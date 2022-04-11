Carmel-by-the-sea, CA

8 Fun Things to Do in Carmel-by-the-Sea for a Weekend Getaway

Nancy Sevilla

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q0YGJ_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla

Last weekend my girl Lauren and I took a spontaneous trip up north for a much-needed adventure to a new city we’ve never visited, Carmel, California. Carmel-by-the-Sea is about a 5-6 hour drive from LA; with neighboring cities such as Monterey and Big Sur, it’s a definite city to check out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39svMo_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla

During our weekend getaway, we stayed in this European-style boutique hotel called Hofsas House. Just by looking at their pictures and reading great reviews online, the place looked super cozy and cute–and it was!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W451m_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtp31_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla

We arrived late Friday evening and were ecstatic to be welcomed with a comforting and homey vibe as we entered our room. The room was a two-bedroom, two-bath suite with a king and two beds – very spacious! They also greeted us with a nice bottle of red wine paired with cheese and crackers – which we couldn’t help to devour before bed, hehe–then passed out to be ready for a long day of activities ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A7Qti_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rhucE_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla

Unique Boutique Hotel – Details To Know
Hofsas House is a family-oriented boutique hotel that has been around for more than 60 years. Bavarian-inspired, each of the 38 rooms is uniquely and traditionally decorated, offering guests very spacious rooms and great views of the ocean and pine trees. It’s located in the heart of Carmel-by-the-Sea, within walking distance to the downtown area which offered many shops, restaurants, and wineries.

Hofsas House offers guests a heated outdoor swimming pool, deck area, and two dry saunas. They also offer guests free wireless Internet access – and are a dog-friendly hotel. I don’t have a dog, but if you are looking for a dog-friendly hotel – Hofsas is your spot!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kui4K_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QX5jg_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla

Cozy Vibes Only
Every morning at Hofsas House you can enjoy a complimentary breakfast with a selection of croissants and pastries from a local bakery, as well as yogurts, apples, and bananas. You can also grab yourself a cup of fresh orange juice, tea, and French roast coffee (which was extremely delicious!) every morning from 8 AM to 10 AM in the lobby area. They offer mini baskets for you to take your breakfast to your room if you wish to enjoy it there.

What really stood out to me the most was a warm atmosphere; the staff was very personable, easygoing, and caring. We even met Carrie, the Owner, whom she had taken the time to meet us and suggest ideas for us to do that day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BObnq_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla

Lauren and I were in for a fun-filled day – the team over at Chatterbox PR and Hofsas owner, Carrie Theis, were super sweet to set us up an itinerary of things to do throughout our stay – from amazing ocean views to wineries, food, and art – this charming and special European-style town has a lot to offer.

So what are we waiting for? Come with me today, as I take you on a tour of 8 things to do in Carmel this weekend with this itinerary below.

DAY 1
Start your day with a yummy breakfast at Hofsas then head back to your room and get ready for a busy day ahead!

11 AM
1) Discover the Most Scenic Drive in the World – 17 Mile Scenic Drive Pebble Beach

Rain or shine; if you want to enjoy beautiful and scenic views, this attraction is a must-do while visiting Carmel. During the 17 mile drive, you’ll come across mystical forests, iconic golf courses, and snow-white beaches. The drive is very peaceful and relaxing and though it was very windy and rainy when we visited, we managed to still get some Insta-worthy shots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VnLmf_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avOjI_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla

Things To Know:
There is admission at the gate – $10.50 per vehicle cash only. Bikers and walkers may enter for free. If you purchase $35 or more at all Pebble Beach Resorts restaurants, excluding Pebble Beach Market, they reimburse your gate fee. Get more information here.

The 17-mile drive gates are open to the public from sunrise to sunset. Motorcycles are prohibited.

Tips:
-If you are a fashion blogger, definitely come ready to take advantage of the various spots you can shoot some outfits.
-Bring comfy shoes in case you want to take a stroll down the forest and enjoy the views.
-If you want to stay for a bit, I recommend you bring some food and/or drinks for a mini picnic by the beach or park!

1 PM
2) Stop by 5th Avenue Deli and Grab Some Grub for an Outdoor Picnic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umVQy_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla

Feeling hungry? Next stop: 5th Avenue Deli! This spot is a true neighborhood gem. Order from a selection of soups, salads, and sandwiches – that will surely hit the spot! Just an FYI, they don’t have seats inside or outside, so plan to order and take it to go.

2 PM
3) Walk, Browse, and Shop Around this Charming City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lfblg_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla

After a yummy lunch, it’s time to take a nice stroll around the cutest little downtown area Carmel has to offer. Browse through a variety of shops from luxurious designer brands to one-of-a-kind boutique shops, there is plenty to see.

3:30 PM
4) Experience and Taste Your Way through Carmel’s Dozens of Wineries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IwoI_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla

Once you’ve wandered the streets of downtown Carmel, it’s time to take a pit stop and indulge in some of Carmel’s wine tasting rooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7s1Y_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla

The ones we visited were Blair Wines and Scheid Vineyards. Both had a great selection of wines; I will say if you want to head to a quieter winery, Blair Wines is your spot. But if you want to go with a bunch of friends and have a livelier atmosphere, head to Scheid Vineyards.

6 PM
5) Walk and Discover the Various Art Galleries
Did you know Carmel is a city known for its art scene? When you walk around downtown Carmel, you’ll stumble upon many art galleries along the way.

If you visit Carmel, the second weekend of the month (which in our case we did), the city holds an event called Carmel Art Walk, where various art galleries take part from 5-8. This is a really cool event they do every second Saturday of the month because you can actually meet the artists firsthand and/or enjoy the art while mingling with friends.


7 PM
6) End the Night with Some Fondue Fun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34XvQs_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla

Fondue – aka Fun-do! What’s better than ending the day with traditional, heart-warming cuisine?

After a long day of activities, Lauren and I were excited to head on over and have some fondue fun at Lugano’s Swiss Bistro located in the Barnyard Shopping Center. This restaurant was another neighborhood gem, known to serve the best traditional Swiss, German, and French cuisine.

Walking into this restaurant you instantly feel right at home, with the cozy interior and wood-paneled walls. Lugano’s offers a great menu selection, but since we were there we had to try their fondue. We opted for their Four Course Fondue Sampler which included a Romaine Salad, Swiss Cheese Fondue, a combo of Chicken and Beef Fondue, and Swiss Chocolate Fondue at a price of $36.95 per person (2 person minimum).

If you wish for something lighter, you can check the menu here.

After that course meal, I can say our stomachs left leaving happy, and were ready to head home.

Off to bed, we go!

DAY 2
It was our last day in Carmel – so before breakfast; we popped into the Hofsas lobby to grab some pastries (and coffee of course!) for snacks on the go.

9:30 AM
7) Enjoy Ocean Views During Breakfast at Hyatt Carmel Highlands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148a8Q_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla

If you’re looking for a scenic view for breakfast, I highly recommend the California Market at Hyatt Carmel Highlands – it offers stunning views of historic Point Lobos State Reserve, not to mention, that the food was amazing! It’s a bit on the pricier side but trust me, it’s money worth spending!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMMFl_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fUfig_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ufoe_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla

It also opened them for lunch and dinner.

12 PM
8) Take the Scenic Route Back Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2qDF_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla

We lucked out and on our last day, there was no rain! So we took advantage of driving down through Big Sur – and taking in all the views before we had to head back home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XhxiK_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ety98_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla

Of course, making a few stops along the way to soak it all in and take some snaps is a must!

Note: It is a beautiful drive, but it also has very narrow and windy roads, with little to no service available, so if you decide to take this route, be careful!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0kf7_0f4LLGZ700
Carmel-by-the-SeaNancy Sevilla

Overall, we had such a fun-filled weekend and this charming city is definitely one to add to your travel bucket list! With gorgeous, stunning views all year round and very quaint hospitality, this city will remain a very special city to me.

Looking to visit Carmel soon? Book your stay at Hofsas House Hotel here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# carmel by the sea# california# big sur# travel# weekend trip

Comments / 2

Published by

Welcome, everybody! My channel covers all things travel, food, and overall lifestyle! I enjoy creating and sharing travel guides of activities and local eats from cities I've visited. So I hope you join me on this exciting journey of discovering this beautiful world.

Honolulu, HI
1062 followers

More from Nancy Sevilla

New York City, NY

Hotel Review – Conrad New York Downtown

Recently, I had the opportunity to travel to New York City for a few days, and as always, it was a blast! I haven’t traveled to New York City in about three years, so it was nice to be back in this lively city.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

5 Must Things To Do While in Oakland, California

Hey guys! So sorry I have been MIA – since the last time I posted, I have been on the go traveling nonstop. And though it’s a treat; it can get quite exhausting as it has been all for work. Excited though to share and bring you a little taste of my adventures.

Read full story
22 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Hotel Review – Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Before leaving for Europe, I had a quick trip to Los Angeles before heading out. The first hotel I stayed at during my visit to Los Angeles was the Sofitel Los Angeles. While living in LA, I visited the Sofitel Los Angeles location quite often. The staff is always super friendly and they always had great events pre-covid times.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Hotel Review – Fairmont Century Plaza

Hotel Review – Fairmont Century PlazaNancy Sevilla. Following my stay at the Sofitel Los Angeles, I spent my last two nights at the Fairmont Century Plaza. The hotel was renovated this past fall, and I had the pleasure of checking it out before my trip to Europe.

Read full story
Hawaii State

My Top Favorite Places to Eat on Oahu, Hawaii: Part 3

Hi everyone! I hope you're doing well! I'm back with Part 3 of my Top Favorite Places to Eat on Oahu, Hawaii. This is where you can find me on repeat, so I hope you like it!!. Aloha Beer and Company: This is the place to go if you like pizza and beer! It's also a great place to hang out with your friends. They have a nice outdoor area.

Read full story
Honolulu, HI

7 Must Do Things When Traveling Solo in Honolulu, Hawaii

Do you ever want to travel to someplace that nobody else wants to go? Have you ever had the urge to travel solo? Do you ever just need to reset and take time for yourself? This past December, I decided it was time for a mini-break from everything and anything and packed my bags to Honolulu, Hawaii for an epic solo trip.

Read full story
Kauai County, HI

The Ultimate Kauai Travel Guide

Are you a nature and outdoorsy type of person? Do you like to explore hidden waterfalls, soar up high in helicopters, and venture out to explore the best beaches? If you answered YES to all the above, Kauai should be on your next place to visit, if it isn’t already!

Read full story
Sonoma, CA

Sonoma in Two Days — The Perfect Mini Getaway

Since living in LA, I’ve explored many different areas of California — from mountains to desert and the beach — one place I’ve been longing to visit is up to wine country.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

3 Best Rooftop Bars Opened in New York City

Travel is looking a lot better this summer — with more people willing to travel — I’m here to tell you that New York City is officially open to travelers and, most importantly, has implemented COVID-19 protocols across town!

Read full story
Sedona, AZ

Sedona, Arizona Travel Guide

Recently, I took an epic road trip to Sedona, Arizona – this was technically my 2nd time visiting but this time for a longer period. If you missed it, in October, I visited Scottsdale, AZ and during our stay, we drove up to Sedona for a hike. Though we didn’t get to explore much of this city during our visit, I felt a magical vibe to it and wanted to come back. So I thought, what better way to end 2020, with a visit to the beautiful and spiritual Sedona!

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Things To Do on Catalina Island: 2-Day Itinerary

Catalina Island! It’s only 1 hour away from LA by boat, and is the closest thing to paradise!. Getting to Catalina Island is fast and easy. It takes only one hour via a high-speed ferry or 15 minutes via helicopter to get you to paradise. There are two companies (Catalina Express and Catalina Flyer) that offer boat transportation from the Southern California cities of Long Beach, San Pedro, Dana Point, and Newport Beach to both Avalon and Two Harbors.

Read full story
5 comments
Napa, CA

The Ultimate Napa Valley Itinerary for Visitors

Napa Valley is one of California’s most popular destinations, renowned for its scenic views and its wineries. Napa Valley is 100% open and welcoming visitors while also still following mandates to help protect visitors and residents.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Travel Guide

Whether you’re a newcomer or a longtime resident, San Francisco’s Golden Gate is open to everyone. San Francisco is a city I’ve visited multiple times in small batches, and each time I get a taste of what it has to offer.

Read full story
1 comments

The Ultimate Guide to Barcelona, Spain in 2022

It is crazy to think that I have been living in Spain for a little over a month now, and during this time I have visited museums, been on tours, tried the local food, and more. I’ve received a lot of inquiries on social media seeking travel guide advice, so I’m happy to finally be able to provide you with the Ultimate Travel Guide to Barcelona, Spain. I will be updating this regularly while I am here in Barcelona, Spain, so be sure to subscribe to this page so you don’t miss any updates! Keep reading if you plan to visit Barcelona, Spain in 2022 and beyond!

Read full story
Hawaii State

My Top Favorite Places to Eat on Oahu, Hawaii: Part 2

Hello everyone! I'm back with my favorite eats on Oahu, Hawaii! If you aren't aware by now, I've been sharing "Must Eats on Oahu, Hawaii," but now I'm going to share with you the places I really love and my favorite places to eat! These restaurants are places I go on repeat. I wrote about Part 1 here if you missed it.

Read full story
2 comments
Hawaii State

My Top Favorite Places to Eat on Oahu, Hawaii

In my travels, I have been to many places, and Hawaii has some of the freshest and best cuisine I have ever eaten. Having shared with you the best restaurants to eat at on Oahu, Hawaii, I thought I'd share my top 7 recommendations today. I hope you guys get a chance to check these places out! Enjoy!

Read full story
1 comments

Budapest, Prague, and Paris Travel Guide 2022

Budapest, Prague, and Paris Travel Guide 2022Nancy Sevilla. Hello, guys! Happy February! So I have been living abroad for almost 2 months now, and I am loving every minute of it! The first few weeks of my travels were spent in a few European countries with a friend. Then she had to return home, so I stayed in Barcelona, Spain, where I have lived for a month now. I just extended my stay by another month.

Read full story
Hawaii State

Top Things To Do on Oahu, Hawaii // Part 3

Here are 5 more things you must do while visiting Oahu, Hawaii!. One of the most rewarding hikes on Oahu is Diamond Head Trail, which offers 360-degree views when you reach the top. The 760-foot summit is reached in 40 to 60 minutes. The hike itself takes 1.5 miles. The Diamond Head hike has steep sections and narrow stairs, and you may be slowed down by the number of hikers ahead of you. But once you reach the summit, imagine the panoramic views you will see.

Read full story
2 comments
Hawaii State

Top Places To Eat on Oahu, Hawaii // Part 4

Here is Part 4 of my Top Places to Eat on Oahu, Hawaii - So many great places, hope you enjoy. A great Hawaiian homestyle meal. They serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Doraku Sushi // Located in Royal Hawaiian Center on the 3rd floor or in Kaakako.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy