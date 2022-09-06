Hikes in Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, CA

I’ve lived in Los Angeles for about 7 years, and funny to say I have never written a blog post about things to do, see or eat here! It’s funny because now that I don’t live there currently, it’s something I want to start doing. While traveling the world, many people are always asking me what they should do, where to eat, etc. while visiting Los Angeles, and this is a perfect opportunity to start writing these blog posts. So here we are.

Thought I would start my post by sharing with you my favorite hikes to do in Los Angeles. If you love the outdoors, want to work out for free, or want to see the best views of the ocean and cityscapes, keep reading!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11O4Na_0hhjPutr00
unsplash

1. Griffith Park: Hiking trails for all levels can be found here! Want an easy hike or a more strenuous hike, Griffith Park got you!

Griffith Park has a variety of trails to choose from - I’ve done multiple hikes here, and have always been satisfied!

And if you have time, make sure to stop by the Griffith Park Observatory, which is a must place to visit in Los Angeles.

Difficult Level: Easy-Hard

2. Runyon Canyon: If you’re looking for a quick yet challenging hike, this is a must trail to do. Also one of the popular ones in the Hollywood area.

Depending on how you’re feeling that day, there are multiple ways to do this hike. Easy, moderate, or hard - overall you will get a satisfying hike!

Difficult Level: Moderate
Length: 1-2 hours

3. Los Leones Trail: This trail is long yet one of my favorite hikes near the Pacific Palisades area. The hike is considered a moderately challenging hike, as it features a few uphill climbs.

I personally love this hike because of the beautiful ocean views up top! It can be a bit slippery, so I’d recommend wearing hiking shoes, if possible.

Difficult Level: Moderate
Length: 2-3 hours

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HR72L_0hhjPutr00
views of los angelesunsplash

4. Wisdom Tree Trail: For those looking for challenging yet breathtaking views atop, consider this one! This is one of my favorite hikes, though I will warn you - it is about 30 minutes of straight steep climbing, so there is no doubt you’ll get a great workout!

Once you reach the top, you will encounter amazing views of the city and surrounding suburbs.

The Wisdom Tree is a 6.3-km loop trail and depending on if you want to continue the trail (that connects to the Hollywood sign) or go back down, it can take anywhere from 1-3 hours to complete.

The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime!

Difficult Level: Hard
Length: 1-3 hours

5. Temescal Canyon: Near Pacific Palisades, California is this 6.1-km loop trail. This is a popular hike for hiking, running, and walking. The hiking trail is easy to follow, and even if it’s considered a “moderate,” hike, I think it’s a great hike for beginners! With amazing views at the top, I highly recommend this hike.

This trail is open year-round.

Difficult Level: Moderate

Length: 1.5-2 hours

These are hikes I have done multiple times and always recommend them to people who visit or are new to the LA area! If you are interested in learning more about what Los Angeles has to offer - make sure to follow this page, as I will cover all the things such as where to eat, best happy hours, cocktail bars, where to stay, more hike recommendations, and more!

