Why do we destroy our dreams? Meditation in a coffee shop about self-sabotage

Narda Maren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CemvY_0dXjDVBY00
Photo by Roman Odintsov from Pexels

Recently I was having coffee with some friends from work. We were in a lovely establishment, with a charming and comfortable atmosphere. As we chatted, I said to my friends, how great would it be to own a place like this, and I immediately said, but that's impossible.

My friends continued talking about everyday situations: how this year has gone, how the pandemic affected them, and anecdotes from their children. But I kept thinking about what I had said about having a business like the one we were meeting and how I immediately declared it impossible.

I also began to analyze why none of my colleagues contradicted me when I said it was impossible.

Are we so accustomed to dreams, goals, and challenges being done by others and not by us?

Don't sabotage yourself

I kept talking and laughing with my friends, but I continued analyzing what I had done, sabotaged myself. Can't I run a business? Of course, I can do it. If I can work efficiently for others, I could very well do it for myself.

My friends and I have worked supervising personnel, managing establishments, buying merchandise, and product sales; we have gained enough experience to have our own space, but fear stops people.

It is easier to have a stable job, a monthly salary, health insurance, sales bonuses, and many other benefits that being an employee offers you, but what if you risk dreaming and achieving all the benefits of being your boss?

With discipline, you can do it!

Those who achieved their goals were also afraid

Those who decided to have their own doctor's office, a gift shop, a private consultant, or a restaurant were also afraid. They also doubted at the time, but they did not allow that fear to stop them.

Those winners focused on one goal, achieved it, and continued working every day so that what they achieved continued to improve.

No, it is not easy. It takes money, effort, it takes many things, but the first and most important thing you need is to believe in yourself. Please do not doubt that you can do it.

Start step by step, planning and shaping your dream until it becomes a reality.

Sometimes the need makes you do what you thought was impossible

That job security prevents us from seeing the potential we have. Many of those now successful people did it because they had nothing.

They started from scratch because they had no choice, and only with their effort, the desire to move forward, and the universe's help, they managed to achieve what you think you cannot do…

Or maybe yes. You do have the potential to do so!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Life Lessons# Advice# Self Improvement# Short Story# Entrepreneur

Comments / 2

Published by

Writing and providing good information is an art. My humble purpose is to communicate positive content that helps us develop a little more like human beings.

Boston, MA
402 followers

More from Narda Maren

Thanks to you, "NewsBreak" reader

Several years ago, I said that I would not make any more resolutions lists for the new year, maybe because I got frustrated when I didn't achieve one of the goals. But yesterday I decided to do one, not very long, just some things that I know I can do, but I could not achieve them due to lack of self-motivation.

Read full story
1 comments

2021. A year with many difficulties but full of opportunities for self-improvement

Opening quote missing quotation marksPhoto by Olya Kobruseva from Pexes. We all lived 12 months more with the pandemic (a state of emergency) that no one in current generations knew about, but also a year of learning. Regardless of the limitations that 2021 brought us and how bitter it has been for many, I learned that we could discover something new from all situations.

Read full story

Post-traumatic syndrome affects students due to school shootings. Actions necessary to overcome it

We are all aware of the heinous shootings in American schools, and while sadly it is not new, since the 1990s, they have increased considerably. We could blame the lack of gun control, social violence in many areas of the country, and school bullying; in short, we could think of many reasons, but in this article, we will not focus on what causes it but on the consequences of this causes the students.

Read full story
4 comments

Employee anxiety and stress increase when their bosses ask them for immediate answers

You are not "Wikipedia." You don’t need to know all the answers. This singular advice I received might also help you at your work. This is better to know some of the questions than all of the answers." — James Thurber.

Read full story
26 comments

A healthy friendship can turn into a toxic relationship

My most harmful relationship was with my best friend. Manipulation, anxiety, and stress. Some of the things I experienced with my best friend in the university. You aren’t a rehab. It isn’t your job to fix everyone.” — Our mindful life.

Read full story
3 comments

Harmony. The challenge of achieving the feeling of peace and balance that human beings need

Release certain behaviors to achieve emotional balance. Life is complex; There is no doubt about that. However, human beings do not contribute to making it more manageable. We have harmful behaviors that if we start letting go, our coexistence would be much more harmonious.

Read full story

The negativity of people versus the search for harmony

Photo Stop From PixabayAre you a Toxic person? Signs that confirm that you must stop. About three years ago, two simple events showed me that instead of blaming my surroundings, job, or friends that “everything in my life was going wrong,” it was me who had to examine myself and improve.

Read full story
3 comments

The idea of feeling like a failure paralyzes many talented young people

Get away from the abyss of feeling like a loser. Success is staggering from failure to failure without losing enthusiasm.” — Winston Churchill. Have you ever felt that you are a failure no matter what you do or how hard you try? I assure you, you are not alone.

Read full story
9 comments

Travis Scott. His negative influence on young people

Honored in his city, idolized by thousands of fans, and, according to Complex, considered the most influential person in 2021 for young people in America. All very positive, right?

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

"Texas", the king in agricultural, fuel, and also the king of cryptocurrencies

Positive impact on the market with the change from Facebook to Metaverse. The state of Texas had a rise in the cryptocurrency business when China decided last September to ban its use to prevent capital flight. China, closing to trade with this digital currency, caused the Cryptocurrency market to falter at that time; however, one market closes, another expands.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Information, questions, and answers about the vaccination process for children from 5 to 11 years old

Did you know that nearly 500 children have died since the Covid-19 pandemic began in the US?. It seems a small number compared to the thousands of adults who have died. Still, if we consider that since the pandemic's beginning, the doctors and scientists informed that children were much less prone to complications, that number no longer seems negligible.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Intimate partner violence; A severe problem that continues to grow

Imagen de Diana Cibotari en PixabayPhoto by Diana Cibotari from Pixabay. No, it's ok; I just slipped and hurt my shoulder. - Brenda Arriola, 24-year-old woman.*. Brenda is a young woman who lives in my neighborhood, we met at the supermarket, and I greeted her with a hug since we had a lot of time without seeing us. She complained subtly, and I asked her if something was wrong; she told me the typical answer: She had slipped and injured herself.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

The richness and misery of California: the main reasons for this situation and the cities that are at the extreme

Contrast between the metropolis and povertyPhoto by Jon Tyson on Unsplash. The Golden State is known for its diversity. California is one of the most populous states in the United States, one of the largest areas, with incredible climatic, cultural, and racial variety. But it is also the state with the most significant wealth and poverty at the same time.

Read full story
Kern County, CA

The "Kern County Grand Jury" indicts the confessed murderer of minor Patricia Alatorre.

Analyzing the case of Patricia Alatorre makes one feel sad and helpless. In this case, many factors are involved, but only one heinous ending: the cruel murder of a child whom her family and friends remember as brave and joyous.

Read full story
9 comments

"The Squid Game." A series that shows more than cruelty

At this point, few people have not seen the South Koren production “The Squid Game.” A rather crude series that has broken world audience records. With a lot of symbology, an aggressive thematic, not suitable for sensitive people.

Read full story
14 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The "California Teachers Association" will not allow abuse due to the new "Tik Tok Challenge."

The popular social network TickTick, which went viral at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, has achieved to capture the attention of everyone, but mainly the youngest. Famous for its challenges, this application has virtualized songs, dances, memes, and everything audiovisual.

Read full story

"Imposter syndrome." A condition that affects many working women in the United States

This syndrome is related to the inability to perceive success or good work actions; instead, the feeling is of falsehood, as if everything achieved has been by sheer luck and has nothing to do with their ability, intelligence, or a good performance. Those who suffer it feel like a fraud.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

BTS come back to Los Angeles City with four concerts

BTS has just announced their return to Los Angeles City. December 6, 2019: South Korean boy band BTS arrives for the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at the Forum Los Angeles in Inglewood.Shutterstock.

Read full story

Beauty versus self-confidence in America

self-confidencePhoto from Pixabay - G2f1873E38_1920. Why can you be beautiful and not be able to keep a relationship?. The beauty that attracts rarely matches the beauty that makes you fall in love." -José Ortega y Gasset.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy