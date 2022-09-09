Where To Stay in Berat, Albania

Nancy Sevilla

For the past month, Berat, Albania has been my home, and while it wasn't a place, I'd ever imagine traveling to, I'm grateful to have discovered it. There's something special about Berat, with its history dating back more than 2,500 years and prime location on the Osum River - if you've never been, I recommend it highly.

As a city of under 150,000 people, it's a decent size, but not overwhelming to first-time visitors.

Those looking for a unique and different place to stay in Berat, Albania, should consider checking out this castle-like hotel in the middle of the forest. The Hotel & Restaurant Castle Park offers breathtaking views of Mount Tomori and is owned by an Albanian family who ensures you have a comfortable and traditional Albanian throughout your stay.

In addition to the castle-like architecture, there are a number of adventure activities offered by the hotel, as well as a traditional Albanian restaurant — making it an all-in-one stay.

Here are some of the popular activities they offer:

Rafting

Hiking Mount Tomor

Wine Tasting Tour

Cooking Class

River Hiking

And so much more!

There is something hearty and homely about Albanian food. If it’s your first time visiting Albania, there are some dishes you must try while visiting Berat. You can find these dishes here at Hotel & Restaurant Castle Park’s very own restaurant.

> Kulaci (which is a traditional Albanian house bread served)

> Japrak (made from fresh grape leaves stuffed with either rice or meat)

> Burek (pie made of a thin flaky dough such as filo with a variety of fillings, such as meat, cheese, spinach, or potatoes)

> Stuffed Vegetables

