Top Things To Do on Oahu: Part 1

Are you planning to visit Oahu, Hawaii soon? Oahu, Hawaii is the third largest island in Hawaii, offering a host of exciting and unforgettable activities. There is always something to do on the island, whether it's hiking opportunities, beaches, historic sites, snorkeling, or on the water adventures.

Here are my top 5 things to do while visiting Oahu, Hawaii. Don't forget to save and share with your travel friends!

1. ATV RAPTOR TOUR

If you're up for an adventure, the ATV Raptor Tour is a must-do ride while you're here. ATV tours are available for 1 or 2 hours, we did the 2 hours and enjoyed it a lot!

During the tour, you ATV through beautiful scenic valleys to major movie locations like Jurassic Park, Jumanji, and Kong Skull Island, rain or shine, you will have a great time on this tour. Prepare to get wet and muddy! Make sure you wear comfortable clothing and have a jacket handy!

This tour is located on Kualoa Ranch and offers a variety of other tours; click the link below for more information!

Book your tour here .

2. BYODO-IN TEMPLE

Located in the Valley of the Temples Memorial Park, it is situated at the foot of the Koolau Mountains. On June 7, 1968, it was established to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first Japanese immigrants to Hawaii.

Byodo-In Temple is a Buddhist temple that welcomes people of all faiths to worship, meditate, or simply enjoy its beauty.

The views are beautiful and peaceful. Come and enjoy it!

3. WILD SIDE SPECIALTY TOURS

On the west side of Oahu is some wild side fun! On this tour, you will snorkel with turtles and reefs, swim with dolphins, watch whales, all while enjoying the stunning views Hawaii has to offer.

Lunch is included in the 3.5-hour trip. The entire crew was very knowledgeable and excellent, highly recommended! See below for all the information.

Book your tour here .

4. MAKAPU’U LIGHTHOUSE TRAIL

It is a 2.5-mile hike near Waimanalo, Oahu. The trail is full of beautiful wildflowers and is suitable for all hiking abilities.

It has fantastic ocean views and is considered easy.

During the whale watching season, the hike is the perfect place to spot whales with on-site telescopes.

5. MAITA’I CATAMARAN

It offers a variety of sailings throughout the day, including Tradewind Sail, Sunset Mai Tai Sail, and Moonlight Sail. Alcohol and beverages are available onboard. Overall, it's a fun sightseeing ride for both tourists and locals.

Book your tour here .

What are some of your favorite things to do on Oahu? Follow me for more fun things to do on Oahu!