Brain Fog: A Look into the Different Causes and Solutions

Narbis

This is part two of a two-part series on overcoming brain fog.

Forget the name of your child’s teacher again? Stumped by what you actually need to buy at the grocery store because you left the list at home? If you suffer from brain fog, you know that it can touch almost every aspect of your life — it can lead to an inability to articulate your thoughts clearly and make your job, household chores and caring for your loved ones more difficult than ever before. While the phenomenon of a COVID-19-induced lack of clarity has recently shed a spotlight on the topic, there are a number of other causes, symptoms and cures for brain fog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzi8V_0fZOMOdX00
Pobytov via iStock

Brain health is not only critical to mental capacity but is also paramount to emotional wellbeing, says Sameera Sullivan, a relationship expert with a background in psychology who runs Sameera Sullivan Matchmakers. Because of this, it's vital to address brain fog symptoms from the get-go.

“Your feelings and your thoughts are intimately connected and to feel good, you have to think good,” says Sullivan.

What is Brain Fog?

Brain fog refers to a psychological state where a person experiences a lack of clarity and understanding about the various happenings going on around them. Sometimes, it is also known as mental clouding, says Certified Psychiatrist Nereida Gonzalez-Berrios, MD.

Is Brain Fog related to ADHD?

ADHD is a health condition, one of many, that can cause brain fog. It is common for the symptoms of ADHD to be the same as brain fog symptoms, according to healthline. For instance, ADHD can disturb sleep which further exacerbates a feeling of mental haze.

Meanwhile, some of the medication used to treat ADHD symptoms can also cause brain fog.

According to Healthline, these side effects can include: exhaustion, daytime drowsiness, feelings of being sedated and more.

To combat these and improve focus, without ADHD medication, consider brain training tech like neurofeedback through the Narbis smart glasses. (affiliate link) Over time, Narbis users’ brains get trained to pay attention during tasks that require focus, whether it’s answering emails, or getting through a pitch deck, or copywriting for your website.

You should consider consulting a medical professional if you believe your brain fog symptoms are related to an underlying mental disorder or illness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476tew_0fZOMOdX00
Ponomariova_Maria via iStock

So, what are Symptoms of Brain Fog?

The typical symptoms of brain fog, according to Gonzalez-Berrios are as follows:

  1. Confusion and lack of mental clarity
  2. Overall forgetfulness
  3. Lack of problem-solving abilities
  4. Issues with thinking and assigning a logical meaning to happenings
  5. Issues with language, concept formation, and creativity
  6. Low attention span may get distracted quite often
  7. Feelings of apathy
  8. Faulty memory consolidation
  9. Motivation to try out doing new things is lacking or not present at all

What Causes Brain Fog?

It is not uncommon for individuals suffering from brain fog to have a history of physical or mental illness, says Gonzalez-Berrios.

Brain fog can also be a symptom of a nutrient deficiency, sleep disorders, bacterial overgrowth from overconsumption of sugar, or even a thyroid condition. Hormonal changes, impaired sleep, diet deficiencies, food sensitivities, and stress are some of the other usual causes, Sullivan says.

It is important to seek treatment if brain fog is causing repeated forgetfulness, poor attention, and sluggish thinking, and the condition is interfering with an individual's daily functioning, says Gonzalez-Berrios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3As08i_0fZOMOdX00
Flashvector via iStock

How to Treat Brain Fog

She suggests the following treatment options:

  1. Reduce your association with electronic gadgets - blue light emitted from electronics such as computers or mobile phones blocks a hormone called melatonin that makes you sleepy which can lead to a less restful night's sleep and subsequent brain fog.
  2. Take breaks - when you feel mentally tired, periodic short breaks from work where you engage in enjoyable activities can help overcome mental fatigue.
  3. Stay connected to friends and family - ask loved ones to give you cues if you seem to forget things in daily life. It's important to engage socially with support groups and learn from others who have learned to overcome their brain fog symptoms
  4. Change your diet - stop alcohol, drugs, and smoking, all of which have harmful health consequences. Get plenty of omega-3 fatty acids (for their anti-inflammatory powers), and boost your body’s natural energy production and regeneration with essential vitamins and minerals.

Parting Thoughts

While struggling with symptoms of brain fog can feel debilitating, knowing what is causing your lack of mental clarity is a first step in treating the issue. Observing the activities listed above can help identify causes and help overcome mental haze.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Brain Fog# ADHD# Covid# Brain Functioning# Brain Health

Comments / 3

Published by

Narbis writes about a wide array of topics focused on health, technology, and attention disorder issues including Neurofeedback, ADHD, Kids' Attention, Parenting Tips, Mindfulness, Workplace Culture, Peak Performance, and Video Gaming.

Ambler, PA
398 followers

More from Narbis

New Breakthroughs in Neuroscience: A Q&A with Narbis Neurofeedback Smart Glasses CEO, Devon Greco

A Q&A with Narbis CEO Devon Greco (affiliate link) Recently, The Hustle reported that since featuring Stanford Neuroscientist Andrew Huberman in November 2021, over 90 days, #neurosciencehacks searches snowballed eightfold on TikTok indicating a booming thirst for neuroscience, thanks to influencers like Andrew who repackage bizarre brain insights for the masses.

Read full story

Unconventional Methods May Be the Ticket to Improving Focus and Athletic Performance

It’s generally understood that better focus leads to better athletes. Think about the steely-eyed marathon runner or the rapt attention of a pro-golfer before taking a putt. However, when someone is instructed to ‘focus,’ the suggestion is that their focus is presently off – that they aren't focused – and they just need to turn it on; as though focus were as simple as flipping a light switch.

Read full story

Tools to Help Entrepreneurs Stay Sharp

This post includes an affiliate link to Narbis.com, if you purchase anything through this affiliated link, the author/website may earn a commission. Have you ever put in what feels like a full-day’s work and thirteen cups of coffee, only to find zero actual tasks checked off on your to-do list? For entrepreneurs and small business owners, this is an easy trap to fall into. Go-getting founders with all-encompassing roles live in a world where it's possible to be on call all hours of the day. There is no clock to punch, unlimited emails to send, and a demand to be Jack-of-all-trades AND master in your field. The bottom line is, it's not uncommon for entrepreneurs to get overwhelmed, frustrated, and unfocused.

Read full story

Keeping focus amidst alarming levels of stress may require new tactics

Forget why you started an email? Unconsciously hopping from tab to tab without rhyme or reason? Doom Scrolling? If you’ve found yourself more distracted or stressed than usual lately, you aren’t alone. Two years after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, inflation, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine have pushed people’s stress in the U.S. to unsettling levels, according to new polls conducted by the American Psychological Association.

Read full story
11 comments

How undiagnosed ADHD can manifest in children

Daydreamers. Chatterboxes. Manipulators. Plenty of kids go through phases that drive their parents and teachers crazy, but when is the time to start thinking that there might be something atypical about their behavior? One important step is to listen to what your child’s teachers are saying since their experience at school is wildly different than home.

Read full story

Top Biohacking Devices for 2022

This is part two of a two-part series on biohacking. Part one is available here. Summary. If you’re looking to adapt biohacking practices into your daily life, you may want to integrate the use of human augmentation tech into your routine. This piece breaks down:

Read full story
2 comments

Filing taxes, managing finances can feel overwhelming for those with ADHD

Living in the moment. Spontaneity. These positive traits associated with ADHD can be downright detrimental when it comes to something that’s front of mind for Americans this time of year: finances. As tax season is in full swing, we asked mental health experts who are well versed in ADHD, as well as financial planning experts, to tell us about some potential financial stumbling blocks for people with ADHD, and ways to help people keep focused on their finances.

Read full story

Stressed out and Exhausted? Biohacking Claims to Restore Quality of Life

This is part one of a two-part series on biohacking. Summary. In the flurry of information that exists around biohacking, many fundamental questions go unanswered. This story breaks down the basics of human enhancement, including:

Read full story

Hyperactivity at Night: How ADHD and Irregular Sleep Patterns are Related

Not getting a restful night's sleep? The signs of hyperactivity at night in children are often obvious and present as overall restlessness and ‘bouncing off the walls' -type behavior, but with adults they tend to be more subtle. It's also common for adult individuals with ADHD to suffer from hyperactivity before bed and subsequent sleep problems.

Read full story

School Success Might Require More Tech and Playtime, Say Experts

A new year can mean a fresh start for many people, including kids. Students who might have had a rough start to the school year in September may be ready to adopt a new mindset — or be open to starting new habits — and parents can take advantage of this time to help their little scholars live up to their full potential.

Read full story
1 comments

Getting into a Flow State Can Boost Work Performance

Flow, or hyperfocus can mean big gains for business productivityPhoto by jose aljovin on Unsplash. What is flow? Think of it as a heightened mental state; or for those athletes out there, flow is akin to a purely mental form of a runner’s high where moving forward in a task becomes meditative and progress nearly effortless. In 1975, renowned psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi identified this nearly magical state of productivity, and it’s believed that Sir Isaac Newton wrote his Principia Mathematica when in flow state.

Read full story
1 comments

Restoring Calm this Holiday Season Will Take More than Just a Bubble Bath

Many traditional ways to cope with stress might not be as effective for folks facing Defcon-Five level holiday scenariosPhoto by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash. When you’re a kid, the holiday season is full of magical anticipation, excitement, and innocent wonder and joy. When you’re older, it turns into something else completely. For plenty of adults, the end-of-year festivities translate into a non-stop pressure cooker of gift-buying, meal-planning, decorating, writing holiday cards, placing infinite orders on Amazon, and worrying about making memories that will last a lifetime. All on top of our day jobs.

Read full story
1 comments

Lack of Routine Can Trigger Holiday Chaos

How to Stay Calm and Focused During — and After — the Holidays. Falling out of the usual routine can mean a slow start to getting work done after New Year’sPhoto by S&B Vonlanthen on Unsplash.

Read full story

ADHD: Kryptonite or Super Power for Video Gamers?

The right type of video game will help someone with ADHD stay focusedImage by Adithya Rajeev from Pixabay. Love them or hate them, video games are only growing in popularity. The entire video gaming market is expected to be worth more than $200 billion by 2023. If you’re in the “hate them” camp, perhaps it’s because you’ve heard about how video games are shrinking kids’ attention spans —or even causing ADHD — even though there is actually zero evidencebehind this. That said, super-fast-paced TV shows and video games do have a special appeal for kids who have ADHD, according to Dr. Natalie Weder, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at the Child Mind Institute who has treated many kids with the disorder.

Read full story
1 comments

ADHD in Adults: Diagnosis of the Disorder on the Rise

The prevalence of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, has continued to rise among adults in the U.S. Adult cases of ADHD in the U.S. vary, often due to difficulties in gathering data related to the reporting of symptoms by patients. However, research supports that diagnoses among adults are growing, says Dr. Je Ajayi, a Board-Certified Psychiatrist who specializes in the treatment of ADHD.

Read full story
6 comments

TikTok Tics Fuel Fears of Digital Overload on Developing Brains

A recent study linking TikTok videos to an apparent uptick of involuntary Tourette Syndrome-like tics in adolescent girls continues to make headlines and raise alarms. Researchers say the complaints of sudden physical tics like flailing their arms and spouting phrases by teens could have been triggered by watching others with Tourette syndrome or other movement disorders.

Read full story

Overcoming ‘Pandemic Brain’ Means Learning How to Clear Brain Fog

Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a growing number of individuals began experiencing “brain fog,” a term often used to describe symptoms such as memory issues and lack of mental clarity.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy