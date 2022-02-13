Napa, CA

The Ultimate Napa Valley Itinerary for Visitors

Nancy Sevilla

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16E0dd_0eDE4SGr00
Napa Valley GuideNancy Sevilla

Napa Valley is one of California’s most popular destinations, renowned for its scenic views and its wineries. Napa Valley is 100% open and welcoming visitors while also still following mandates to help protect visitors and residents.

Although I have visited many places in California, I have never been to Napa Valley. I had the opportunity to celebrate my birthday there earlier this month with friends and we spent 3 days taking part in activities, visiting wineries, and so much more. If you are thinking of visiting Napa Valley, California any time soon, keep reading.

Where to Stay in Napa:

Napa River Inn – 500 Main St, Napa, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpWzC_0eDE4SGr00
Napa Valley InnNancy Sevilla

The Napa River Inn was designed and built with meticulous attention to detail. It is nestled along the Napa River, conveniently located near shops and restaurants.

Its plush, ornate rooms, some with Victorian-style furnishings, create a cozy atmosphere. We stayed in the Executive Double, which has 2 queen beds, flat-screen TV, and a private balcony with direct access to Napa’s Downtown district.

Enjoy fresh pastries delivered to your door daily by Sweetie Pies (right next door).

Book your stay here!

Meritage Resort and Spa 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NP542_0eDE4SGr00
Meritage ResortNancy Sevilla

The Meritage Resort and Spa is a 4-star resort that offers luxury accommodations and fine dining. Located in idyllic Wine Country, The Meritage Resort and Spa provides easy access to Napa Valley, Sonoma County, and several major airports. 

I stayed in their Premier King Room, which included a king-sized bed and a private balcony overlooking the vineyards. During our stay, we took a walk through the vineyards, relaxed by the pool, and even indulged in a spa day! View and read more about my stay here.

Book your stay here!

What To Do in Napa:

Ride the Napa Valley Wine Train

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U1PDJ_0eDE4SGr00
Train NapaNancy Sevilla

Visiting Napa is not complete without taking the Napa Valley Wine Train. The wine train takes you on a 36-mile round trip discovery to St. Helena and back. There are many tours available, we took the Gourmet Express Lunch Ride, which lasted for three hours.

The ride begins with a glass of champagne, followed by a three-course meal. Ticket prices do not include wine or drinks, but you are welcome to bring your own bottle for a $20 corkage fee.

Treat Yourself to a Relaxing Spa Day

Napa Valley may be known for its wineries, but it is also known for its retreats and spa hotels. A visit to a spa here is a must! I recommend you check out Spa Terra at the Meritage Resort and Spa.

The spa is located in an underground estate cave adjacent to the resort. Everyone received a massage, and afterward, we enjoyed their luxury amenities such as a sauna and hot tub. It was the perfect way to end our trip!

Take a Hot Air Balloon Ride

Napa Valley is known for its beautiful scenery; the best way to enjoy it is from above! Experience the breathtaking coastline and lush, rolling hills of Napa Valley’s wine country and lush vineyards by hot air balloon. Book your flight here!

Visit the Oxbow Public Market

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oHuZx_0eDE4SGr00
Public MarketNancy Sevilla

Oxbow Public Market is located in the heart of Napa, in the Oxbow District. It’s a community gathering place for great food and wine.

Best Wineries in Napa

1) Brasswood Winery – 3111 St. Helena Hwy. N, St. Helena, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3w0z_0eDE4SGr00
Napa Valley WineNancy Sevilla

Brasswood Estate was the first stop on our winery tour. Our experience began with a winery tour, followed by their lunch pairing. A truly unique experience, featuring wines paired with their favorite seasonal dishes from Brasswood Bar + Kitchen. 

On property, there are also multiple tasting rooms, including one curated by their Estate Sommelier, a bottle shop with rare wines and liquors, and their new world-class restaurant, Brasswood Bar + Kitchen + Bakery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELcXv_0eDE4SGr00
Napa Valley with GirlsNancy Sevilla

This winery was our favorite due to its professionalism, impeccable lunch pairing, and overall beautiful estate! Thanks to Drew & Michelle for making our visit worthwhile! Highly recommend visiting!

Price: $$$
Wine tastings from $65-$185
Lunch Pairing: $225
Visit the website for more info.
Recommendations and Tips: Definitely do their lunch pairing – so worth it!

2) Kieu Hoang Winery – 1285 Dealy Lane, Napa, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03EUMy_0eDE4SGr00
Napa Valley WineNancy Sevilla

Kieu Hoang Winery is a hidden gem located 10 minutes south of Napa. Known formerly as the Michael Mondavi Family Estate, this estate is beautiful! In their Carneros Estate, they grow Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, and in their Spring Mountain Vineyard, they grow Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot.

With its intimate atmosphere, Kieu Hoang is a perfect venue for medium to large groups. Both of their red and white pours were excellent; I ended up purchasing a bottle.

Price: $$
Discover Tasting: $30 PP | KH Reserve Tasting: $50 PP
Visit the website for more info.

3) Odette Estate – 5998 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c5XhT_0eDE4SGr00
Napa Valley WineNancy Sevilla

Nestled along the Silverado Trail, this 45-acre estate is home to some of Napa Valley’s best Cabernet Sauvignon vineyards. We did their Current Release Tasting, which costs $60+ per person. The tasting is a 45-minute seated tasting of their current release wines.

The Cabernet Experience is also available ($125+ per person).

Price: $$$
Wine tastings from $60-$125
Visit the website for more info.

4) Clif Family Winery + Cycle – 709 Main Street, St. Helena, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07G9Ed_0eDE4SGr00
Clif FamilyNancy Sevilla

Clif Family Winery offers unique cycling, wine, and food experience. Here you can enjoy wine tastings, food and wine pairings, Bruschetteria Food Truck bites, and cycling adventures in the wine country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atAza_0eDE4SGr00
Napa Valley WineNancy Sevilla

We all enjoyed our time here! Not to mention the delicious food from their food truck (you must order their rotisserie chicken and Funghi bruschetta), and the staff was so accommodating, friendly, and personable. 

Price: $$
Lunch and Wine Pairing: $65-$125
View their Bruschetteria Food Truck Menu.
Self Guided Cycle Tour: $95 | Guided Cycle Tour: $135 (includes bike tour, coffee, and wine tasting)
Visit the website for more info.

Where to Eat:

Olive and Hay – 875 Bordeaux Way

Oxbow Public Market – 610 1st Street

Sweetie Pies – 520 Main Street

————-

Thank you all for joining me on this trip! Make sure to SAVE and SEND this post to your friends and family for your next visit to Napa Valley!

Shout out to all the amazing wineries and hotels for hosting this trip! As always, all opinions are my own.

XO, Nancy

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# napa valley# wine country# california# napa valley wine# travel

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome, everybody! My channel covers all things travel, food, and overall lifestyle! I enjoy creating and sharing travel guides of activities and local eats from cities I've visited. So I hope you join me on this exciting journey of discovering this beautiful world.

Honolulu, HI
878 followers

More from Nancy Sevilla

Los Angeles, CA

Things To Do on Catalina Island: 2-Day Itinerary

Catalina Island! It’s only 1 hour away from LA by boat, and is the closest thing to paradise!. Getting to Catalina Island is fast and easy. It takes only one hour via a high-speed ferry or 15 minutes via helicopter to get you to paradise. There are two companies (Catalina Express and Catalina Flyer) that offer boat transportation from the Southern California cities of Long Beach, San Pedro, Dana Point, and Newport Beach to both Avalon and Two Harbors.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Travel Guide

Whether you’re a newcomer or a longtime resident, San Francisco’s Golden Gate is open to everyone. San Francisco is a city I’ve visited multiple times in small batches, and each time I get a taste of what it has to offer.

Read full story
1 comments

The Ultimate Guide to Barcelona, Spain in 2022

It is crazy to think that I have been living in Spain for a little over a month now, and during this time I have visited museums, been on tours, tried the local food, and more. I’ve received a lot of inquiries on social media seeking travel guide advice, so I’m happy to finally be able to provide you with the Ultimate Travel Guide to Barcelona, Spain. I will be updating this regularly while I am here in Barcelona, Spain, so be sure to subscribe to this page so you don’t miss any updates! Keep reading if you plan to visit Barcelona, Spain in 2022 and beyond!

Read full story
Honolulu, HI

My Top Favorite Places to Eat on Oahu, Hawaii: Part 2

Hello everyone! I'm back with my favorite eats on Oahu, Hawaii! If you aren't aware by now, I've been sharing "Must Eats on Oahu, Hawaii," but now I'm going to share with you the places I really love and my favorite places to eat! These restaurants are places I go on repeat. I wrote about Part 1 here if you missed it.

Read full story
1 comments
Hawaii State

My Top Favorite Places to Eat on Oahu, Hawaii

In my travels, I have been to many places, and Hawaii has some of the freshest and best cuisine I have ever eaten. Having shared with you the best restaurants to eat at on Oahu, Hawaii, I thought I'd share my top 7 recommendations today. I hope you guys get a chance to check these places out! Enjoy!

Read full story
1 comments

Budapest, Prague, and Paris Travel Guide 2022

Budapest, Prague, and Paris Travel Guide 2022Nancy Sevilla. Hello, guys! Happy February! So I have been living abroad for almost 2 months now, and I am loving every minute of it! The first few weeks of my travels were spent in a few European countries with a friend. Then she had to return home, so I stayed in Barcelona, Spain, where I have lived for a month now. I just extended my stay by another month.

Read full story
Hawaii State

Top Things To Do on Oahu, Hawaii // Part 3

Here are 5 more things you must do while visiting Oahu, Hawaii!. One of the most rewarding hikes on Oahu is Diamond Head Trail, which offers 360-degree views when you reach the top. The 760-foot summit is reached in 40 to 60 minutes. The hike itself takes 1.5 miles. The Diamond Head hike has steep sections and narrow stairs, and you may be slowed down by the number of hikers ahead of you. But once you reach the summit, imagine the panoramic views you will see.

Read full story
2 comments
Hawaii State

Top Places To Eat on Oahu, Hawaii // Part 4

Here is Part 4 of my Top Places to Eat on Oahu, Hawaii - So many great places, hope you enjoy. A great Hawaiian homestyle meal. They serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Doraku Sushi // Located in Royal Hawaiian Center on the 3rd floor or in Kaakako.

Read full story
1 comments
Hawaii State

5 Hotels You Must Stay in Oahu, Hawaii

As a first-time visitor or frequent visitor, one of the most popular places to stay in Oahu is the Waikiki area. When visiting Oahu, Waikiki is a great place to stay since it's close to many restaurants, shops, and the beach. It's crowded with tourists, but you can get to places more easily by foot than by car. I've stayed in a wide variety of Waikiki hotels, from budget-friendly to luxury. So if you are visiting anytime soon and want to know where to stay, keep reading.

Read full story
Hawaii State

Top Places To Eat on Oahu, Hawaii

Here's Part 3 of my Top Places to Eat on Oahu, Hawaii series! Oahu has some of the best food and I love to share it with you! Enjoy these top eats:. Maguro Spot // 2441 Kūhiō Ave.

Read full story
Hawaii State

Top Places To Eat on Oahu, Hawaii || Part 2

I hope you enjoyed my Top Places To Eat on Oahu, Hawaii Part 1. And if you’re here for more food and drink recommendations, you’re in luck. I’ll be going over more of what this beautiful island has to offer! So if you want suggestions on places to eat on Oahu, Hawaii, keep reading!

Read full story
2 comments
Hawaii State

Top Places To Eat in Oahu, Hawaii

Oahu, Hawaii is filled with delicious food you can't miss! From local joints to tourist hot spots, Oahu offers it all! Today I am sharing with you my personal favorite food spots ranging from $ to $$$$.

Read full story
6 comments
Honolulu, HI

Top Things To Do on Oahu: Part 2

The island of Oahu is known as the "Heart of Hawaii," since there is so much to do, both in and out of the hustle and bustle. No matter where you are on Oahu, you will find an activity or attraction to suit your tastes. For Part 1 of Things To Do on Oahu, click here; otherwise, keep scrolling for more exciting things to do on Oahu!

Read full story
Honolulu, HI

Top Things To Do on Oahu: Part 1

Are you planning to visit Oahu, Hawaii soon? Oahu, Hawaii is the third largest island in Hawaii, offering a host of exciting and unforgettable activities. There is always something to do on the island, whether it's hiking opportunities, beaches, historic sites, snorkeling, or on the water adventures.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy