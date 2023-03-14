Minneapolis, MN

Potholes, Repairs and Payment for Their Destruction: A Lumpy, Bumpy Road of Responsibility

Nadja Scarlett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHOLS_0lHs1xsi00
Person looking down at their reflection in a pothole filled with waterPhoto byMarc-Olivier JodoinonUnsplash

Whose responsibility is it to pay to replace your tire after being flattened by a pothole? Yours, of course. Maybe that doesn't sound fair.

After all, it's not your responsibility to fill potholes. It's not your fault potholes can't be immediately fixed. It appears you have to chalk this up to running over a nail or other debris that punctures. It's part of operating a vehicle in Minnesota.

The good news is there's potential for compensation after paperwork and a waiting period. In the meantime, the inconvenience is yours to handle.

Due to construction last spring, I detoured from the normal commute to my part-time job. I hit a horrendous stretch of craters that ended with a flat tire. However, I didn't know one of my tires was a rubbery pancake until a colleague delivered the annoying news. I couldn't recall the exact location of the incident since off my typical driving route. And no, I didn't want to take the time to backtrack and potentially end up with more flat tires traveling on that pock-marked road.

So, I didn't file a claim. I just paid for a new tire without the extra hassle, although I didn't feel right without compensation.

According to CBS News:

If you damage your car on a state highway, you have 180 days to file a claim. MnDOT says in order to have a valid claim, it has to know about the pothole and have a reasonable amount of time to fix it. If there's negligence on MnDOT's end, it could be liable.

It's easy to be frustrated with all the potholes, but road crews state they are doing what's possible to help with the problem. Public Works reviews daily reports; the largest potholes with the highest potential to cause damage receive priority treatment.

Yet, road crews still request our patience because they can't keep up. Clearing snow has been prioritized over filling potholes. Plus, they only do temporary fills because asphalt can't be laid during cold temperatures. Therefore, permanent fixes occur during the warmer months.

Asphalt production starts in April in Minneapolis and St. Paul, when they can focus less on plowing roads and more on repair.

Here's where to report a pothole in Minneapolis, St. Paul, or with the state.

Here's how to attempt reimbursement for damages in Minneapolis, St. Paul, or through MnDOT.

Sources:

https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/video/good-question-how-do-cities-decide-where-to-fix-potholes-first/

https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/news/public-works-employees-struggle-to-keep-up-with-trimming-trees-fixing-potholes-as-they-focus-on-clearing-snow/

https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/news/probably-the-worst-its-been-in-a-generation-potholes-plaguing-st-paul-roads/

https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/video/metro-roads-have-more-potholes-than-usual/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# potholes# winter# tires# reimbursement# road repair

Comments / 2

Published by

I collect, create, and share interesting stories from Minnesota, and beyond.

Minnesota State
56 followers

More from Nadja Scarlett

Minnesota State

Strategies To Help Manage Winter Driving When Road Conditions Cause Fear and Anxiety

It's been a snowy winter! According to the National Weather Service, 2022-2023 has been one of the snowiest seasons for the Twin Cities, with more to come this weekend. Yes, we all know living in cold climates means snow, sleet, and ice which causes hazardous road conditions, plus other unpleasantries. Regardless of what we expect, winter weather can become a nuisance.

Read full story
4 comments

Green Food, Drinks and Treats in Celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day in the Twin Cities

Saint Patrick's Day is on the way! Bonus because the holiday falls on one of America's most popular days of the week, Friday. This time on March 17, 2023. Here are some fun treats to experience and where to get them in the Twin Cities metro area. These carefully selected items are fabulous for special tasting adventures with yourself, with friends, or if you're planning a St. Patty's Day party.

Read full story
Coon Rapids, MN

Tips on What To Do When a Wild Turkey Is After You

There are several reports over the years when humans experience conflict with turkeys who make a home in their communities, then become a nuisance. A neighborhood in Coon Rapids, Minnesota has suffered from a problem turkey since November 2021. Residents reported being attacked and shared how the aggressive bird has impacted their lives.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy