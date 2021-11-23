The idea of feeling like a failure paralyzes many talented young people

Narda Maren

Get away from the abyss of feeling like a loser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=020sfH_0d2L72kt00
Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels

Success is staggering from failure to failure without losing enthusiasm.” — Winston Churchill.

Have you ever felt that you are a failure no matter what you do or how hard you try? I assure you, you are not alone.

Even if you see the people around you smiling, happy with what they do, this is not always the case. It is difficult for everyone to show themselves and express their emotions; this makes us vulnerable. Remember, you can’t judge a book by its cover.

We understand the failure when something does not go as expected; Maybe you spent a lot of time studying for an exam, but your grade was low, or you worked a lot on a company project, and your supervisors didn’t pass it.

Learn, one or many failures do not make you a failure, much less a loser.

You can learn from my experience

That feeling of disappointment and disenchantment with yourself is more common than you think. I felt like this many times. In college, I had such good grades, but I didn’t feel capable enough.

At work, I also felt the same; even though I managed to go from assistant to manager quickly, I felt that perhaps I was lucky, that I did not deserve that position. However, many times I was aware that I was performing my work well.

But there came a time when I reflected; I thought: It was not possible that the good things that had happened to me were just a stroke of good luck.” I must have done something good to have achieved what I did. So I focused on working on that.

Ways to leave the feeling of being a fraud

You feel like a failure when something doesn’t go as expected; Maybe you spent a lot of time studying for an exam, but your grade was low, or you worked a lot on a company project, and your supervisors didn’t pass it.

You definitely don’t have to feel that way; here are some tips that helped me, and I trust I will do with you.

1. Analyze if you are really doing it right

If you feel like a fraud, you should do two things, first identify if you are giving your best to make things go well for you. We must be clear; you may not be striving for what you want. This does not mean that you are a failure, simply that you have to give a little more of yourself.

If you know that you are giving your all and still feel frustrated, the first thing is to self-analyze what is happening. Is it your environment? Are they your friends? Are your goals very high in the short term? Those feelings come from somewhere. The first thing is to identify them.

2. Stop comparing yourself to others

In this world, we all have a way of being, of behaving, and we should also have our own goals. Your coworker has managed to rise in position before you or have a higher salary. That does not make you less professional.

All your friends are already married and have children, and you aren’t? It does not mean anything. Each one must live by his convictions and his own time.

Always will have people who achieve things before and after you. That shouldn’t confuse you. Society has imposed a time for everything for which you do not necessarily have to adapt. I repeat: Live at your own pace.

There will always be better and worse people than you; if you want to compete, do it with yourself and try to improve yourself every day, but at your own pace, not others. Do not be pressured by society.

We know that the competition is fierce these days, but if you let yourself be pressured by what others want you to achieve, you will stop being yourself. Visualize your goals and focus on them, no matter what others say.

If your goal is to go abroad and not have a car of the year, go for it; the achievements are personal, not those of those around you, and do not let anyone make you think otherwise.

3. Live according to your budget

We are social beings. We all need to have fun and go out from time to time, but choose well with whom you do it.

If the friends you choose are well above your standard of living, you may not be able to follow the same level of expenses, or worse, to achieve them, you go into debt, which will cause you not to advance in worthwhile things for you.

In this order, learn to say NO. You don’t have to do everything your friends or coworkers do. You should say NO without guilt; it’s not your problem if others don’t like it.

4. Work on your self-esteem

Self-esteem is essential. If your self-esteem is low, you will not love yourself no matter how hard you work and how much others value you.

Read books that help you improve your self-esteem, identify your strengths, learn to define what you are good at. All this will lead you to change your perception of seeing yourself and help you in your life projects.

5. Focus on the present

You may not have done very well in the past, but the past is already. If you made mistakes before, learn from them and forget about the rest. Concentrate on working on your present.

Too often give importance to the past, and we do not value what we live today. If you used to be very shy, lagging, or messy, remember the opportunities you missed by being like that and focus on the person you are now.

The present is everything.

You can do it!

If you always live thinking about what people say or that you should have certain things at your age, you will live the life that others want them to live and not the one you want to live.

Too often feel like a fraud or a failure just because we are not who others want us to be. Remember, you are solely responsible for your life, including your projects, wishes, goals, and dreams. Forget what people will say and move on.

If you failed, it means that you tried; who does not fail in life is because he never tried. A successful person is a result of having failed as many times as necessary.

I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed. — Michael Jordan

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Self ImprovementEmotional intelligenceLife LessonsMindfulnessJob

Comments / 5

Published by

Writing and providing information is an art. Reading is enriching and that is my purpose: to inform and add value to my readers.

Los Angeles, CA
223 followers

More from Narda Maren

Harmony. The challenge of achieving the feeling of peace and balance that human beings need

Release certain behaviors to achieve emotional balance. Life is complex; There is no doubt about that. However, human beings do not contribute to making it more manageable. We have harmful behaviors that if we start letting go, our coexistence would be much more harmonious.

Read full story

The negativity of people versus the search for harmony

Photo Stop From PixabayAre you a Toxic person? Signs that confirm that you must stop. About three years ago, two simple events showed me that instead of blaming my surroundings, job, or friends that “everything in my life was going wrong,” it was me who had to examine myself and improve.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion on Travis Scott. His negative influence on young people

Honored in his city, idolized by thousands of fans, and, according to Complex, considered the most influential person in 2021 for young people in America. All very positive, right?

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

"Texas", the king in agricultural, fuel, and also the king of cryptocurrencies

Positive impact on the market with the change from Facebook to Metaverse. The state of Texas had a rise in the cryptocurrency business when China decided last September to ban its use to prevent capital flight. China, closing to trade with this digital currency, caused the Cryptocurrency market to falter at that time; however, one market closes, another expands.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Information, questions, and answers about the vaccination process for children from 5 to 11 years old

Did you know that nearly 500 children have died since the Covid-19 pandemic began in the US?. It seems a small number compared to the thousands of adults who have died. Still, if we consider that since the pandemic's beginning, the doctors and scientists informed that children were much less prone to complications, that number no longer seems negligible.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Intimate partner violence; A severe problem that continues to grow

Imagen de Diana Cibotari en PixabayPhoto by Diana Cibotari from Pixabay. No, it's ok; I just slipped and hurt my shoulder. - Brenda Arriola, 24-year-old woman.*. Brenda is a young woman who lives in my neighborhood, we met at the supermarket, and I greeted her with a hug since we had a lot of time without seeing us. She complained subtly, and I asked her if something was wrong; she told me the typical answer: She had slipped and injured herself.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

The richness and misery of California: the main reasons for this situation and the cities that are at the extreme

Contrast between the metropolis and povertyPhoto by Jon Tyson on Unsplash. The Golden State is known for its diversity. California is one of the most populous states in the United States, one of the largest areas, with incredible climatic, cultural, and racial variety. But it is also the state with the most significant wealth and poverty at the same time.

Read full story
Kern County, CA

The "Kern County Grand Jury" indicts the confessed murderer of minor Patricia Alatorre.

Analyzing the case of Patricia Alatorre makes one feel sad and helpless. In this case, many factors are involved, but only one heinous ending: the cruel murder of a child whom her family and friends remember as brave and joyous.

Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The "California Teachers Association" will not allow abuse due to the new "Tik Tok Challenge."

The popular social network TickTick, which went viral at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, has achieved to capture the attention of everyone, but mainly the youngest. Famous for its challenges, this application has virtualized songs, dances, memes, and everything audiovisual.

Read full story

"Imposter syndrome." A condition that affects many working women in the United States

This syndrome is related to the inability to perceive success or good work actions; instead, the feeling is of falsehood, as if everything achieved has been by sheer luck and has nothing to do with their ability, intelligence, or a good performance. Those who suffer it feel like a fraud.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

BTS come back to Los Angeles City with four concerts

BTS has just announced their return to Los Angeles City. December 6, 2019: South Korean boy band BTS arrives for the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at the Forum Los Angeles in Inglewood.Shutterstock.

Read full story

Beauty versus self-confidence in America

self-confidencePhoto from Pixabay - G2f1873E38_1920. Why can you be beautiful and not be able to keep a relationship?. The beauty that attracts rarely matches the beauty that makes you fall in love." -José Ortega y Gasset.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles. The gang capital of America

Please don't make me talk about it. I am sorry": Sophie, 32, a resident in Los Angeles City, and with sad eyes, answers in that way my question about if she or someone she knows has had conflicts with gang members.

Read full story
22 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Positive news for Los Angeles City in August

It is incredible how it is increasingly difficult to get positive news in the media. This is why we want to highlight eight good news that happened at the end of the month. Free Animal Doctor,a nonprofit veterinary clinic, provides much-needed medical services for pet owners. "No one has been denied service for not being able to pay," Leah Walker tells ABC7. They are grateful for the clinic, and like many, they have also been financially affected by the pandemic.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Third dose of vaccine for immunization against Covid-19. Would it really be necessary?

Last Thursday, July 8, the renowned pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech announced the development of a new vaccine to strengthen the immune system against Covid-19. If approved, It Would be the third dose to people vaccinated with the vaccine from this laboratory.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

8 Simple Tips to Save Money from your Next Month Salary

Did you know that California has 5 of the 10 most expensive cities in the US?. You have surely noticed if you live in San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Oakland, or San José.

Read full story
California State

Alarming Water Shortage in California. How does it affect Los Angeles?

Los Angeles City is among the 20 major cities in the world where water shortages will begin in 2050. But in 2021, we are already feeling its effects." According to a study conducted and published by Nature, the global urban population facing water scarcity (933 million, one-third of the world's urban population in 2016) will increase between 1.693-2.373 billion people (one third to almost half of the global urban population) by 2050. However, today, the severe effects are already being felt in part of the planet, including California, and its most populous city, Los Angeles."

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

7 Things you should know If you are From Los Angeles and want to move to Boston

At the gateway to the Boston Public Garden (the public space in Boston).Shutterstock. Last May, I had the opportunity to get to know Boston City for the first time; And whether you want to spend a season in the "New England Capital" or are thinking of definitely moving there, there is information you should know.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Restaurants could require Proof of Vaccination for their Customers

Los Angeles City Attorney's Office proposed that the city restaurants require proof of vaccination from their customers to enter their places. Nury Martínez, Los Angeles City Council President, proposed this measure last Wednesday due to the Delta Variant of Covid-19. However, although several restaurant owners say that this measure would cause a decrease in their customers, others have already begun to demand it without even passing it.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy