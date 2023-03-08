Green Food, Drinks and Treats in Celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day in the Twin Cities

Cupcakes with green frosting Photo by Angèle Kamp on Unsplash

Saint Patrick's Day is on the way! Bonus because the holiday falls on one of America's most popular days of the week, Friday. This time on March 17, 2023.

Here are some fun treats to experience and where to get them in the Twin Cities metro area. These carefully selected items are fabulous for special tasting adventures with yourself, with friends, or if you're planning a St. Patty's Day party.

Edward's Dessert Kitchen - Minneapolis

Crème puff: "The crème puff is filled with Guinness chocolate mousse and peanut butter ganache, topped with a dollop of malted crème and lucky marshmallows!"

Feeling Lucky drink: "Tullamore dew Irish whiskey, sugar, hot coffee, and bittered whip cream."

*Please Note* These goodies aren't on the menu yet, at the time of writing this article. They're expected to be available from Thursday, March 16th through Sunday, March 19th while supplies last.

Dorothy Ann Bakery - Woodbury

Green bread: "Make sandwiches on our traditional white bread- dyed green for St. Patrick's Day! A fun way to celebrate with family!"

Green hamburger buns: "Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with green colored hamburger buns!! Perfect for hot sandwiches and parties!!"

Crème de Menthe cupcake: "Chocolate cupcake, with a green crème de menthe filling and frosting with chocolate curls and garnished with a sugar shamrock."

Visit Dorothy Ann Bakery, then select shop online, and St. Patrick's Day ~ VOILA! Smorgasbord of Patty Day treats options await. This is beyond green bread, green buns, and the Crème de Menthe cupcake. Order in advance if you can to ensure what you want is available.

Nadia Cakes - Woodbury and Maple Grove

Leprechaun poop cupcake: "A St. Patrick's Day Exclusive!"

Irish cake boss cupcake: "Named after the drink, this chocolate stout cake is filled with Irish Whiskey ganache and topped with a Bailey's Irish Cream frosting."

Grasshopper cupcake: "A chocolate cake filled with fudge and topped with a mint cream cheese frosting rimmed in Oreo."

Duck Donuts - Woodbury and Bloomington

Lucky duck assortment: "Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with this limited-time assortment featuring magical charms and shamrock green icing. It’s your lucky day!"

Know of any other restaurants or bakeries with goodies for the holiday? I'd love to feature a small business with interesting Saint Patrick's Day food, treats, and drinks. Please let me know! Thank you!!!

Do you plan on trying any of these? Have a happy and safe Saint Patrick's Day!