Nancy Sevilla

Here's Part 3 of my Top Places to Eat on Oahu, Hawaii series! Oahu has some of the best food and I love to share it with you! Enjoy these top eats:

Food: $

Maguro Spot // 2441 Kūhiō Ave.

Serves the best and fresh poke in town!

Holey Grail Donuts // 1200 Ala Moana Blvd.

Nancy Sevilla

My favorite donut shop in town! Fried in coconut oil, they are the original taro donut. Try them to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Onoya’s Ramen // 611 Kapahulu Ave.

Feeling like ramen? I ordered their ramen recently and it was really good! They use only fresh ingredients, and are almost rated 5 stars on Yelp!

Food: $$

Hau Tree // 863 Kalakaua Avenue, Lobby floor of the Kaimana Beach Hotel

Nancy Sevilla

It's a great spot for brunch and views! I took my friends who were visiting here and they enjoyed it as well! You should definitely order their lemon ricotta pancakes and mimosas!

J. Dolans // 1147 Bethel St.

Nancy Sevilla

J. Dolans is an Irish pub serving craft beer, New York-style pizza, bar food, and bar food! I go here mainly for their amazing pizza!!! It's a great place to chill with friends!

Aloha Beer // 700 Queen St.

This is a great place to check out if you're looking for great food, craft beers, and cocktails! Their pizza is also great!

Off The Wall Craft Beer and Wine // 1170 Auahi St Suite 140

Another great place for craft beer and comfort food! It's located in the Ward Village and is self-serve!

Chez Kenzo Bar & Grill // 1451 S King St.

Nancy Sevilla

Neighborhood bar offering affordable dishes and a friendly atmosphere. I shared a variety of dishes with my friends, you need to order their dumplings and uni pasta!

Ginza Bairin Yoshoku // 255 Beach Walk

Nancy Sevilla

Dine at Ginza Bairin Yoshoku in Waikiki for authentic Yoshoku-style food. Their Japanese dishes are influenced by Western cuisine. There is a large menu with daily specials. Definitely worth checking out!

Food: $$$

Sushi ii // 655 Ke’eaumoku St #109

Nancy Sevilla

If you want good sushi -- Sushi ii is one of the best sushi spots in town! They serve inventive rolls, deep-fried fish, and an omakase menu. So add this to your list!

Tanaka of Toyko // 1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

When you're done shopping at Ala Moana mall, head upstairs to Tanaka of Tokyo. The restaurant serves the best meat and seafood prepared Teppanyaki-style. Highly recommended!

Merriman’s // 1108 Auahi St #170

Merriman's is a great place to enjoy fresh seafood as well as cocktails. It is a great place to celebrate birthdays, graduations, etc. as well as a wonderful place to go on a date!

Thank you for reading my Oahu, Hawaii food series Part 3! Hope you liked it! Let me know in the comments if you have tried any of these places and what your favorite restaurants are on the island! Check out my Part 1 & Part 2 posts if you missed them. I look forward to seeing you in my next post! Please stay tuned!

-Nancy