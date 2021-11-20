Top Places To Eat in Oahu, Hawaii

Nancy Sevilla

Oahu, Hawaii is filled with delicious food you can't miss! From local joints to tourist hot spots, Oahu offers it all! Today I am sharing with you my personal favorite food spots ranging from $ to $$$$.

Food: $

Marugame Udon Waikiki // 2310 Kuhio Ave

Marugame Udon is known for its handmade udon noodles, as well as its tempura and teriyaki dishes. Definitely worth a visit if you're in Waikiki. In order to avoid lines, I recommend ordering on a food platform.

Ono Seafood // 501 Kealahou Street

A local family-run poke restaurant, Ono Seafood is owned and operated by its owners. They serve fresh ahi and top-notch tako poke. This is a local favorite for traditional poke.

Kyung’s Seafood // 1269 S King Street

Nancy Sevilla

Kyung's Seafood is a hole-in-the-wall/mom-and-pop restaurant that is definitely worth checking out. Featuring a variety of seafood and Korean food options, such as fresh sashimi, poke, bbq chicken, and more, you won't be disappointed.

Holy Cow Ala Moana // 1450 Ala Moana Blvd

Nancy Sevilla

Korea's famous hot dogs are now available in Honolulu. In contrast to typical hot dogs in buns, they deep fry their signature item on a stick until it turns golden brown. You can choose from mozzarella cheese, squid-ink, rice cake, potato, and more!

Musubi Cafe // 227 Lewers Street

Spam musubis are a must-try if you're in Hawaii! They make great snacks for a day at the beach or hike!

Me BBQ // 151 Ulunui Ave

Nancy Sevilla

A hole-in-the-wall type restaurant that offers large portions of Korean BBQ, such as kalbi and bibimbap.

Food: $$

Nalu Health Bar & Cafe // 1170 Auahi Street

Nancy Sevilla

Healthy food and drinks are available at Nalu in a quick-service setting that features locally sourced ingredients. My go-to spot for the best smoothies, salads, and sandwiches!

Adela’s Country Eatery // 45-1151 Kamehameha Hwy #2

Nancy Sevilla

Comfortable carryout option serving homemade Hawaiian pasta, as well as Asian and American dishes.

Dos Jefes Food Truck // Kaakako

In Hawaii, it's hard to find great Mexican restaurants, but Dos Jefes has the best tacos around! If you want to eat tacos in Hawaii, go to Dos Jefes! Their Birria taco and shrimp taco are great!

Guava Smoked // 567 Kapahulu Ave

Guava Smoked produces delicious smoked products to savor and enjoy with family and friends. The plates are also big and tasty!

Food: $$$

Pig and the Lady // 83 N King Street

In a lively setting with communal tables, the restaurant serves modern Vietnamese cooking with global accents.

Zigu // 413 Seaside Ave

Nancy Sevilla

Zigu offers authentic Japanese cuisine, including fresh sushi, homemade udon, and bento lunches prepared kaiseki-style. It's perfect for dates or big groups!

Paia Fish Market Waikiki // 2299 Kuhio Ave

Nancy Sevilla

Fresh local fish is served every day at Paia. In Waikiki, it's a great place for seafood with big portions in a casual setting.

Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Bar // 298 Beach Walk

Tommy Bahama is a retailer, but did you know they also have a restaurant on the second floor? This farm-to-table restaurant is located in the heart of Waikiki. The restaurant has indoor seating as well as an open-air rooftop with sand, a fire pit, live music, and a stunning view of Honolulu. Excellent place to eat and drink!

Katsumidori Sushi // 100 Holomoana Street

A sushi restaurant with Hawaiian flair is located inside the Prince Waikiki hotel. Katsumidori offers fresh sushi at a reasonable price.

Food: $$$$

Miro Kaimuki // 3446 Waialae Ave

Miro Kaimuki serves French-inspired food punctuated by Japanese flavors and techniques. Their prix fixe menu changes monthly.

Han no Daidokoro // 1108 Auahi Street

Nancy Sevilla

With a smokeless grill, Han no Daidokoro serves Japanese Grade A5 Miyazaki and Washu Beef. They serve delicious meat, and I highly recommend them!

I-Naba // 1610 S King Street

Nancy Sevilla

Family-run restaurant serving daily fresh soba, homemade udon, and sashimi. My personal favorite!

Sushi Izakaya Gaku // 1329 S King Street

Izakaya-style eatery serving traditional Japanese food, including raw fish and omakase.

There are so many great restaurants on this island that I am definitely planning a Part 2! Follow me now so you don't miss out! Be sure to read Must Things To Do on the Island, Part 1 and Part 2 .

If you have any suggestions for food, please share them below!

-Nancy