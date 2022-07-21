Top Things To Do in Amsterdam: Part 1

Nancy Sevilla

Amsterdam is a city with a picturesque canal system, a rich historical background, and a vibrant cultural scene. Whenever you visit this bustling city, you will find something to do around every corner . My dream has always been to visit Amsterdam, so I am thrilled to finally have the chance to do so! So far, it has exceeded my expectations! Here are the top things to do in Amsterdam for those of you wondering what this city has to offer.

Book a Private Boat Tour in Amsterdam

While visiting Amsterdam, a must-do activity is to sail through the canals to experience the city's iconic sights by boat. What better way to accomplish this than by booking a private boat tour? And you can do this by renting from Starboard Boats Amsterdam. Rental boats from Starboard Boats Amsterdam offer luxurious canal cruises.

Booking a private boat tour in Amsterdam is the best way to take on the nice views after a long day at work, or to see the sights with your family and friends.

Experience Amsterdam's Nightlife

We Are Amsterdam

In terms of the nightlife scene in Amsterdam, it's no secret that this city boasts a lively one! You can find something to suit every taste among the many venues, dance festivals, and club nights available.

So where can you find the best Amsterdam bars and clubs? Some well-known areas for an unforgettable night out in Amsterdam are Leidseplein, Red Light District, and Rembrandtplein. Here's a complete guide to Amsterdam's nightlife if you're interested in learning more.

Take a Booze Cruise Down Amsterdam's Canals

We Are Amsterdam

Looking for a way to enjoy the must-see canals while getting your drink on? An Amsterdam Booze Cruise is your answer! And guess what, it gets better. You can enjoy the picturesque views of Amsterdam while consuming unlimited beer, wine, and soda at an OPEN Dutch bar for only 39 euros per person. Now that is what we like to hear, am I RIGHT? :)

Amsterdam offers everything you need in a European capital, including boat tours and nightlife! Whether you're planning a few days or a weekend getaway, it's definitely a must-see city on your European bucket list!