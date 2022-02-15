Sedona, AZ

Sedona, Arizona Travel Guide

Nancy Sevilla

Sedona Travel Guide

Recently, I took an epic road trip to Sedona, Arizona – this was technically my 2nd time visiting but this time for a longer period. If you missed it, in October, I visited Scottsdale, AZ and during our stay, we drove up to Sedona for a hike. Though we didn’t get to explore much of this city during our visit, I felt a magical vibe to it and wanted to come back. So I thought, what better way to end 2020, with a visit to the beautiful and spiritual Sedona!

And if you’re wondering, Sedona is COVID-19 approved — as most of the activities are outdoors, as well as social distancing and masks are required in public areas.

In a 4-day period, I’d say we conquered a good amount of what Sedona has to offer, including, hikes, food, spiritual and educational tours, and so much more! So if you plan on visiting Sedona, Arizona in the near future, keep reading!

Accommodation

We booked a 3-night stay at Arroyo Pinion Hotel located centrally in Red Rock Country. Check out my review if you haven’t already.

Tours

BIKE TOUR

Bike Tour ArizonaNancy Sevilla

Explore the beauty of Sedona with a fun bike tour via Sedona Tours & Rentals. This family-owned business offers customers environmentally friendly and COVID-safe bike, scooter, and segway tours.

We kicked off our trip with an exhilarating electric bike tour around Sedona and it was simply fun! Not only were the views stunning, but the owner, Scott, was very knowledgeable and friendly!

Tickets for the bike tour are $68 per person + taxes (if you call in and book, you can save on fees).

Book here.

VORTEX TOUR

Vortex TourNancy Sevilla

If you didn’t know by now, Sedona is known for its vortex energy! Sedona Vortexes are thought to be swirling centers of energy that are conducive to healing, meditation, and self-exploration. We didn’t know much about the vortexes, so it was a must to book a tour for it. We booked via Sedona Mystical Tours, and our tour guide, Kim, was very knowledgeable, calm, kind, and trustworthy!

Kim led us through an easy hike to a few of the best-known Sedona vortexes – Cathedral Rock, Bell Rock, and Courthouse. During our tour, Kim also led a spiritual meditation and ended it with a mini healing sound bath.

Overall, it was a very magical and insightful experience. I highly recommend this tour to anyone who really wants to not only learn more about the vortexes but also to connect with their inner spiritual energy.

The Sedona Mystical Tours offers not only these tours, but so much more. Check out their website here.

Food

CASA SEDONA INN – 55 Hozoni Drive

Food SedonaNancy Sevilla

This is a very charming hotel! Their restaurant is known to be #1 in town, so no doubt, we had to visit! We had breakfast here and everything was delightful! Great pricing, too.

Food 2Nancy Sevilla

If you are about warm and cozy vibes, I highly recommend stopping by if you don’t plan on staying here. Also, don’t forget to order their Lemon Ricotta Pancakes!

View the menu here and book a reservation here.

THE GOLDEN GOOSE AMERICAN GRILL – 2545 W. State Rte. 89A

This cozy cafe is located close by to the Arroyo Pinion Hotel. They serve a variety of traditional American cuisine — super affordable and big portion-sized!

Book your reservation here.

FRESH & NATURAL THAI KITCHEN – 1439 W. State Rte. 89A

If you are craving some Asian food, I recommend eating here! This place is super affordable and offers a wide variety of Thai food. Everything was delicious and also came in BIG portions!

Check out their menu here.

BELLA VITA RISTORANTE – 6701 AZ-89A

Pasta SedonaNancy Sevilla

Romantic atmosphere, attentive staff, and amazing food! Highly recommended!

Book your reservation here.

PUMP HOUSE STATION – 313 AZ-179 d10

Sedona FoodNancy Sevilla

We came here on our last day for brunch and I really loved the vibes and the food was also phenomenal! It definitely one of my favorite meals I had in Sedona! Plus, it’s located in a cute area to walk around!

Check out the restaurant here.

Activities

HIKING

Hiking SedonaNancy Sevilla

Sedona is known for the best hikes! While there are countless hikes to check out, I’ve tried a few, Soldiers Pass Trail and Boynton Canyon. Both hikes are considered moderate and are pretty long hikes. I’d recommend starting early for both!

VISIT THE AMITABHA STUPA AND PEACE PARK – 2650 Pueblo Drive

Vortex Tour 2Nancy Sevilla

Amitabha Stupa is a sacred must-visit landmark in Sedona.

The stupa is one of the oldest forms of sacred architecture on the planet. You don’t need to be a Buddhist to visit the Amitabha Stupa. People from every tradition are welcome to meditate and pray for themselves, their loved ones, and for the end of suffering in the world.

The Stupa is beautiful, spiritual, and worth visiting on your Sedona trip!

SHOP AT CRYSTAL STORES

If you’re in Sedona, you MUST check out the crystal stores. I really liked Mystical Bazaar, which was located right across the street from our hotel, Arroyo Pinion. They had a great sale going on too. I ended up buying a few crystals, candles, and a deck of tarot cards, which I am pleased with!

GET A READING OR SPIRITUAL HEALING

During my trip, I thought it would be the perfect spot to get my annual reading. There are many spiritual readers offered in Sedona, I went with Suzanne via Sedona Mystical Tours, and she was great!

Learn more about the readings and book here.

Sedona is such a magical and stunning place to visit – and is a MUST to add to your future nature bucket list! I’d say 3-4 days is enough time to cover a good amount of what Sedona offers!

Thank you all for joining me on my trip!

Until next time,

Nancy

