but it would be very valuable for the residents to know or remember a bit of the history of their beautiful city.

Both by bus and by boat, I was able to greatly enjoy the tours.

Photo by Narda Maren

Multicultural City

Their people! In addition to the thousands of tourists, Chicago is home to a great diversity of people who are or originally come from other countries.

We can see Koreans, Japanese, Indians, Latinos, etc., and a little bit of every part of the planet, which makes this city have a very important cultural richness, which, instead of taking away from it, adds to both the economy and the transcultural of the metropolis.