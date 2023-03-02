7 Haunted Places in Oregon to Visit if You Dare

Are you a fan of the paranormal?

Do you love exploring places with dark and mysterious pasts? Then you'll love Oregon, a state with a rich history of ghostly sightings and haunted locations. From abandoned hospitals to eerie lighthouses, there are plenty of places in Oregon where you can experience the thrill of the unknown. In this article, we'll look at 7 of the most haunted places in Oregon. So, if you dare, read on!

Shanghai Tunnels - Portland

The Shanghai Tunnels are a network of underground tunnels in Portland's Old Town Chinatown. In the 19th century, sailors were often "shanghaied," or kidnapped, and forced to work on ships. The tunnels transported the sailors from the bars and taverns they were lured into to the docks where they would be shipped off. It's said that the spirits of these sailors still haunt the tunnels today. Visitors have reported feeling cold spots, hearing strange noises, and seeing ghostly apparitions.

Oregon State Hospital - Salem

The Oregon State Hospital was once known as the Oregon State Insane Asylum and had a dark and disturbing history. It was opened in 1883 and housed patients with mental illnesses, many of whom were treated inhumanely. The hospital gained national attention in the 1970s when journalist Geraldo Rivera uncovered shocking conditions at the facility. Today, the hospital is said to be haunted by the spirits of former patients. Visitors have reported hearing voices and footsteps and seeing apparitions. Read more haunting stories about Oregon State Hospital.

Wolf Creek Inn - Wolf Creek

The Wolf Creek Inn is a historic hotel that was built in 1883. It's said to be haunted by the spirit of a former owner, who is often seen walking through the hallways. Guests have reported hearing strange noises, feeling cold spots, and seeing ghostly apparitions. The inn has been featured on several paranormal investigation shows, including Ghost Adventures.

McMenamins Edgefield - Troutdale

McMenamins Edgefield is a hotel and entertainment complex that was built on the site of a poor farm and later a nursing home. It's said to be haunted by the spirits of former residents, including a nurse who is often seen checking on patients. Guests have reported hearing strange noises, seeing ghostly apparitions, and feeling cold spots.

Heceta Head Lighthouse - Florence

The Heceta Head Lighthouse is a historic lighthouse that was built in 1894. It's haunted by the spirit of a former lighthouse keeper's wife, who died on the property. Visitors have reported seeing her ghostly apparition and feeling cold in the lighthouse.

Lafayette Pioneer Cemetery - Lafayette

The Lafayette Pioneer Cemetery is the final resting place of many early settlers in Oregon. It's said to be haunted by the spirits of former residents, including a young girl who died of diphtheria. Visitors have reported seeing her ghostly apparition and feeling cold in the cemetery.

Shanghai Tunnels - Astoria

The Shanghai Tunnels in Astoria are similar to the ones in Portland and were used to transport sailors to ships against their will. It's said that the spirits of these sailors still haunt the tunnels today. Visitors have reported hearing strange noises and feeling a cold presence in the tunnels.

Oregon is a state full of haunted places just waiting to be explored. Whether you believe in the paranormal or not, these locations offer a unique and thrilling experience. If you're brave enough, why not plan a visit to one of these haunted places in Oregon?

traveloregon.com published "Oregon’s Haunted Spots" on September 28, 2016. The website gathered information from numerous sources, including the FBI, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Census Bureau, to create this list. The bulk of the towns and cities on the list were also mentioned in the article.

