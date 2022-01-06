Employees are professionally stagnant because their supervisor slows their growth

Narda Maren

A prevalent situation. Yes, even today.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

You are an excellent employee, but your supervisor does not recognize you or, worse, he or she does not allow you to grow in your work environment.

Unfortunately, this situation continues to happen in many companies. Despite how much the way of managing a company and its people has evolved, there are still thousands of cases employees face unfairly.

Having a supervisor or boss who does not allow one or their subordinates to grow professionally is a regrettable but common situation.

Let's see some of the characteristics of these false leaders and how to deal with the plight.

Bosses are human beings too

Before starting to detail all "those negative characteristics" that bosses can have, it is good to emphasize that, like all humans, they are not perfect. Therefore, before criticizing or predisposing yourself, analyze well if you are not the problem.

How can you handle it?

Sadly, we tend to blame others and not evaluate ourselves first, so take your time, evaluate how you work, and behave.

Ask your boss if there are any complaints or something they understand that you should change or improve. If your boss has nothing to complain about and you know that you deserve to be recognized with a better position at work, go for it!

You are very good at what you do, and your boss does not want you to get out of his control

Being very efficient at what you do is a double-edged sword. Doing your job very well and dominating the area can cause your boss not to want to let you go. They know they are losing a valuable person, and they will be forced to find someone to do the work for you, but with more supervision.

In this case, your boss does acknowledge your work but doesn't want to let you go and doesn't trust someone else to do the job.

How can you handle it?

You must be firm. Talk to your boss and explain that you want to continue advancing and learn new things (not everything is solved with a salary increase).

Explain that you are fully willing to train someone else in the best way, and you can even recommend someone who is already in the company and could do the job according to your criteria.

If none of this works, tell your boss that you will start looking for work at another company if you can't advance within that organization.

You cannot develop your ideas freely

If you feel that your creativity is not being used at work because you feel self-conscious with your boss, two things may happen: your boss has not given you the confidence to express yourself, or you do not have the confidence to do so.

If you feel capable of giving opinions that would help improve your work activities, and your boss ignores them, then your boss is taking away your credit.

How can you handle it?

Put your ideas and opinions in writing. That's right, send an email where you develop what you think for any matter and handle a solution that allows you to keep documenting the things you have proposed and have not been taken into account.

If talking directly with your boss or by mail, you do not receive any feedback, an option that in many companies is seen as offensive, but that can help you get out of the monotony in which you are, is to copy your boss's supervisor in the emails. Yes, your boss may be upset, but somehow you have to make your knowledge known.

They don't give you decision-making authority

This is a severe problem when you are responsible for an area where decision-making is constant, but your boss only allows those decisions to come from him.

Pending tasks may accumulate for not having an answer on time, and in that case, you are the one who will be harmed. Here again, "what I should do and what I have to do" comes into conflict.

How to handle it?

It is always important to try to make things improve with communication. If an employee and his boss do not communicate well, things will never work. Talk to your boss and let him know that you can make decisions.

You could reach an agreement where responsibilities are divided and delegate some of the decisions to you; in this way, you can begin to make your way.

If none of this works, like the previous point, start emailing all the tasks that need to be automated. After the email, if something is urgent, go in person or call your boss, indicating that you need to decide.

If your boss still doesn't delegate you, then it is because he or she either doesn't trust you or is afraid that you can be a better team head. In both cases, if there is no solution with your boss, try to change departments or else start looking for another job.

Avoid making connections with important clients and executives

This is a clear sign that your boss doesn't want you to interact with people who can see your work or professionalism. Creating a connection in a company with clients, suppliers, or senior management is an excellent way to make yourself known as a professional in your area of work.

These links can help you get better jobs or opportunities in the future. This is why, regardless of the position a person has at the moment, you should never underestimate them.

How to handle it?

If your boss does not allow you to have professional relationships and go over him, you can see yourself as an intruder or careerist, so you must be careful.

Again, communication! You must have the courage to face the situation and ask your supervisor why he does not want you to interact with related people outside the office. If your answer is vague or does not make sense, as in the last point, it is time to look for other options inside or outside the company.

Additional tips

  • Not everything has to be black or white. Your boss may not be acting best, but give him a chance to improve. As I said at the beginning of the article, they too are human and make mistakes.
  • You can consult with people who show leadership and have experience and time.
  • You can also speak to the human resources department.
  • If you are good at your job, if you know you are capable and can go far, don't just stay where you are. Be analytical, and you will know when things can change or when you should definitely look for other horizons.

Don't let fear limit you!

