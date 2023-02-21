De Gea levels Schmeichel’s clean-sheet record

Photo by NaijaGoal

David De Gea’s clean sheet against Leicester City means the Spaniard now has the joint-highest number of shutouts for Manchester United.

The Spaniard is level with Reds legend Peter Schmeichel on 180, having made 521 appearances for the club since he arrived from Atletico Madrid in June 2011.

David also holds the 10th-most appearances for the club and has been in superb form this season under Erik ten Hag.

During his decorated career at United, De Gea has won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Europa League. In equaling Schmeichel’s record, he adds a further accolade to his name, along with a host of other personal achievements.

De Gea’s best moments v Barcelonavideo

The 32-year-old racked up a record-breaking fourth Players’ Player of the Year award last term, after featuring every minute of our 2021/22 Premier League campaign, and regularly being on hand to save the Reds.

This season he has continued in the same vein, and the recent 2-2 draw away to Barcelona illustrated his talents once more.

His superb save from Raphinha’s fierce effort, where David somehow managed to catch it, will live long in the memory for sure.

De Gea’s clean sheet against the Foxes was also his 140th in the Premier League and 10th this season, as the Reds continue to push for a top-four finish. He was called upon early in the game, superbly stopping Harvey Barnes with a one-handed save as the Leicester winger raced through on goal.

He then made another great stop from Kelechi Iheanacho with the game still goalless, before Marcus Rashford’s double and Jadon Sancho‘s strike helped us race away with the win.

Now that he has matched the exact tally as fellow United legend Schmeichel, David will no doubt be striving to surpass the great Dane on Thursday, when we play out the second leg of our Europa League play-off at Old Trafford.

Congratulations on your latest accolade, David, keep up the good work!

Source: NaijaGoal