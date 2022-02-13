San Francisco Travel Guide Nancy Sevilla

Whether you’re a newcomer or a longtime resident, San Francisco’s Golden Gate is open to everyone. San Francisco is a city I’ve visited multiple times in small batches, and each time I get a taste of what it has to offer.

So if you are considering a trip to San Francisco anytime soon, here is a San Francisco travel guide for you!

Where to Stay in San Francisco:

Fairmont San Francisco – 950 Mason Street

Fairmont SF Nancy Sevilla

Fairmont San Francisco is a luxury hotel situated in Nob Hill, offering views of the city and the bay. This hotel is a close walk from Union Square and is near many shops and restaurants.

We stayed in their Deluxe Room located in the Tower Building facing downtown San Francisco. We had a view of downtown and two queen beds in the room. View my full review here !

InterContinental San Francisco – 888 Howard Street

Intercontinental SF Nancy Sevilla

InterContinental San Francisco is located in the heart of downtown, near the Moscone Center and Union Square. It is beautiful, luxurious, and very business-class. We stayed in the One-Bedroom Suite, which had a sofa bed, marble bathroom, and king-sized bed.

Hotel Spero – 405 Taylor Street

Hotel Spero is a chic and charming boutique hotel located just a few blocks away from Union Square. When I stayed here during the holiday season, the hotel was decked out in Christmas decor, and it felt like a home away from home.

I stayed in their Serenity Suite, which has a king-sized bed and a living room. Click here for the full review .

What To Do in San Francisco:

Visit the Golden Gate Bridge

SF Bridge Nancy Sevilla

Known as the most photographed thing on the planet, the Golden Gate Bridge is the most famous bridge in the world. A visit to see the Golden Gate Bridge is a must on any San Francisco bucket list.

Have a Picnic at Dolores Park

Picnics are always a great way to enjoy a sunny afternoon. There are nearly 16 acres of grass to play, lounge, and people watch, all with a spectacular view of the city.

Get Out on the Water

Views of San Francisco can also be enjoyed from the water. Choose from kayaking, taking a ferry, or booking a boat tour.

Ride the San Francisco Cable Car System

SF Trolley Nancy Sevilla

San Francisco’s cable car system is a fun way to explore the city. Cable car tickets can be purchased at the turnarounds at the ends of each route. During each one-way ride, you’ll enjoy spectacular views of the city’s celebrated hills.

Explore the City by Bike or Scooter

You can also explore the city on a bike or scooter. There are many options available!

Where To Eat and Drink in San Francisco:

EAT //

Tonga Room – 950 Mason Street

Tonga Room is an iconic San Francisco venue for live music and dancing. The Tonga Room serves Polynesian fusion cuisine in a unique tropical setting. We had a great time eating here! I felt like I had never left Hawaii. Check out my experience here .

Tongo Room Nancy Sevilla

Jasper’s Corner Tap & Kitchen – 405 Taylor Street

Jasper's Kitchen Nancy Sevilla

Next door to the Hotel Spero is Jasper’s, a restaurant serving American cuisine. With over 18 locally brewed beers and handcrafted cocktails, Jasper’s is the perfect place to watch your favorite team on 12 flat-screen TVs.

China Live – 644 Broadway

China Live is located in the heart of Chinatown in San Francisco. It is a modern marketplace and culinary stop offering multi-course Chinese fare, casual snacks, and artisan teas.

I highly recommend eating here if you want dumplings!

Balboa Cafe – 3199 Fillmore Street

Balboa Cafe Nancy Sevilla

A local favorite, Balboa Cafe serves up classics like the Balboa Burger, one of San Francisco’s best burgers. Balboa Cafe is found in the popular neighborhood of Marina & Cow Hollow.

This is a great spot to enjoy Sunday brunch!

Tacorea – 809 Bush Street

Tacorea serves flavorful and delicious Korean dishes as well as classic Mexican dishes. The prices are reasonable, and the portions are large!

Catch – 2362 Market Street

Catch is a cozy seafood restaurant in the Castro District serving high-quality seafood options. It is highly recommended for a nice evening with delicious seafood!

Hot Cookie – 407 Castro Street

After your dinner at Catch, stop by Hot Cookie for dessert. Hot Cookie is a counter-service bakery specializing in homemade cookies. Definitely worth a visit if you like cookies!

DRINKS //

Bar 333 – 333 Battery Street (located in Le Meridien hotel)

If you’re looking to grab a drink in a classy atmosphere, Bar 333 in San Francisco is the place to go. We came here for pre-drinks before going out, and we enjoyed the modern vibes and excellent service.

Charmaine’s Rooftop Bar & Lounge – 45 McAllister Street

Charmaine’s Rooftop is one of the best rooftop cocktail lounges in San Francisco. Enjoy the best views of the city while enjoying curated cocktails in a beautiful setting.

Top of the Mark – 999 California Street

Located on top of the Mark Hopkins Hotel, Top of the Mark is San Francisco’s iconic high-end cocktail bar, offering 360-degree views of the city.

San Francisco has a lot to offer, and hopefully, this San Francisco travel guide will help you plan your next trip.