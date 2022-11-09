Breaking bad brain habits can decelerate aging

Narbis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iaT88_0j4nnqXT00
iStock

Nearly everyone engages in unhealthy lifestyle habits on occasion — bag of potato chips instead of dinner? Two-too-many glasses of Pinot Noir? We’ve all been there and life is all about balance, right? While “everything in moderation,” goes the old line, does that adage hold true when it comes to prioritizing the health of your brain? According to some experts, less is more when it comes to consumption of substances that can hurt you long term.

For instance, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Kathryn Piper says there can be absolutely devastating consequences to not prioritizing habits that lead to a healthier brain, including but not limited to: memory loss, dementia, Alzheimer’s Disease, mental health disorders, and more.

One common way many people are harming their brain health is by regularly eating foods that contribute to chronic inflammation, says Piper.

Processed foods alter the bacteria that live in our gut, which in turn triggers an altered immune response. Over time, this different response leads to chronic inflammation, which has been linked to dementia, she says.

Foods that contribute to chronic inflammation:

  • Added Sugar (cakes, cookies, coffee drinks, soda, candy)
  • Trans Fat containing foods (fast food, fried foods, donuts, commercial baked goods, stick margarine)
  • Refined Carbohydrates (white bread, pasta, white rice, many breakfast cereals)
  • Ultra-Processed Foods (hot dogs, chicken nuggets, packaged soups, chips and snack crackers)

Among substances that can both cause chronic inflammation and deteriorate brain health, there is a big standout: Alcohol.

How can Alcohol Impact Your Brain?

A common question that arises when discussing alcohol consumption is whether or not low-to-moderate alcohol consumption — meaning around one or two drinks a day — is bad for your brain, if it causes degeneration of neurons or nerve cells, and so on, Dr. Andrew Huberman recently said on an episode of The Huberman Lab Podcast.

A recent study: “Associations between alcohol consumption and gray and white matter volumes in the UK Biobank,” looked at the brains of more than 35,000 generally healthy adults who were drinking various amounts of alcohol to address the question of how much alcohol consumption hurts your brain.

“What they found was that even for people that were drinking low-to-moderate amounts of alcohol, so one or two drinks per day, there was evidence of thinning of the neocortex — loss of neurons in the neocortex — and other brain regions,” Huberman said in his podcast episode titled: What alcohol does to your body, brain and health.

This is an important study because it shows that if you are consuming just seven glasses of wine throughout the week, regardless of it being one a night or seven on Friday, there can be consequences for your brain, he said.

“Chronic alcohol intake can disrupt the brain, even if the chronic intake is very low,” Huberman added.

Beyond this, over drinking can, “in the short term this can cause memory problems and raise your risk of depression,” says Kara Nassour, licensed professional counselor practicing at Shaded Bough Counseling. “In the long term, it increases your risk of Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome, which includes memory problems, learning difficulties, confusion and psychosis.”

Overconsumption of alcohol falls under a broader category of behaviors that are harmful to the brain: numbing habits. Overindulgence in these can be a dangerous route to take, says self-intelligence coach Dr. Jessica Metcalfe.

“Numbing behaviors are actions or habits that help you escape reality, or zone out, so you don’t have to feel bad, sad or uncomfortable,” Metcalfe says. “It’s a way to suppress your fight-or-flight response and worrying.”

These can include:

  • Excessive Shopping
  • Excessive Scrolling Social Media
  • Alcohol and Substance Abuse
  • Binge Watching TV
  • Online Games

Apart from consumption of harmful substances or an overindulgence in Netflix, there are other, less easily avoidable parts of life that can be harmful to your brain: too much stress, says Dr. David Seitz, the Medical Director for Ascendant Detox.

How Stress can Impact Your Brain Health

Stress can take a toll on the brain, causing problems with memory and concentration, says Seitz. “This is because an increase in the stress hormone, cortisol, can damage the prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for the brain's executive functions like reasoning, problem-solving, and flexible thinking.”

Chronic stress can also lead to anxiety, depression, and other mental health problems.

So, what are steps you can take to avoid these unhealthy behaviors and cut back the stress from your life? First is to recognize them, says Dr. Jeff Ditzell, CEO and lead psychiatrist at Jeff Ditzell Psychiatry in New York City.

“Very few people want to admit that they have bad habits. But there are ways to overcome this,” says Ditzell. “Once you understand how your mind thinks, you can change them before they become more serious issues which could affect your health negatively.”

Here are some Top Tips on Breaking Unhealthy Habits that are Impacting your Brain:

  • Eliminate Triggers: Knowing how to identify what triggers you — like a messy room or oversleeping — can be the difference between having a stressful day, and a productive one. Eliminate or reduce these triggers as much as possible so you don’t have an excuse to engage in that behavior, says Ditzell.
  • Change your Environment and you won’t need to use willpower as much. When you make changes in your environment (for example, eliminating most processed foods from your home) you won't find yourself having cravings for that snack or thinking about another scenario that would trigger your unhealthy behavior.
  • Find Healthy Replacements: Science shows that it’s much harder to simply stop doing something than it is to replace that action. Why? Because withdrawal from rewards is more difficult. Having a healthy replacement habit can help you overcome this obstacle and get back on track. For instance, if you tend to pour yourself a glass of wine each night, try replacing it with tart cherry juice in a wine glass, which promotes healthy sleep patterns and is rich in nutrients.
  • Form Healthier Habits: When it comes to habit-forming, one of the most important things you can do is visualize yourself completing your goal. A lot of people think that this is an impossible task, and that if they could just overcome the inner fight against their habits then they would be successful. This couldn’t be further from the truth. By creating an image in your head of what you want to look like when you are one year from now and picturing attainable goals along with obstacles or struggles you will encounter in reaching your goal it is easier to stay motivated to reach for the stars and ultimately accomplish them.
  • Avoid Sedentarism: Studies show that too much sitting — like smoking — increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes and premature death. According to a preliminary study by UCLA researchers of middle-aged and older adults, sitting too much is linked to changes in a section of the brain that is critical for memory. In order to avoid this, avoid sitting and lack of physical activity for long periods of time throughout the day.

Use a Neurofeedback Device Neurofeedback therapy can improve focus by measuring brain activity and showing it to us in real time. It does so by using electrodes on the head to detect brain patterns. The patterns are then analyzed by a computer that delivers feedback to the user as images or sounds. Narbis neurofeedback smart glasses [affiliate link] for example, use sensors and a NASA patented algorithm to track how focused you are. When you are distracted, the glasses change tint. When you are concentrating, the glasses instantly clear to reward and reinforce practicing attention. As you go through routine tasks like reading or responding to emails, the algorithm encourages healthy patterns of brain activity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# brain health# neurfoeedback# unhealthy habits# healthy habits

Comments / 0

Published by

Narbis writes about a wide array of topics focused on health, technology, and attention disorder issues including Neurofeedback, ADHD, Kids' Attention, Parenting Tips, Mindfulness, Workplace Culture, Peak Performance, and Video Gaming.

Ambler, PA
932 followers

More from Narbis

Light Therapy Devices Improve Skincare, Migraine, and Mood

Light therapy is a specialized kind of treatment that uses specific wavelengths of light to help improve a person’s mood, boost energy levels, and reduce migraine pain. Cosmetically, light therapy devices have been approved by the FDA to stimulate hair growth and decrease fat deposits. They are also used to alleviate acne and reduce skin wrinkles from aging and sun damage.

Read full story

The Rise of ADHD in Kids and Women: What it Means for Schools

Recent headlines pronounce that ADHD diagnoses are on the rise for both children and adults, especially women. In fact, adult diagnoses of ADHD are growing at a rate four times faster than cases in children, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. While ADHD can come with a plethora of behaviors like hyperactivity, struggling to concentrate, or fidgeting and disorganization in adults, for some teachers — according to their students — it contributes to a number of personality strengths.

Read full story

New Advances in Light Therapy Hold Promise for Brain Disorders

Photobiomodulation May Prove an Effective Treatment for Alzheimer’s, Depression, Stroke. From our ancestors’ discovery of fire, to the invention of the electric lightbulb, to harvesting sunlight as a renewable energy source, part of the human condition has always centered around harnessing the power of light to shape and improve our way of life.

Read full story

Feeding your brain with cognitive-boosting foods can decelerate aging

While the continuous buzz from fad diets, new alleged “superfoods,” and must-try weight loss supplements can be overwhelming, connections between your diet and the health of your brain are undeniable. Despite what those Instagram ads promise, there’s no magical solution to combat the fact that cognitive decline is real. However, what is true is that our behaviors (a big part of those being diet) can vastly accelerate — or decelerate! — the aging process of your brain.

Read full story
2 comments

Binaural Beats: A Tune Up for Your Brain

Consider the following scenarios: In the first, you’re about to jump out of a plane to skydive; in the second, you’re drowsy and relaxing in bed after a long, exhausting day. As you might imagine, the electrical patterns in your brain would look wildly different between the two. This is because our behavior, emotions, and thoughts are communicated as electrical pulses between neurons within our brains.

Read full story
2 comments

The Rise of Digital Medicine Means More Non-Drug Treatment Options for Patients

Digital innovation has shaped almost every aspect of the way we live our lives today. Struggling to find parking downtown? Want to start learning a new language today? Craving sushi from the town over but don’t want to get off the sofa? There’s an app for that. And these aren’t the only industries rapidly shifting because of technological innovation. Healthcare has also entered the digital world, with advances in informatics and technology in medicine, the patient experience is changing for the better.

Read full story

Many are Turning to Neurofeedback to Help Improve Attention. What are the Side Effects?

Brain fog. ADHD. Anxiety. Feeling constantly distracted. Between COVID and spending our waking lives glued to screens, we are living in a world of declining mental states. And millions of people are searching for a remedy. Medications work, but many bring with them unpleasant side effects that parents, especially, are loathe to impart to children.

Read full story

Simple Brain Hacks May Boost Mental Concentration

What do you do when you’re born completely color blind, but are desperate to enjoy a full range of color vision? If you’re Neil Harbissoh, you implant an antenna into your head.

Read full story
2 comments

Top Ten Neurofeedback Devices for 2022

This post has been updated as of June 2022 to include several new devices on the market and provides information on other popular wearables claiming to improve mental health, emotional regulation, or brain function.

Read full story

Tips for Students Struggling to Stay Focused Amid Finals

If you’re like most adults, and the sheer memory of studying for exams sends you into a panicky downward spiral, imagine how kids today feel. You may have barely passed your English Literature final by pulling an all-nighter and downing a strong pot of coffee, but consider the candy store of distractions tempting students nowadays. You had solitaire and AOL messenger. Today, students have an all-you-can-eat buffet of digital distractions like Instagram feeds, TikTok, phone alerts, and streaming services just to name a few.

Read full story
2 comments

Brain Fog: A Look into the Different Causes and Solutions

This is part two of a two-part series on overcoming brain fog. Forget the name of your child’s teacher again? Stumped by what you actually need to buy at the grocery store because you left the list at home? If you suffer from brain fog, you know that it can touch almost every aspect of your life — it can lead to an inability to articulate your thoughts clearly and make your job, household chores and caring for your loved ones more difficult than ever before. While the phenomenon of a COVID-19-induced lack of clarity has recently shed a spotlight on the topic, there are a number of other causes, symptoms and cures for brain fog.

Read full story
7 comments

New Breakthroughs in Neuroscience: A Q&A with Narbis Neurofeedback Smart Glasses CEO, Devon Greco

A Q&A with Narbis CEO Devon Greco (affiliate link) Recently, The Hustle reported that since featuring Stanford Neuroscientist Andrew Huberman in November 2021, over 90 days, #neurosciencehacks searches snowballed eightfold on TikTok indicating a booming thirst for neuroscience, thanks to influencers like Andrew who repackage bizarre brain insights for the masses.

Read full story

Unconventional Methods May Be the Ticket to Improving Focus and Athletic Performance

It’s generally understood that better focus leads to better athletes. Think about the steely-eyed marathon runner or the rapt attention of a pro-golfer before taking a putt. However, when someone is instructed to ‘focus,’ the suggestion is that their focus is presently off – that they aren't focused – and they just need to turn it on; as though focus were as simple as flipping a light switch.

Read full story

Tools to Help Entrepreneurs Stay Sharp

This post includes an affiliate link to Narbis.com, if you purchase anything through this affiliated link, the author/website may earn a commission. Have you ever put in what feels like a full-day’s work and thirteen cups of coffee, only to find zero actual tasks checked off on your to-do list? For entrepreneurs and small business owners, this is an easy trap to fall into. Go-getting founders with all-encompassing roles live in a world where it's possible to be on call all hours of the day. There is no clock to punch, unlimited emails to send, and a demand to be Jack-of-all-trades AND master in your field. The bottom line is, it's not uncommon for entrepreneurs to get overwhelmed, frustrated, and unfocused.

Read full story

Keeping focus amidst alarming levels of stress may require new tactics

Forget why you started an email? Unconsciously hopping from tab to tab without rhyme or reason? Doom Scrolling? If you’ve found yourself more distracted or stressed than usual lately, you aren’t alone. Two years after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, inflation, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine have pushed people’s stress in the U.S. to unsettling levels, according to new polls conducted by the American Psychological Association.

Read full story
11 comments

How undiagnosed ADHD can manifest in children

Daydreamers. Chatterboxes. Manipulators. Plenty of kids go through phases that drive their parents and teachers crazy, but when is the time to start thinking that there might be something atypical about their behavior? One important step is to listen to what your child’s teachers are saying since their experience at school is wildly different than home.

Read full story
1 comments

Top Biohacking Devices for 2022

This is part two of a two-part series on biohacking. Part one is available here. Summary. If you’re looking to adapt biohacking practices into your daily life, you may want to integrate the use of human augmentation tech into your routine. This piece breaks down:

Read full story
2 comments

Filing taxes, managing finances can feel overwhelming for those with ADHD

Living in the moment. Spontaneity. These positive traits associated with ADHD can be downright detrimental when it comes to something that’s front of mind for Americans this time of year: finances. As tax season is in full swing, we asked mental health experts who are well versed in ADHD, as well as financial planning experts, to tell us about some potential financial stumbling blocks for people with ADHD, and ways to help people keep focused on their finances.

Read full story

Stressed out and Exhausted? Biohacking Claims to Restore Quality of Life

This is part one of a two-part series on biohacking. Summary. In the flurry of information that exists around biohacking, many fundamental questions go unanswered. This story breaks down the basics of human enhancement, including:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy