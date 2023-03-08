Bridging Cultures and Breaking Barriers: The Inspiring Legacy of Biracial Korean Women Making Herstory

Representation matters in closing the gap in identity

I’m a biracial Korean female who was born to an American father of German descent and a Korean mother during a time when there weren’t any biracial Asian females in prominent roles. It was hard to understand who I was and know how to identify myself, especially being biracial.

The phrases, “not Korean enough,” “not White enough,” or “not Black enough” are very common to many biracial Koreans, no matter what part of the world you live in. As time has gone by, it’s heartwarming to see certain women bridging the dual cultures and breaking barriers.

Let’s celebrate them!

Tiffany Young

One such person is Tiffany Young. Born Stephanie Young Hwang, daughter of a Korean-American father and White-American mother, she has made her mark in the music industry. Being discovered at the young age of 15, she quickly found herself as a member of the most popular girl group globally — Girl’s Generation.

Since that time, she has gone solo, gaining just as much international recognition. As an entertainer, she has used her platform to promote diversity and inclusion, speak out against racism, and advocate for representation in the music industry.

Amerie Mi Marie Nicholson

Another biracial Korean entertainer is Amerie Mi Marie Nicholson, born to a Korean mother and African American father. Though she was born in the US, her parents moved to South Korea just months after she was born where she lived for three years.

As a young adult attending Georgetown University, she was introduced to Rich Harrison, a club promoter who had also worked with Mary J. Blige. They hit it off professionally and that meeting with Harrison soon led to her first record deal with Columbia Records.

Since that time, she has released four albums, acted in two films, and published several books. She has earned numerous awards over the years.

Chanel Iman Robinson

What about the fashion industry? Model Chanel Iman is the daughter of a Korean mother and African American father. She has been a Victoria’s Secret and Vogue Paris model. In fact, Vogue Paris publicly stated she is one of the top 30 models of the 2000s.

She started modeling at the age of 12 in Los Angeles, CA. Shortly after, she went to New York to enter a modeling contest and was signed by Ford Models. Chanel iman Robinson has appeared in a variety of magazines— Allure, Harpers Bazaar, Vanity Fair, and several international Vogues.

She has also graced the runways for many fashion companies ranging from Burberry, Yves Saint Laurent, Oscar de la Renta, Michael Kors, Dolce & Gabbana, Marc Jacobs, and Ralph Lauren — to name just a few.

Kolleen Park

Born in the US to a Korean father and Lithuanian American mother, Kolleen has made her mark in the world as a musical director, conductor, singer and actress. She has also served as a judge for Korea’s Got Talent.

Park also served as conductor for the Korean version of Aida as Disney’s first Broadway musical rather than an opera.

Joanna Gaines

You’re probably familiar with that name as she is been on the ever-popular HGTV show, Fixer Upper, with her husband, Chip. Joanna Gaines was born Joanna Stevens to a Korean mother and Jerry Stevens of Lebanese/German descent when Stevens was stationed in Seoul with the U.S. Army.

When the family eventually moved to Texas, Joanna remembers being teased as the only Asian American in her school, which apparently worked in her favor as she was named homecoming queen as a Junior in high school.

After graduating high school, she headed off to Baylor University where she majored in Communications. In her senior year, she landed an internship on 48 Hours with Dan Rather. It wasn’t until after she graduated college that she met Chip Gaines, and the rest is herstory.

Insooni

Born Kim In-soon, she is the daughter of an African American father and a South Korean mother but was born and raised in South Korea by her mother.

She first debuted with the Hee Sisters in 1978 but has made herstory over time, recording 19 albums and being noted as South Korea’s R&B diva. She is also only one of a few South Korean singers who has had the privilege of performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Insooni has spoken publicly about her difficult upbringing, being mixed race during a time in South Korea that wasn’t necessarily kind to biracials. This led to her dropping out of high school and turning to her only friend — singing. And the rest is herstory!

Michelle Zauner

Michelle Chongmi Zauner was born in Seoul, South Korea to a Korean mother and an American Jewish father. When she was 9 months old, her parents moved to Eugene, OR.

While she was in high school she asked her mother to buy her a guitar. After many lessons and practicing, years later she began to pursue a career in music and is most famous for her band, Japanese Breakfast, much to her mother’s chagrin.

But most recently, she is known for her book, Crying in H Mart, a memoir that spent 60 weeks on the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list. And … Orion Pictures announced in 2021, that it would adapt her book into a movie, allowing Zauner to write the screenplay and supervise the soundtrack.

After her mother’s death in 2014, she began making regular trips to the Korean grocery store, H Mart, which is the inspiration for the title.

Michelle has been making herstory for quite a while now.

There are way too many biracial Korean women who have made herstory. For the first time in my life, however, I get to highlight just a few who share a similar heritage as myself.

And it feels like home.