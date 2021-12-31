Thanks to you, "NewsBreak" reader

Narda Maren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fWi6L_0dZvhJ7m00
Photo by Hiếu Hoàng from Pexels

Several years ago, I said that I would not make any more resolutions lists for the new year, maybe because I got frustrated when I didn't achieve one of the goals. But yesterday I decided to do one, not very long, just some things that I know I can do, but I could not achieve them due to lack of self-motivation.

When I finished the shortlist, I thought I was missing something fundamental. I missed putting first, BE HAPPY!

At the end of the list, I got nostalgic thinking that 2021 had passed and I had not achieved anything that I wanted, but I quickly meditated and said to myself, is that really true? Perhaps I had not completed what I wanted to do, but I accomplished other significant ones.

A prominent example of this is that I began to write, and amazing people started following me; I mostly do not know who they are. Still, they have left me messages that make me feel grateful for this new passion that I am exploring, which was always there, but I didn't notice.

I received a lot of criticism, which perhaps bothered me at the time, but helped me improve. I had my first HATERS (Yessss), and I remember celebrating that because it means I made an impact.

So, in addition to being grateful for being healthy, having my family and friends by my side, and having a job, I am also thankful to you because you take the time to follow me. After all, without any commitment, you read what I write. After all, you trust that you can get something good out of it.

For you reader, I wish 2022 to be a year in which you learn to value everything you have, no matter how small. Stop complaining about nonsense and vanities, and learn to see and enjoy all the good things in your life.

So without giving more details, just thank you!

Narda Maren.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Thanks# Gratitude# Advice# 2021# 2022

Comments / 6

Published by

Writing and providing good information is an art. My humble purpose is to communicate positive content that helps us develop a little more like human beings.

Boston, MA
421 followers

More from Narda Maren

Why do we destroy our dreams? Meditation in a coffee shop about self-sabotage

Recently I was having coffee with some friends from work. We were in a lovely establishment, with a charming and comfortable atmosphere. As we chatted, I said to my friends, how great would it be to own a place like this, and I immediately said, but that's impossible.

Read full story
2 comments

2021. A year with many difficulties but full of opportunities for self-improvement

Opening quote missing quotation marksPhoto by Olya Kobruseva from Pexes. We all lived 12 months more with the pandemic (a state of emergency) that no one in current generations knew about, but also a year of learning. Regardless of the limitations that 2021 brought us and how bitter it has been for many, I learned that we could discover something new from all situations.

Read full story
1 comments

Post-traumatic syndrome affects students due to school shootings. Actions necessary to overcome it

We are all aware of the heinous shootings in American schools, and while sadly it is not new, since the 1990s, they have increased considerably. We could blame the lack of gun control, social violence in many areas of the country, and school bullying; in short, we could think of many reasons, but in this article, we will not focus on what causes it but on the consequences of this causes the students.

Read full story
4 comments

Employee anxiety and stress increase when their bosses ask them for immediate answers

You are not "Wikipedia." You don’t need to know all the answers. This singular advice I received might also help you at your work. This is better to know some of the questions than all of the answers." — James Thurber.

Read full story
26 comments

A healthy friendship can turn into a toxic relationship

My most harmful relationship was with my best friend. Manipulation, anxiety, and stress. Some of the things I experienced with my best friend in the university. You aren’t a rehab. It isn’t your job to fix everyone.” — Our mindful life.

Read full story
3 comments

Harmony. The challenge of achieving the feeling of peace and balance that human beings need

Release certain behaviors to achieve emotional balance. Life is complex; There is no doubt about that. However, human beings do not contribute to making it more manageable. We have harmful behaviors that if we start letting go, our coexistence would be much more harmonious.

Read full story

The negativity of people versus the search for harmony

Photo Stop From PixabayAre you a Toxic person? Signs that confirm that you must stop. About three years ago, two simple events showed me that instead of blaming my surroundings, job, or friends that “everything in my life was going wrong,” it was me who had to examine myself and improve.

Read full story
3 comments

The idea of feeling like a failure paralyzes many talented young people

Get away from the abyss of feeling like a loser. Success is staggering from failure to failure without losing enthusiasm.” — Winston Churchill. Have you ever felt that you are a failure no matter what you do or how hard you try? I assure you, you are not alone.

Read full story
9 comments

Travis Scott. His negative influence on young people

Honored in his city, idolized by thousands of fans, and, according to Complex, considered the most influential person in 2021 for young people in America. All very positive, right?

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

"Texas", the king in agricultural, fuel, and also the king of cryptocurrencies

Positive impact on the market with the change from Facebook to Metaverse. The state of Texas had a rise in the cryptocurrency business when China decided last September to ban its use to prevent capital flight. China, closing to trade with this digital currency, caused the Cryptocurrency market to falter at that time; however, one market closes, another expands.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Information, questions, and answers about the vaccination process for children from 5 to 11 years old

Did you know that nearly 500 children have died since the Covid-19 pandemic began in the US?. It seems a small number compared to the thousands of adults who have died. Still, if we consider that since the pandemic's beginning, the doctors and scientists informed that children were much less prone to complications, that number no longer seems negligible.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Intimate partner violence; A severe problem that continues to grow

Imagen de Diana Cibotari en PixabayPhoto by Diana Cibotari from Pixabay. No, it's ok; I just slipped and hurt my shoulder. - Brenda Arriola, 24-year-old woman.*. Brenda is a young woman who lives in my neighborhood, we met at the supermarket, and I greeted her with a hug since we had a lot of time without seeing us. She complained subtly, and I asked her if something was wrong; she told me the typical answer: She had slipped and injured herself.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

The richness and misery of California: the main reasons for this situation and the cities that are at the extreme

Contrast between the metropolis and povertyPhoto by Jon Tyson on Unsplash. The Golden State is known for its diversity. California is one of the most populous states in the United States, one of the largest areas, with incredible climatic, cultural, and racial variety. But it is also the state with the most significant wealth and poverty at the same time.

Read full story
Kern County, CA

The "Kern County Grand Jury" indicts the confessed murderer of minor Patricia Alatorre.

Analyzing the case of Patricia Alatorre makes one feel sad and helpless. In this case, many factors are involved, but only one heinous ending: the cruel murder of a child whom her family and friends remember as brave and joyous.

Read full story
9 comments

"The Squid Game." A series that shows more than cruelty

At this point, few people have not seen the South Koren production “The Squid Game.” A rather crude series that has broken world audience records. With a lot of symbology, an aggressive thematic, not suitable for sensitive people.

Read full story
14 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The "California Teachers Association" will not allow abuse due to the new "Tik Tok Challenge."

The popular social network TickTick, which went viral at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, has achieved to capture the attention of everyone, but mainly the youngest. Famous for its challenges, this application has virtualized songs, dances, memes, and everything audiovisual.

Read full story

"Imposter syndrome." A condition that affects many working women in the United States

This syndrome is related to the inability to perceive success or good work actions; instead, the feeling is of falsehood, as if everything achieved has been by sheer luck and has nothing to do with their ability, intelligence, or a good performance. Those who suffer it feel like a fraud.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

BTS come back to Los Angeles City with four concerts

BTS has just announced their return to Los Angeles City. December 6, 2019: South Korean boy band BTS arrives for the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at the Forum Los Angeles in Inglewood.Shutterstock.

Read full story

Beauty versus self-confidence in America

self-confidencePhoto from Pixabay - G2f1873E38_1920. Why can you be beautiful and not be able to keep a relationship?. The beauty that attracts rarely matches the beauty that makes you fall in love." -José Ortega y Gasset.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy