Feeding your brain with cognitive-boosting foods can decelerate aging

Narbis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pqiH_0hJEvwk400
iStock

While the continuous buzz from fad diets, new alleged “superfoods,” and must-try weight loss supplements can be overwhelming, connections between your diet and the health of your brain are undeniable. Despite what those Instagram ads promise, there’s no magical solution to combat the fact that cognitive decline is real. However, what is true is that our behaviors (a big part of those being diet) can vastly accelerate — or decelerate! — the aging process of your brain.

“Your brain is involved in everything you do,” Dr. Daniel Amen, physician and founder of Amen Clinics, said during a TEDx Talk. “How you think, how you act, how you get along with other people.” And even though your brain is only around 2 percent of your body’s weight. It is very energy intensive and uses 20 to 30 percent of the calories you consume.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8sKj_0hJEvwk400
Daniel Amen is a psychiatrist and brain disorder specialist as director of the Amen ClinicsAmen Clinics

“Of the breakfast that you had this morning, or the lunch you had this afternoon, almost a third of it goes to feed 2 percent of your body’s weight,” he said. “Your brain is the most expensive real estate in your body.”

On average you will lose 85,000 brain cells a day and according to Amen Clinics, you can tweak your diet to slow down the aging process.

The Standard American Diet, also known as the “SAD Diet,” which is a combination of high carbohydrates, processed sugar, and saturated fats, is not only associated with heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. It is associated with depression, attentional problems and Alzheimer's disease, says Amen.

“Food is medicine or it is poison.”

So, what are some of the top foods to help boost cognitive function and promote long-term brain health?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31niwv_0hJEvwk400
iStock

The 7 Best Brain Foods:

1. Eggs: Eggs are rich in B-Vitamins, which can help slow cognitive decline, says Bill Bradley, registered dietitian and CEO at Mediterranean Living.

“They help lower levels of homocysteine, which can be linked to dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Eggs also contain choline, which creates acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter responsible for mood and memory.”

2. Turmeric-infused foods: The major ingredient in turmeric, curcumin, has been linked to positive effects on the brain, says Brian Jones, Fitness Expert and CEO/Founder of Best in Edmonton.

“The blood-brain barrier can be crossed by the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory chemical curcumin. In studies, it has lessened Alzheimer's and depressive symptoms. More research is required, but it might help postpone the effects of aging on the brain. Even if adding turmeric to your food may be advantageous,” he said.

3. Fish rich in omega 3: The gray matter in your brain, which aids in memory processing, naturally declines with age, said Jones.

“The amount of gray matter in your brain can be boosted by omega-3 fatty acids found in fish. Salmon, tuna, herring, and sardines are a few examples of fish and seafood products you should incorporate into your diet.”

4. Whole grains: These include whole wheat bread, oats, brown rice, quinoa and more.

“Whole grain foods provide vitamins and minerals like folate (folic acid), magnesium and selenium that are important for keeping your body healthy overall so that it can better protect against damage in the brain as well as support its growth when you're young,” said Amber Dixon, and I’m the CEO of Elderly Assist Inc., an organization that focuses on providing assistance to the elderly/seniors people.

5. Spinach: This leafy green vegetable is packed with vitamins A, C and E — all essential nutrients for preserving brain health in general. It also contains lutein and zeaxanthin — carotenoids that help protect vision from age-related macular degeneration, Dixon said.

6. Dark chocolate: This is one of the best things you can eat to keep your brain sharp. Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, which help to lower blood pressure and improve blood flow to the brain. It also contains antioxidants that help reduce inflammation, which can damage cells in your brain.

7. Walnuts: A 2015 study from UCLA linked higher walnut consumption to improved cognitive scores on tests. Walnuts are high in omega-3 fatty acids which have been linked to lower blood pressure and cleaner arteries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsL6Z_0hJEvwk400
iStock

Foods to Consume in Moderation:

The list of foods to avoid — or consume in healthy moderation — is broad and includes a number of refined carbs including but not limited to white bread, white pasta, butter, breaded foods, fried foods, fast food, industrial foods, and foods that contain large amounts of processed sugar, said Physiotherapist Marco Castenetto.

There are additional lifestyle changes you can make that can help you improve brain function. These include increasing physical activities like aerobic exercises which can improve cerebral blood flow, memory performance, and improve intelligence, said Castenetto. Or increasing water intake and ensuring your sleep schedule is regular.

Parting Thoughts:

A healthy diet is important for reasons beyond brain health, keep in mind that incorporating many foods labeled as “brain healthy” into your diet can result in a reduced risk of high blood pressure, strokes, cancer and more. As Dr. Amen says: “You are consuming the nutrients that are helping you or the toxins that harm you.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Brain Health# Nutrition# Cognitive Decline# Brain Food# Brain Nourishment

Comments / 2

Published by

Narbis writes about a wide array of topics focused on health, technology, and attention disorder issues including Neurofeedback, ADHD, Kids' Attention, Parenting Tips, Mindfulness, Workplace Culture, Peak Performance, and Video Gaming.

Ambler, PA
885 followers

More from Narbis

Binaural Beats: A Tune Up for Your Brain

Consider the following scenarios: In the first, you’re about to jump out of a plane to skydive; in the second, you’re drowsy and relaxing in bed after a long, exhausting day. As you might imagine, the electrical patterns in your brain would look wildly different between the two. This is because our behavior, emotions, and thoughts are communicated as electrical pulses between neurons within our brains.

Read full story
2 comments

The Rise of Digital Medicine Means More Non-Drug Treatment Options for Patients

Digital innovation has shaped almost every aspect of the way we live our lives today. Struggling to find parking downtown? Want to start learning a new language today? Craving sushi from the town over but don’t want to get off the sofa? There’s an app for that. And these aren’t the only industries rapidly shifting because of technological innovation. Healthcare has also entered the digital world, with advances in informatics and technology in medicine, the patient experience is changing for the better.

Read full story

Many are Turning to Neurofeedback to Help Improve Attention. What are the Side Effects?

Brain fog. ADHD. Anxiety. Feeling constantly distracted. Between COVID and spending our waking lives glued to screens, we are living in a world of declining mental states. And millions of people are searching for a remedy. Medications work, but many bring with them unpleasant side effects that parents, especially, are loathe to impart to children.

Read full story

Simple Brain Hacks May Boost Mental Concentration

What do you do when you’re born completely color blind, but are desperate to enjoy a full range of color vision? If you’re Neil Harbissoh, you implant an antenna into your head.

Read full story
2 comments

Top Ten Neurofeedback Devices for 2022

This post has been updated as of June 2022 to include several new devices on the market and provides information on other popular wearables claiming to improve mental health, emotional regulation, or brain function.

Read full story

Tips for Students Struggling to Stay Focused Amid Finals

If you’re like most adults, and the sheer memory of studying for exams sends you into a panicky downward spiral, imagine how kids today feel. You may have barely passed your English Literature final by pulling an all-nighter and downing a strong pot of coffee, but consider the candy store of distractions tempting students nowadays. You had solitaire and AOL messenger. Today, students have an all-you-can-eat buffet of digital distractions like Instagram feeds, TikTok, phone alerts, and streaming services just to name a few.

Read full story
2 comments

Brain Fog: A Look into the Different Causes and Solutions

This is part two of a two-part series on overcoming brain fog. Forget the name of your child’s teacher again? Stumped by what you actually need to buy at the grocery store because you left the list at home? If you suffer from brain fog, you know that it can touch almost every aspect of your life — it can lead to an inability to articulate your thoughts clearly and make your job, household chores and caring for your loved ones more difficult than ever before. While the phenomenon of a COVID-19-induced lack of clarity has recently shed a spotlight on the topic, there are a number of other causes, symptoms and cures for brain fog.

Read full story
6 comments

New Breakthroughs in Neuroscience: A Q&A with Narbis Neurofeedback Smart Glasses CEO, Devon Greco

A Q&A with Narbis CEO Devon Greco (affiliate link) Recently, The Hustle reported that since featuring Stanford Neuroscientist Andrew Huberman in November 2021, over 90 days, #neurosciencehacks searches snowballed eightfold on TikTok indicating a booming thirst for neuroscience, thanks to influencers like Andrew who repackage bizarre brain insights for the masses.

Read full story

Unconventional Methods May Be the Ticket to Improving Focus and Athletic Performance

It’s generally understood that better focus leads to better athletes. Think about the steely-eyed marathon runner or the rapt attention of a pro-golfer before taking a putt. However, when someone is instructed to ‘focus,’ the suggestion is that their focus is presently off – that they aren't focused – and they just need to turn it on; as though focus were as simple as flipping a light switch.

Read full story

Tools to Help Entrepreneurs Stay Sharp

This post includes an affiliate link to Narbis.com, if you purchase anything through this affiliated link, the author/website may earn a commission. Have you ever put in what feels like a full-day’s work and thirteen cups of coffee, only to find zero actual tasks checked off on your to-do list? For entrepreneurs and small business owners, this is an easy trap to fall into. Go-getting founders with all-encompassing roles live in a world where it's possible to be on call all hours of the day. There is no clock to punch, unlimited emails to send, and a demand to be Jack-of-all-trades AND master in your field. The bottom line is, it's not uncommon for entrepreneurs to get overwhelmed, frustrated, and unfocused.

Read full story

Keeping focus amidst alarming levels of stress may require new tactics

Forget why you started an email? Unconsciously hopping from tab to tab without rhyme or reason? Doom Scrolling? If you’ve found yourself more distracted or stressed than usual lately, you aren’t alone. Two years after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, inflation, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine have pushed people’s stress in the U.S. to unsettling levels, according to new polls conducted by the American Psychological Association.

Read full story
11 comments

How undiagnosed ADHD can manifest in children

Daydreamers. Chatterboxes. Manipulators. Plenty of kids go through phases that drive their parents and teachers crazy, but when is the time to start thinking that there might be something atypical about their behavior? One important step is to listen to what your child’s teachers are saying since their experience at school is wildly different than home.

Read full story
1 comments

Top Biohacking Devices for 2022

This is part two of a two-part series on biohacking. Part one is available here. Summary. If you’re looking to adapt biohacking practices into your daily life, you may want to integrate the use of human augmentation tech into your routine. This piece breaks down:

Read full story
2 comments

Filing taxes, managing finances can feel overwhelming for those with ADHD

Living in the moment. Spontaneity. These positive traits associated with ADHD can be downright detrimental when it comes to something that’s front of mind for Americans this time of year: finances. As tax season is in full swing, we asked mental health experts who are well versed in ADHD, as well as financial planning experts, to tell us about some potential financial stumbling blocks for people with ADHD, and ways to help people keep focused on their finances.

Read full story

Stressed out and Exhausted? Biohacking Claims to Restore Quality of Life

This is part one of a two-part series on biohacking. Summary. In the flurry of information that exists around biohacking, many fundamental questions go unanswered. This story breaks down the basics of human enhancement, including:

Read full story

Hyperactivity at Night: How ADHD and Irregular Sleep Patterns are Related

Not getting a restful night's sleep? The signs of hyperactivity at night in children are often obvious and present as overall restlessness and ‘bouncing off the walls' -type behavior, but with adults they tend to be more subtle. It's also common for adult individuals with ADHD to suffer from hyperactivity before bed and subsequent sleep problems.

Read full story

School Success Might Require More Tech and Playtime, Say Experts

A new year can mean a fresh start for many people, including kids. Students who might have had a rough start to the school year in September may be ready to adopt a new mindset — or be open to starting new habits — and parents can take advantage of this time to help their little scholars live up to their full potential.

Read full story
1 comments

Getting into a Flow State Can Boost Work Performance

Flow, or hyperfocus can mean big gains for business productivityPhoto by jose aljovin on Unsplash. What is flow? Think of it as a heightened mental state; or for those athletes out there, flow is akin to a purely mental form of a runner’s high where moving forward in a task becomes meditative and progress nearly effortless. In 1975, renowned psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi identified this nearly magical state of productivity, and it’s believed that Sir Isaac Newton wrote his Principia Mathematica when in flow state.

Read full story
1 comments

Restoring Calm this Holiday Season Will Take More than Just a Bubble Bath

Many traditional ways to cope with stress might not be as effective for folks facing Defcon-Five level holiday scenariosPhoto by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash. When you’re a kid, the holiday season is full of magical anticipation, excitement, and innocent wonder and joy. When you’re older, it turns into something else completely. For plenty of adults, the end-of-year festivities translate into a non-stop pressure cooker of gift-buying, meal-planning, decorating, writing holiday cards, placing infinite orders on Amazon, and worrying about making memories that will last a lifetime. All on top of our day jobs.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy