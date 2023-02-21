Barcelona face competition from Inter Milan, Bayern Bayern, Atletico Madrid for French winger

Photo by Getty Image

According to a report by SPORT, Barcelona is not alone in its pursuit of Borussia Mönchengladbach ace Marcus Thuram. They will face competition from Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, with both teams interested in signing the winger on a free transfer.

Four years after initially signing, Thuram will leave Gladbach on a free transfer in the summer, and the same was pretty much confirmed by the club’s director, Roland Virkus, who said:

“We have to accept that there are bigger clubs where Marcus might go.”

For Barcelona, the Frenchman could serve as a two-way solution to their problems. With Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres misfiring, the left-wing has become a problem for Xavi.

Not only could Thuram fill in perfectly as a replacement/competition for the Spanish duo, but his ability to play as a center-forward means he would be an ideal long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Further, arriving on a Bosman move, he would not put a dent in Barcelona’s wallet, which seems to be under fire already.

With 11 goals and three assists in 20 appearances in Bundesliga, Thuram is one of the most prolific forwards in the Bundesliga this season. He has just four goals less than Barcelona’s very own Lewandowski.

While Barcelona faces competition from Inter, Bayern, and Atletico for him, it seems they are still the favorites to sign him, thanks to his father, Lilian Thuram, who played for Barcelona. Marcus, himself, went through FCB Escola as a youngster.

“If you give me the contract, if you have it, I’ll sign it. The important thing is that Marcus continues to grow as a footballer. But, it would be a dream,” Lilian Thuram said when asked about the possibility of his son signing for Barça.

As it stands, the 25-year-old can sign a pre-agreement with the club of his choice. However, Barcelona will need to sort out its finances and registration problem before tabling a formal offer for the player.

Source: NaijaGoal