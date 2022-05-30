Permission to Like Yourself

Nancy Colier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQOqS_0fute06e00
Shutterstock

Is there someone in your life who frequently critiques you and often points out what you’re doing or have done wrong...how you should improve? Is there someone close to you who gives you the feeling that maybe they don’t quite like you as you are?

We all know people who seem to know how we should behave—better than we do—people we feel constantly judge us, who don’t seem to approve of who we are.

As human beings, we’re a fairly judgmental lot. We have a lot to say about each other, and a lot of it is critical. We come up with many thinking about what other people shouldn’t be doing and should behave and feel. We tend to do this within our families more than anywhere else. Families are a place where criticism and judgment can be a way of life.

Often there’s a running commentary on what’s wrong with everyone, and much of it is shared, all in the name of good fun and wanting “what’s best for you.” When you’re raised in a judgmental family, you get used to being criticized; it feels normal to be perpetually told what’s wrong with you, how others perceive you negatively, and how you should change. Love gets confused with being told all the ways that you could be better.

This is your life, and it’s okay if it feels good. When it comes to the company you keep, it’s okay to take the road of ease, inviting in what feels good and loving and rejecting what doesn’t. Just because something is hard to hear doesn’t mean it’s good for you; it may be hard to hear because it’s not good for you.

To take yourself out of the company of people who disapprove, judge, and criticize you can be an act of supreme self-kindness and intentionality, which is good for you.

We’re not taught this, but it’s okay to feel good about yourself and choose and keep company with people who also feel good about you.

No matter how much this judgment stings, you may feel reluctant to ignore or reject it. To do so would be to stop listening to those who know you the best, whose approval matters, and who, more than anyone else, want what’s best for you. Furthermore, these people may see issues you can’t or refuse to see.

Turning away from criticism and judgment from your familial jury would imply you think you’re perfect or have no interest in improving yourself. It may feel akin to saying, “This is who I am. Take it or leave it.” It could even be narcissistic, declaring that you only want to be with fans who think you’re great. Sure, it could be all of those things, but it’s far more likely that none of this is true.

Sometimes, even people who respect us, trust our judgment, and know that we’re good tell us things about ourselves that are difficult to hear. But when people who are genuinely on our side, who like and respect us, offer such comments, their words land differently: kindly, gently. Criticism that comes from love, even when the words are hard to hear, feels loving.

This kind of feedback or advice usually contains a willingness to include us in the conversation, a curiosity about our experience. There is an effort to understand why we’re doing what we’re doing and our intention. Such comments are offered with respect and contain a flavor of helping, not harming, including not rejecting.

What we tend to consider “criticism” actually includes many different things: from advice to guidance to condemnation. If we check in with our own experience and intuition, we can almost always tell when a comment or commentary (on us) comes from kindness and a desire to help us.

We know if the person sharing it wants to create more closeness and honesty in the relationship and intends to maintain our dignity and respect even as they point toward our shortcoming.

We can also sense when a critique is a condemnation, a blaming or shaming of us, and when the speaker is convinced they know how we should be different. We feel the difference when someone offers an opinion on us but owns it as their experience as opposed to some universal truth about who we are.

Judgments of this latter sort tend to be riddled with shoulds and noticeably absent of curiosity.

But here’s the thing and the point of this article: It’s okay to stop being interested in what other people think is wrong with you and stop taking in their ideas about who and how you should be. It’s okay to stop making yourself available to everyone’s ideas about the validity and rightness of your choices and behavior and your quality.

It’s okay to turn away from judgment and criticism—in any form you choose—even when presented as in your best interest. There comes a time in your life when you’re allowed to stop being available and present for what everyone else thinks of you. Maybe that time is now.

Even if we stop taking on other’s people’s judgments and criticisms and decline to fix whatever behavior they think is wrong, it doesn’t mean we pull the covers over our eyes or declare that we don’t care how we come across in the world. We’re not saying we know everything, and we’re always right. It doesn’t mean we’re now bulls in a china shop, insensitive and immune to other people’s feelings or experiences.

However, we are saying with dignity and power that we are okay with our choices and who we are. We like ourselves. In reality, we can deeply care about another person’s experience and, at the same time, not be interested in fixing ourselves so they’ll approve of us. We can take ourselves off their list of those looking to be fixed.

This article is a permission slip of sorts: I’m offering you permission to surround yourself with people who genuinely like and respect you, trust your judgment, and fundamentally enjoy who and how you are. You’re allowed to choose not to put yourself in the company of people who make you feel badly about yourself.

Furthermore, you have the right to decide not to spend your time and not devote your energy to listening to what’s wrong with you. You don’t have to feel guilty for putting yourself in the company of people who appreciate you. To do so is not a cop-out nor a free pass to ignore your weak spots.

Starting today, you can decide that you want to be with people who are on your team at a core level.

This is your life, and it’s okay if it feels good. When it comes to the company you keep, it’s okay to take the road of ease, inviting in what feels good and loving and rejecting what doesn’t. Just because something is hard to hear doesn’t mean it’s good for you; it may be hard to hear because it’s not good for you.

To take yourself out of the company of people who disapprove, judge, and criticize you can be an act of supreme self-kindness and intentionality, which is good for you.

We’re not taught this, but it’s okay to feel good about yourself and choose and keep company with people who also feel good about you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nancy colier# self love# empathy# judgment# criticism

Comments / 0

Published by

Nancy Colier is a psychotherapist, author, and interfaith minister. She is a regular blogger for Psychology Today and the author of "Can’t Stop Thinking," "The Power of Off," "The Emotionally Exhausted Woman" (2022), and other books.

New York, NY
2296 followers

More from Nancy Colier

Reigniting the Spark in Your Long-Term Relationship

When we think of virtues, we usually think of the classics: wisdom, compassion, humility, patience, fortitude, courage, kindness, gratitude, and the like. But there are a number of underrated, less-discussed virtues that are vitally important in creating a good life. One that rarely makes the top-ten lists is curiosity. When it comes to virtues, curiosity gets short shrift and sometimes has to defend its right to even identify as a virtue. But curiosity deserves our recognition and a place on the greatest-hits list of virtuous qualities. Not only is it vitally important for creating a good life, but also for maintaining lasting love relationships.

Read full story
3 comments

Teen Suicide Rates Are Rising: How to Help Our Kids

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported a startling statistic on teen suicide: Emergency room visits for attempted suicide among teenage girls were up 51.6 percent in the first months of 2021, as compared to 2019.

Read full story
103 comments

How We, as Women, Give Away Our Power

Gwen was a working comedian when I first met her. She wasn’t famous yet, but it seemed that she was on her way there. I had never met an artist who pushed herself so hard. No matter how tired she was, she showed up at every audition and never said no to any possible opportunity. For her, that just might be the one that would launch her. When Gwen wasn’t auditioning, networking, or exercising (to keep herself camera-ready), she was writing material, making videos, and submitting them. And when she wasn’t doing that, she was waitressing and bartending to pay rent on her tiny studio apartment in a bad neighborhood.

Read full story
25 comments

Do You Have the Courage to Be A Real Friend?

Have you ever told a friend about a deeply upsetting experience and then had the friend tell you all the reasons why that experience won’t be upsetting at some point in the future? Have you ever been that friend who offers that advice?

Read full story
6 comments

How to Keep the Magic Alive in Long-Term Relationships

When we think of virtues, we usually think of the classics: wisdom, compassion, humility, patience, fortitude, courage, kindness, gratitude, and the like. But there are a number of underrated, less-discussed virtues that are vitally important in creating a good life. One that rarely makes the top-ten lists is curiosity. When it comes to virtues, curiosity gets short shrift and sometimes has to defend its right to even identify as a virtue. But curiosity deserves our recognition and a place on the greatest-hits list of virtuous qualities. Not only is it vitally important for creating a good life, but also for maintaining lasting love relationships.

Read full story
10 comments

Just Because It's Family Doesn't Mean It Isn't Toxic

We are buried in “shoulds” when it comes to what we’re supposed to do with family members who treat us badly. We’re taught that we should feel grateful for family—no matter what. The fact that a relationship feels toxic or emotionally abusive is irrelevant; it’s family, so it’s sacred.

Read full story
18 comments

Why It's So Important to Feel All Our Feelings

This past weekend I witnessed an event that was both utterly simple and utterly profound, an interaction that beautifully demonstrates what we really need to feel OK. I was sitting at an outdoor café, when what appeared to be a family of three: a mom, dad, and their 9-ish-year-old daughter (who was carrying a wrapped present) approached and stopped at the brownstone just next to the table where I was sitting. It looked like they were going to the same party as several other young families who’d entered the brownstone carrying presents in the last half hour. But at the bottom of the stoop, the little girl started crying. From the look of her face, which was red and splotchy, it looked like it wasn’t the first cry of the morning. The girl then laid down on the sidewalk, now sobbing, and screeched that she didn’t want to go to the party; she hated parties, she wasn’t going to know anyone there besides “Molly,” and no one was going to talk to her because no one ever did.

Read full story
7 comments

When Jealousy is More Than Just Jealousy

Ann, a client, was sobbing because her husband had “proven” that he considered her less important than other people; he valued and trusted others over her. On top of that, he had intentionally excluded her—because he didn't think she really mattered.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Are You A People Pleaser at Your Own Expense?

Petra, a client, was furious when she woke up in the morning—furious at herself. The previous evening, she had met up with an old friend visiting from out of town. He was going through a rough divorce and needed to talk. Petra went into the evening ready to listen, and to be a good friend.

Read full story
2 comments

Why We Hold Grudges and How to Let Them Go

Karen, 65, is very angry at her ex-boyfriend. It seems he asked her best friend out on a date, a few days after breaking up with Karen (when she wasin high school). Paul, 45, can’t forgive his sister, because, as he sees it, she treated him like he didn’t matter when they were children.

Read full story

How to Communicate With A Defensive Partner

Sarah, Jon’s girlfriend of three years (and a client of mine) experiences Jon as “bafflingly defensive.” Jon reports that he has been called “defensive” by every woman he’s ever dated. Not surprisingly, he denies his own defensiveness, and blames his ex-girlfriends for being demanding, impossible to please, aggressive, and his favorite criticism: controlling.

Read full story
14 comments

Getting More Honest With Your Partner

Jill and her husband, two clients, had attended a friend’s party, and Jill came home upset. Her husband’s friendliness—and what looked like flirtation—with another woman kept her awake all night, feeling hurt, angry, and threatened. She knew her husband loved her; she wasn’t worried that he would cheat. Still, the whole thing made her feel bad.

Read full story
28 comments

Choosing Love Not Fear

Reject fear. Choose love. This is a popular refrain and wonderful advice. Many believe that there are only two primal emotions in the human being, love and fear, and that we cannot feel both at once. And, that in the same way that light removes darkness, love can remove fear.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

When an Old Friendship Needs to Change or End

Nothing stays the same, including us. We change and grow over our lifetimes—thankfully. And often, our longest and dearest friendships need to change too, to keep up with who we are. The process of changing a long-term friendship isn’t usually an easy one, however, and sometimes, the friendship doesn’t survive. Sometimes the friendship can only be what it was when we were, or were willing to be, someone else.

Read full story
4 comments

Being Present When You Don't Like the Present Moment

I always giggle when I see the photograph that accompanies blogs or articles on “being present.” The image, nine times out of ten, is of a person (usually a woman) sitting cross-legged on a beach, looking out at an ocean or other body of water, with the sun setting or rising in front of her. The implication is that this peaceful beautiful scene is what presence feels or looks like.

Read full story
2 comments

Are You Ready to Stop Feeling Like a Victim?

A victim, according to Webster’s dictionary, is a person who has been attacked, injured, robbed, killed, cheated, or fooled by someone else, or harmed by an unpleasant event.

Read full story
16 comments

What Is Forgiveness and How Do We Do It?

What is forgiveness and how does it happen? We talk so much about forgiveness, throw around so many slogans, and yet it seems that we all have radically different ideas about what it actually means. We want to know how to forgive and yet it can be very hard to achieve or practice something that we don’t really understand.

Read full story
75 comments

When It's Always Someone Else's Fault

Bill, a client, came to see me because his wife “never takes ownership of her own behavior.” Bill is married to a blamer. No matter what difficulty she experiences, there’s always someone or something else to blame for it, but not her. As he put it (with exasperation), “She is never, ever, ever, but I mean ever the problem!” Bill felt a lot of resentment and residual rage toward his wife as a result of this issue, but also felt unable to speak about it with her with any degree of honesty. When he did try and point out, gently, where she might be part of the problem, she would accuse him of not being empathic not supporting her, and not being a good husband. “All I want from you is to know you’re on my team.”

Read full story
131 comments

Parenting 101: Love is In the Details

Pam, a client, was crying tears of happiness and relief, but also sadness. The man she’d been dating for six months had asked, “How do you feel about what’s happening in the news, given what happened to you in middle school?”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy