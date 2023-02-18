Messi vs Ronaldo: Drake chooses ‘greatest of all time’

Drake, a five-time Grammy winner, has become the latest celebrity to choose between Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi and Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest player of all time (GOAT).

Messi and Ronaldo are widely regarded as the greatest players of their generation.

With 12 Ballon d’Or awards, 1,400 club goals, and nine UEFA Champions League trophies between them, both footballers have dominated the sport like no other.

Last December, Messi added the FIFA World Cup trophy to his collection, which Ronaldo does not have.

The Messi-Ronaldo debate has raged on for over thirteen years, with no clear winner in sight.

When asked to choose between Messi and Ronaldo during an impromptu video call with YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed, Drake replied:

“Ah man, that is a sticky one. To be honest, Ronaldo is probably my favorite.

“But I know that’s not going to go down well. I know it’s Messi’s moment right now, but I’ve always been a Ronaldo fan. “I am similar to you.”

“Messi’s moment” undoubtedly refers to the player’s World Cup victory with Argentina late last year.

The Canadian rapper is known to be a huge sports fan and placed a mammoth bet on Argentina to win the World Cup final vs. France in Qatar.

But despite backing Messi against Kylian Mbappe on that occasion, the 36-year-old was less convinced when it came to choosing the Argentine against Ronaldo.

Speaking to popular influencer and self-proclaimed Ronaldo superfan IShowSpeed, Drizzy was asked to pick between the two footballing legends on one of Speed's live streams.

