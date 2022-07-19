The Rise of Digital Medicine Means More Non-Drug Treatment Options for Patients

Narbis

Digital innovation has shaped almost every aspect of the way we live our lives today. Struggling to find parking downtown? Want to start learning a new language today? Craving sushi from the town over but don’t want to get off the sofa? There’s an app for that. And these aren’t the only industries rapidly shifting because of technological innovation. Healthcare has also entered the digital world, with advances in informatics and technology in medicine, the patient experience is changing for the better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GI2qr_0gkke3ib00
Photo by Rodion Kutsaev on Unsplash

What is Digital Medicine?

According to the Digital Medicine Society, digital medicine broadly describes a field concerned with the use of technologies as tools for measurement, and intervention in the service of human health. Digital medicine products are driven by high-quality hardware and software that support the practice of medicine broadly, including treatment, recovery, disease prevention, and health promotion for individuals and across populations.

What Types of Conditions Can Be Treated by Digital Therapeutics?

Practical examples of non-drug digital therapeutics available in the market include an extensive list of apps and products that target conditions including ADHD, speech/language/dyslexia, anxiety and depression, insomnia, high blood pressure, and substance use disorder. One area, in particular, that’s seeing hypergrowth in digital therapy is that of mental health. In just the past decade, digital therapeutics (DTx) products have demonstrated significant benefits in the management of patients with many complex and challenging diseases, especially in the area of mental health.

“There were more than 500 DTx clinical trials conducted between January 2010 and December 2019, including about 180 interventional clinical trials. More than 40 percent of these trials were in areas broadly defined as mental health, including psychiatry, addiction, neurology, and sleep medicine,” according to the Psychiatric Times.

Digital therapeutics can help treat a vast range of psychological afflictions, says Sheila Busheri, founder and CEO of Universal Diagnostic Laboratories (UDL), a cutting-edge laboratory with a focus on women’s and men’s health testing. Patients appreciate not only the convenience of an app, but the fact that digital therapies don't have the negative side effects as prescription drugs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D5hSx_0gkke3ib00
Photo by Hal Gatewood on Unsplash

Here are some examples of non-drug, digital therapeutic options to improve brain health:

  • Sleepio: A digital sleep-improvement program featuring cognitive behavioral therapy techniques.
  • Daylight: An app dedicated to guiding individuals through worry & anxiety. The goal isto learn proven tools and techniques to get out of your head, face difficult emotions, and be more present, says Zephyr Chan, wellness and fitness expert and founder of Better Tools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1wVr_0gkke3ib00
Calm app

  • Calm and Moodfit: Apps that help you track your mood, meditate and boost your overall happiness. As a result, you can address your negative emotions positively and de-stress, creating a productive and safe environment where you can focus on improving your mental well-being, says Chan.
  • ReliefLink: Loosely based on the health-tracking applications of MyFitnessPal, the app provides solutions to mental health issues like depression, mood disorders, etc. through interactive activities, access to audio recordings, and geo-locating to match users with nearby mental health facilities, says Busheri.
  • MyAir: An app that helps employees and employers foster stress resilience through nutrition and data-driven insights. It works by matching employees with plant-powered snack bars proven to alleviate the impacts of stress on the body, while at the same time aggregating data that enables employers to determine the most stressful hours of the day in order to create policies and practices that alleviate employee stress, says Rachel Yarcony, myAir's co-founder.
  • Narbis neurofeedback smart glasses: (Affiliate Link) Neurofeedback has a scientific track record of improving the functioning of healthy minds as well as those with disorders. Neurofeedback-specific programs can be used to treat a number of learning disabilities including ADD/ADHD, Speech/Language/Dyslexia, Memory, Visual-Spatial Processing, Memory, and Motor Skills.

Narbis’ glasses work over time by allowing users’ brains to get trained to pay attention during tasks that require focus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eI45k_0gkke3ib00
Narbis neurofeedback smart glasses can be used at home

  • Neurosteer: A platform that uses EEG-based diagnostics for brain health. The system works by monitoring an individual's brain activities to detect — as early as possible — neurological disorders like Parkinson's, autism, and Alzheimer's, says Chan.

Parting Thoughts:

Whether, as Clinical Mental Health Counselor Intern Megan Santiago suggests, your idea of digital medicine means mood-boosting therapies like binging your favorite comedians on Netflix — or using meditation apps curated to meet your specific needs — the market is awash with new technologies that have the potential to improve your health and overall well being.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Digital Medicine# Anxiety# Focus# Sleep Issues# Neurofeedback

Comments / 0

Published by

Narbis writes about a wide array of topics focused on health, technology, and attention disorder issues including Neurofeedback, ADHD, Kids' Attention, Parenting Tips, Mindfulness, Workplace Culture, Peak Performance, and Video Gaming.

Ambler, PA
673 followers

More from Narbis

Many are Turning to Neurofeedback to Help Improve Attention. What are the Side Effects?

Brain fog. ADHD. Anxiety. Feeling constantly distracted. Between COVID and spending our waking lives glued to screens, we are living in a world of declining mental states. And millions of people are searching for a remedy. Medications work, but many bring with them unpleasant side effects that parents, especially, are loathe to impart to children.

Read full story

Simple Brain Hacks May Boost Mental Concentration

What do you do when you’re born completely color blind, but are desperate to enjoy a full range of color vision? If you’re Neil Harbissoh, you implant an antenna into your head.

Read full story
2 comments

Top Ten Neurofeedback Devices for 2022

This post has been updated as of June 2022 to include several new devices on the market and provides information on other popular wearables claiming to improve mental health, emotional regulation, or brain function.

Read full story

Tips for Students Struggling to Stay Focused Amid Finals

If you’re like most adults, and the sheer memory of studying for exams sends you into a panicky downward spiral, imagine how kids today feel. You may have barely passed your English Literature final by pulling an all-nighter and downing a strong pot of coffee, but consider the candy store of distractions tempting students nowadays. You had solitaire and AOL messenger. Today, students have an all-you-can-eat buffet of digital distractions like Instagram feeds, TikTok, phone alerts, and streaming services just to name a few.

Read full story
2 comments

Brain Fog: A Look into the Different Causes and Solutions

This is part two of a two-part series on overcoming brain fog. Forget the name of your child’s teacher again? Stumped by what you actually need to buy at the grocery store because you left the list at home? If you suffer from brain fog, you know that it can touch almost every aspect of your life — it can lead to an inability to articulate your thoughts clearly and make your job, household chores and caring for your loved ones more difficult than ever before. While the phenomenon of a COVID-19-induced lack of clarity has recently shed a spotlight on the topic, there are a number of other causes, symptoms and cures for brain fog.

Read full story
6 comments

New Breakthroughs in Neuroscience: A Q&A with Narbis Neurofeedback Smart Glasses CEO, Devon Greco

A Q&A with Narbis CEO Devon Greco (affiliate link) Recently, The Hustle reported that since featuring Stanford Neuroscientist Andrew Huberman in November 2021, over 90 days, #neurosciencehacks searches snowballed eightfold on TikTok indicating a booming thirst for neuroscience, thanks to influencers like Andrew who repackage bizarre brain insights for the masses.

Read full story

Unconventional Methods May Be the Ticket to Improving Focus and Athletic Performance

It’s generally understood that better focus leads to better athletes. Think about the steely-eyed marathon runner or the rapt attention of a pro-golfer before taking a putt. However, when someone is instructed to ‘focus,’ the suggestion is that their focus is presently off – that they aren't focused – and they just need to turn it on; as though focus were as simple as flipping a light switch.

Read full story

Tools to Help Entrepreneurs Stay Sharp

This post includes an affiliate link to Narbis.com, if you purchase anything through this affiliated link, the author/website may earn a commission. Have you ever put in what feels like a full-day’s work and thirteen cups of coffee, only to find zero actual tasks checked off on your to-do list? For entrepreneurs and small business owners, this is an easy trap to fall into. Go-getting founders with all-encompassing roles live in a world where it's possible to be on call all hours of the day. There is no clock to punch, unlimited emails to send, and a demand to be Jack-of-all-trades AND master in your field. The bottom line is, it's not uncommon for entrepreneurs to get overwhelmed, frustrated, and unfocused.

Read full story

Keeping focus amidst alarming levels of stress may require new tactics

Forget why you started an email? Unconsciously hopping from tab to tab without rhyme or reason? Doom Scrolling? If you’ve found yourself more distracted or stressed than usual lately, you aren’t alone. Two years after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, inflation, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine have pushed people’s stress in the U.S. to unsettling levels, according to new polls conducted by the American Psychological Association.

Read full story
11 comments

How undiagnosed ADHD can manifest in children

Daydreamers. Chatterboxes. Manipulators. Plenty of kids go through phases that drive their parents and teachers crazy, but when is the time to start thinking that there might be something atypical about their behavior? One important step is to listen to what your child’s teachers are saying since their experience at school is wildly different than home.

Read full story
1 comments

Top Biohacking Devices for 2022

This is part two of a two-part series on biohacking. Part one is available here. Summary. If you’re looking to adapt biohacking practices into your daily life, you may want to integrate the use of human augmentation tech into your routine. This piece breaks down:

Read full story
2 comments

Filing taxes, managing finances can feel overwhelming for those with ADHD

Living in the moment. Spontaneity. These positive traits associated with ADHD can be downright detrimental when it comes to something that’s front of mind for Americans this time of year: finances. As tax season is in full swing, we asked mental health experts who are well versed in ADHD, as well as financial planning experts, to tell us about some potential financial stumbling blocks for people with ADHD, and ways to help people keep focused on their finances.

Read full story

Stressed out and Exhausted? Biohacking Claims to Restore Quality of Life

This is part one of a two-part series on biohacking. Summary. In the flurry of information that exists around biohacking, many fundamental questions go unanswered. This story breaks down the basics of human enhancement, including:

Read full story

Hyperactivity at Night: How ADHD and Irregular Sleep Patterns are Related

Not getting a restful night's sleep? The signs of hyperactivity at night in children are often obvious and present as overall restlessness and ‘bouncing off the walls' -type behavior, but with adults they tend to be more subtle. It's also common for adult individuals with ADHD to suffer from hyperactivity before bed and subsequent sleep problems.

Read full story

School Success Might Require More Tech and Playtime, Say Experts

A new year can mean a fresh start for many people, including kids. Students who might have had a rough start to the school year in September may be ready to adopt a new mindset — or be open to starting new habits — and parents can take advantage of this time to help their little scholars live up to their full potential.

Read full story
1 comments

Getting into a Flow State Can Boost Work Performance

Flow, or hyperfocus can mean big gains for business productivityPhoto by jose aljovin on Unsplash. What is flow? Think of it as a heightened mental state; or for those athletes out there, flow is akin to a purely mental form of a runner’s high where moving forward in a task becomes meditative and progress nearly effortless. In 1975, renowned psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi identified this nearly magical state of productivity, and it’s believed that Sir Isaac Newton wrote his Principia Mathematica when in flow state.

Read full story
1 comments

Restoring Calm this Holiday Season Will Take More than Just a Bubble Bath

Many traditional ways to cope with stress might not be as effective for folks facing Defcon-Five level holiday scenariosPhoto by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash. When you’re a kid, the holiday season is full of magical anticipation, excitement, and innocent wonder and joy. When you’re older, it turns into something else completely. For plenty of adults, the end-of-year festivities translate into a non-stop pressure cooker of gift-buying, meal-planning, decorating, writing holiday cards, placing infinite orders on Amazon, and worrying about making memories that will last a lifetime. All on top of our day jobs.

Read full story
1 comments

Lack of Routine Can Trigger Holiday Chaos

How to Stay Calm and Focused During — and After — the Holidays. Falling out of the usual routine can mean a slow start to getting work done after New Year’sPhoto by S&B Vonlanthen on Unsplash.

Read full story

ADHD: Kryptonite or Super Power for Video Gamers?

The right type of video game will help someone with ADHD stay focusedImage by Adithya Rajeev from Pixabay. Love them or hate them, video games are only growing in popularity. The entire video gaming market is expected to be worth more than $200 billion by 2023. If you’re in the “hate them” camp, perhaps it’s because you’ve heard about how video games are shrinking kids’ attention spans —or even causing ADHD — even though there is actually zero evidencebehind this. That said, super-fast-paced TV shows and video games do have a special appeal for kids who have ADHD, according to Dr. Natalie Weder, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at the Child Mind Institute who has treated many kids with the disorder.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy