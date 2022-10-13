Amsterdam Travel Guide Blog

Nancy Sevilla

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ltFyA_0iWXgUeU00
Amsterdam Travel GuideNancy Sevilla

I finally had a chance to visit beautiful Amsterdam, Netherlands this past summer – and it was everything I could imagine! While I was there, I was able to experience some fun tours and cool museums that I highly vouch to do when there! One thing I really wanted to do that I didn’t get a chance to do is a Canal Tour – but definitely, a reason to go back! Hope you find this Amsterdam Travel Guide to be useful in your current and future Amsterdam travels!

Where to Stay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9VTo_0iWXgUeU00
Yotel AmsterdamNancy Sevilla

YOTEL Amsterdam is located in Amsterdam NOORD and built on the sunny bank of the Tolhuis Canal. This tech-driven hotel is a great hotel to check out while visiting Amsterdam.



The Albus Hotel

Located in the heart of Amsterdam, is this luxury boutique hotel called The Albus Hotel. The staff was welcoming, which is a huge plus. Watch the full recap here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkaCg_0iWXgUeU00
The Albus HotelNancy Sevilla



Things To Do:

Moco Museum is an independent museum and is dedicated to modern and contemporary art. I loved this museum, definitely check it out!

Book the Heineken Experience 

Heineken Experience is an interactive tour through the history of Heineken in a former brewery. 

In the end, you get a fun beer-tasting experience! Highly recommend it if you love beer!

Check out the Rijksmuseum

The Rijksmuseum is the national museum of the Netherlands dedicated to Dutch arts and history and is located in Amsterdam.

Book a Bike Tour with Mike’s Tours

The best way to see any city, especially Amsterdam, is by bike! This 2-3 hour guided bike tour takes you around beautiful Amsterdam and is very informative and fun!



Visit the Red Light’s Secret Museum

The quirky museum offers exhibits on the history of Amsterdam's sex-work industry.

Visit the Amsterdam ICEBAR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Irenm_0iWXgUeU00
Amsterdam IcebarNancy Sevilla

The Amsterdam ICEBAR is one the coolest and most unique places in town! The ticket includes 3 FREE drinks to help you stay warm. I had so much fun at this one, and I highly recommend it!



If you want access to all museums, tours, and more – I highly recommend checking out the I AM Amsterdam City Card.

