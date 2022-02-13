San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Travel Guide

Nancy Sevilla
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KOdVs_0eDDyRV000
San Francisco Travel GuideNancy Sevilla

Whether you’re a newcomer or a longtime resident, San Francisco’s Golden Gate is open to everyone. San Francisco is a city I’ve visited multiple times in small batches, and each time I get a taste of what it has to offer.

So if you are considering a trip to San Francisco anytime soon, here is a San Francisco travel guide for you!

Where to Stay in San Francisco:

Fairmont San Francisco – 950 Mason Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djHIE_0eDDyRV000
Fairmont SFNancy Sevilla

Fairmont San Francisco is a luxury hotel situated in Nob Hill, offering views of the city and the bay. This hotel is a close walk from Union Square and is near many shops and restaurants.

We stayed in their Deluxe Room located in the Tower Building facing downtown San Francisco. We had a view of downtown and two queen beds in the room. View my full review here!

Book your stay here

InterContinental San Francisco – 888 Howard Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qjz65_0eDDyRV000
Intercontinental SFNancy Sevilla

InterContinental San Francisco is located in the heart of downtown, near the Moscone Center and Union Square. It is beautiful, luxurious, and very business-class. We stayed in the One-Bedroom Suite, which had a sofa bed, marble bathroom, and king-sized bed.

Book your stay here!

Hotel Spero – 405 Taylor Street

Hotel Spero is a chic and charming boutique hotel located just a few blocks away from Union Square. When I stayed here during the holiday season, the hotel was decked out in Christmas decor, and it felt like a home away from home. 

I stayed in their Serenity Suite, which has a king-sized bed and a living room. Click here for the full review.

Book your stay here!

What To Do in San Francisco:

Visit the Golden Gate Bridge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3LLp_0eDDyRV000
SF BridgeNancy Sevilla

Known as the most photographed thing on the planet, the Golden Gate Bridge is the most famous bridge in the world. A visit to see the Golden Gate Bridge is a must on any San Francisco bucket list.

Have a Picnic at Dolores Park

Picnics are always a great way to enjoy a sunny afternoon. There are nearly 16 acres of grass to play, lounge, and people watch, all with a spectacular view of the city.

Get Out on the Water

Views of San Francisco can also be enjoyed from the water. Choose from kayaking, taking a ferry, or booking a boat tour.

Ride the San Francisco Cable Car System

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvuLf_0eDDyRV000
SF TrolleyNancy Sevilla

San Francisco’s cable car system is a fun way to explore the city. Cable car tickets can be purchased at the turnarounds at the ends of each route. During each one-way ride, you’ll enjoy spectacular views of the city’s celebrated hills.

Explore the City by Bike or Scooter

You can also explore the city on a bike or scooter. There are many options available!

Where To Eat and Drink in San Francisco:

EAT //

Tonga Room – 950 Mason Street

Tonga Room is an iconic San Francisco venue for live music and dancing. The Tonga Room serves Polynesian fusion cuisine in a unique tropical setting. We had a great time eating here! I felt like I had never left Hawaii. Check out my experience here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20DkP3_0eDDyRV000
Tongo RoomNancy Sevilla

View more information on the restaurant here.

Jasper’s Corner Tap & Kitchen – 405 Taylor Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajDA4_0eDDyRV000
Jasper's KitchenNancy Sevilla

Next door to the Hotel Spero is Jasper’s, a restaurant serving American cuisine. With over 18 locally brewed beers and handcrafted cocktails, Jasper’s is the perfect place to watch your favorite team on 12 flat-screen TVs.

View more information on the restaurant here.

China Live – 644 Broadway

China Live is located in the heart of Chinatown in San Francisco. It is a modern marketplace and culinary stop offering multi-course Chinese fare, casual snacks, and artisan teas.

I highly recommend eating here if you want dumplings!

View more information on the restaurant here.

Balboa Cafe – 3199 Fillmore Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pgFam_0eDDyRV000
Balboa CafeNancy Sevilla

A local favorite, Balboa Cafe serves up classics like the Balboa Burger, one of San Francisco’s best burgers. Balboa Cafe is found in the popular neighborhood of Marina & Cow Hollow.

This is a great spot to enjoy Sunday brunch!

View more information on the restaurant here.

Tacorea809 Bush Street

Tacorea serves flavorful and delicious Korean dishes as well as classic Mexican dishes. The prices are reasonable, and the portions are large!

View more information on the restaurant here.

Catch – 2362 Market Street

Catch is a cozy seafood restaurant in the Castro District serving high-quality seafood options. It is highly recommended for a nice evening with delicious seafood!

 View more information on the restaurant here.

Hot Cookie – 407 Castro Street

After your dinner at Catch, stop by Hot Cookie for dessert. Hot Cookie is a counter-service bakery specializing in homemade cookies. Definitely worth a visit if you like cookies!

DRINKS //

Bar 333 – 333 Battery Street (located in Le Meridien hotel)

If you’re looking to grab a drink in a classy atmosphere, Bar 333 in San Francisco is the place to go. We came here for pre-drinks before going out, and we enjoyed the modern vibes and excellent service.

Price: $$ | Visit their website for more information

Charmaine’s Rooftop Bar & Lounge – 45 McAllister Street

Charmaine’s Rooftop is one of the best rooftop cocktail lounges in San Francisco. Enjoy the best views of the city while enjoying curated cocktails in a beautiful setting.

Price: $$$ | Visit their website here.

Top of the Mark – 999 California Street

Located on top of the Mark Hopkins Hotel, Top of the Mark is San Francisco’s iconic high-end cocktail bar, offering 360-degree views of the city.

Price: $$$ | Visit the website for more information.

San Francisco has a lot to offer, and hopefully, this San Francisco travel guide will help you plan your next trip.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# san francisco# travel# travel guide# sf# california

Comments / 1

Published by

Welcome, everybody! My channel covers all things travel, food, and overall lifestyle! I enjoy creating and sharing travel guides of activities and local eats from cities I've visited. So I hope you join me on this exciting journey of discovering this beautiful world.

Honolulu, HI
879 followers

More from Nancy Sevilla

Los Angeles, CA

Things To Do on Catalina Island: 2-Day Itinerary

Catalina Island! It’s only 1 hour away from LA by boat, and is the closest thing to paradise!. Getting to Catalina Island is fast and easy. It takes only one hour via a high-speed ferry or 15 minutes via helicopter to get you to paradise. There are two companies (Catalina Express and Catalina Flyer) that offer boat transportation from the Southern California cities of Long Beach, San Pedro, Dana Point, and Newport Beach to both Avalon and Two Harbors.

Read full story
Napa, CA

The Ultimate Napa Valley Itinerary for Visitors

Napa Valley is one of California’s most popular destinations, renowned for its scenic views and its wineries. Napa Valley is 100% open and welcoming visitors while also still following mandates to help protect visitors and residents.

Read full story

The Ultimate Guide to Barcelona, Spain in 2022

It is crazy to think that I have been living in Spain for a little over a month now, and during this time I have visited museums, been on tours, tried the local food, and more. I’ve received a lot of inquiries on social media seeking travel guide advice, so I’m happy to finally be able to provide you with the Ultimate Travel Guide to Barcelona, Spain. I will be updating this regularly while I am here in Barcelona, Spain, so be sure to subscribe to this page so you don’t miss any updates! Keep reading if you plan to visit Barcelona, Spain in 2022 and beyond!

Read full story
Honolulu, HI

My Top Favorite Places to Eat on Oahu, Hawaii: Part 2

Hello everyone! I'm back with my favorite eats on Oahu, Hawaii! If you aren't aware by now, I've been sharing "Must Eats on Oahu, Hawaii," but now I'm going to share with you the places I really love and my favorite places to eat! These restaurants are places I go on repeat. I wrote about Part 1 here if you missed it.

Read full story
1 comments
Hawaii State

My Top Favorite Places to Eat on Oahu, Hawaii

In my travels, I have been to many places, and Hawaii has some of the freshest and best cuisine I have ever eaten. Having shared with you the best restaurants to eat at on Oahu, Hawaii, I thought I'd share my top 7 recommendations today. I hope you guys get a chance to check these places out! Enjoy!

Read full story
1 comments

Budapest, Prague, and Paris Travel Guide 2022

Budapest, Prague, and Paris Travel Guide 2022Nancy Sevilla. Hello, guys! Happy February! So I have been living abroad for almost 2 months now, and I am loving every minute of it! The first few weeks of my travels were spent in a few European countries with a friend. Then she had to return home, so I stayed in Barcelona, Spain, where I have lived for a month now. I just extended my stay by another month.

Read full story
Hawaii State

Top Things To Do on Oahu, Hawaii // Part 3

Here are 5 more things you must do while visiting Oahu, Hawaii!. One of the most rewarding hikes on Oahu is Diamond Head Trail, which offers 360-degree views when you reach the top. The 760-foot summit is reached in 40 to 60 minutes. The hike itself takes 1.5 miles. The Diamond Head hike has steep sections and narrow stairs, and you may be slowed down by the number of hikers ahead of you. But once you reach the summit, imagine the panoramic views you will see.

Read full story
2 comments
Hawaii State

Top Places To Eat on Oahu, Hawaii // Part 4

Here is Part 4 of my Top Places to Eat on Oahu, Hawaii - So many great places, hope you enjoy. A great Hawaiian homestyle meal. They serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Doraku Sushi // Located in Royal Hawaiian Center on the 3rd floor or in Kaakako.

Read full story
1 comments
Hawaii State

5 Hotels You Must Stay in Oahu, Hawaii

As a first-time visitor or frequent visitor, one of the most popular places to stay in Oahu is the Waikiki area. When visiting Oahu, Waikiki is a great place to stay since it's close to many restaurants, shops, and the beach. It's crowded with tourists, but you can get to places more easily by foot than by car. I've stayed in a wide variety of Waikiki hotels, from budget-friendly to luxury. So if you are visiting anytime soon and want to know where to stay, keep reading.

Read full story
Hawaii State

Top Places To Eat on Oahu, Hawaii

Here's Part 3 of my Top Places to Eat on Oahu, Hawaii series! Oahu has some of the best food and I love to share it with you! Enjoy these top eats:. Maguro Spot // 2441 Kūhiō Ave.

Read full story
Hawaii State

Top Places To Eat on Oahu, Hawaii || Part 2

I hope you enjoyed my Top Places To Eat on Oahu, Hawaii Part 1. And if you’re here for more food and drink recommendations, you’re in luck. I’ll be going over more of what this beautiful island has to offer! So if you want suggestions on places to eat on Oahu, Hawaii, keep reading!

Read full story
2 comments
Hawaii State

Top Places To Eat in Oahu, Hawaii

Oahu, Hawaii is filled with delicious food you can't miss! From local joints to tourist hot spots, Oahu offers it all! Today I am sharing with you my personal favorite food spots ranging from $ to $$$$.

Read full story
6 comments
Honolulu, HI

Top Things To Do on Oahu: Part 2

The island of Oahu is known as the "Heart of Hawaii," since there is so much to do, both in and out of the hustle and bustle. No matter where you are on Oahu, you will find an activity or attraction to suit your tastes. For Part 1 of Things To Do on Oahu, click here; otherwise, keep scrolling for more exciting things to do on Oahu!

Read full story
Honolulu, HI

Top Things To Do on Oahu: Part 1

Are you planning to visit Oahu, Hawaii soon? Oahu, Hawaii is the third largest island in Hawaii, offering a host of exciting and unforgettable activities. There is always something to do on the island, whether it's hiking opportunities, beaches, historic sites, snorkeling, or on the water adventures.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy