The Ultimate Napa Valley Itinerary for Visitors

Napa Valley is one of California’s most popular destinations, renowned for its scenic views and its wineries. Napa Valley is 100% open and welcoming visitors while also still following mandates to help protect visitors and residents.

Although I have visited many places in California, I have never been to Napa Valley. I had the opportunity to celebrate my birthday there earlier this month with friends and we spent 3 days taking part in activities, visiting wineries, and so much more. If you are thinking of visiting Napa Valley, California any time soon, keep reading.

Where to Stay in Napa:

Napa River Inn – 500 Main St, Napa, CA

The Napa River Inn was designed and built with meticulous attention to detail. It is nestled along the Napa River, conveniently located near shops and restaurants.

Its plush, ornate rooms, some with Victorian-style furnishings, create a cozy atmosphere. We stayed in the Executive Double, which has 2 queen beds, flat-screen TV, and a private balcony with direct access to Napa’s Downtown district.

Enjoy fresh pastries delivered to your door daily by Sweetie Pies (right next door).



Book your stay here !

Meritage Resort and Spa – 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, CA

The Meritage Resort and Spa is a 4-star resort that offers luxury accommodations and fine dining. Located in idyllic Wine Country, The Meritage Resort and Spa provides easy access to Napa Valley, Sonoma County, and several major airports.

I stayed in their Premier King Room, which included a king-sized bed and a private balcony overlooking the vineyards. During our stay, we took a walk through the vineyards, relaxed by the pool, and even indulged in a spa day! View and read more about my stay here .



Book your stay here !

What To Do in Napa:

Ride the Napa Valley Wine Train

Visiting Napa is not complete without taking the Napa Valley Wine Train . The wine train takes you on a 36-mile round trip discovery to St. Helena and back. There are many tours available, we took the Gourmet Express Lunch Ride , which lasted for three hours.

The ride begins with a glass of champagne, followed by a three-course meal. Ticket prices do not include wine or drinks, but you are welcome to bring your own bottle for a $20 corkage fee.

Treat Yourself to a Relaxing Spa Day

Napa Valley may be known for its wineries, but it is also known for its retreats and spa hotels. A visit to a spa here is a must! I recommend you check out Spa Terra at the Meritage Resort and Spa.

The spa is located in an underground estate cave adjacent to the resort. Everyone received a massage, and afterward, we enjoyed their luxury amenities such as a sauna and hot tub. It was the perfect way to end our trip!

Take a Hot Air Balloon Ride

Napa Valley is known for its beautiful scenery; the best way to enjoy it is from above! Experience the breathtaking coastline and lush, rolling hills of Napa Valley’s wine country and lush vineyards by hot air balloon. Book your flight here !

Visit the Oxbow Public Market

Oxbow Public Market is located in the heart of Napa, in the Oxbow District. It’s a community gathering place for great food and wine.

Best Wineries in Napa

1) Brasswood Winery – 3111 St. Helena Hwy. N, St. Helena, CA

Brasswood Estate was the first stop on our winery tour. Our experience began with a winery tour, followed by their lunch pairing . A truly unique experience, featuring wines paired with their favorite seasonal dishes from Brasswood Bar + Kitchen.

On property, there are also multiple tasting rooms, including one curated by their Estate Sommelier, a bottle shop with rare wines and liquors, and their new world-class restaurant, Brasswood Bar + Kitchen + Bakery .

This winery was our favorite due to its professionalism, impeccable lunch pairing, and overall beautiful estate! Thanks to Drew & Michelle for making our visit worthwhile! Highly recommend visiting!

Price: $$$

Wine tastings from $65-$185

Lunch Pairing: $225

Visit the website for more info.

Recommendations and Tips: Definitely do their lunch pairing – so worth it!

2) Kieu Hoang Winery – 1285 Dealy Lane, Napa, CA

Kieu Hoang Winery is a hidden gem located 10 minutes south of Napa. Known formerly as the Michael Mondavi Family Estate, this estate is beautiful! In their Carneros Estate, they grow Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, and in their Spring Mountain Vineyard, they grow Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot.

With its intimate atmosphere, Kieu Hoang is a perfect venue for medium to large groups. Both of their red and white pours were excellent; I ended up purchasing a bottle.

Price: $$

Discover Tasting: $30 PP | KH Reserve Tasting: $50 PP

Visit the website for more info.

3) Odette Estate – 5998 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA

Nestled along the Silverado Trail, this 45-acre estate is home to some of Napa Valley’s best Cabernet Sauvignon vineyards. We did their Current Release Tasting , which costs $60+ per person. The tasting is a 45-minute seated tasting of their current release wines.

The Cabernet Experience is also available ($125+ per person).

Price: $$$

Wine tastings from $60-$125

Visit the website for more info.

4) Clif Family Winery + Cycle – 709 Main Street, St. Helena, CA

Clif Family Winery offers unique cycling, wine, and food experience. Here you can enjoy wine tastings, food and wine pairings, Bruschetteria Food Truck bites, and cycling adventures in the wine country.

We all enjoyed our time here! Not to mention the delicious food from their food truck (you must order their rotisserie chicken and Funghi bruschetta), and the staff was so accommodating, friendly, and personable.

Price: $$

Lunch and Wine Pairing: $65-$125

View their Bruschetteria Food Truck Menu .

Self Guided Cycle Tour: $95 | Guided Cycle Tour: $135 (includes bike tour, coffee, and wine tasting)

Visit the website for more info .

Where to Eat:

Olive and Hay – 875 Bordeaux Way

Oxbow Public Market – 610 1st Street

Sweetie Pies – 520 Main Street

