Tips on What To Do When a Wild Turkey Is After You

There are several reports over the years when humans experience conflict with turkeys who make a home in their communities, then become a nuisance.

A neighborhood in Coon Rapids, Minnesota has suffered from a problem turkey since November 2021. Residents reported being attacked and shared how the aggressive bird has impacted their lives.

March, April, and May are considered breeding season for turkeys. Challenging encounters aren't confined to these months, yet increase the chance of bold and aggressive behavior. So, what can one legally do when a wild turkey is after you? Important information because there are rules and regulations on dealing with this situation.

Common suggestions to defend yourself from an attack are to show dominance by using a broom to push them away or use other non-lethal objects. However, if the bird becomes a daily nuisance, your next actions depend on the laws in your state.

Due to their classification as game birds, turkeys are considered high-value in Minnesota. Thus, "regulated hunting seasons and management programs" exist. When Minnesotans face stubborn turkeys that terrorize their neighborhoods, they are encouraged to contact their nearest DNR Area Wildlife Office or the DNR Information Center to receive guidance on ways to manage.

The strongest advice appears to be to prevent turkeys from getting comfortable in the first place. Don't feed them; ensure no food sources outside the home, such as bird feeders. Daily cleaning is a recommendation for those who have bird feeders. Removal of bird feeders might be the most effective. Spray wild turkeys with water from a hose. People may also use their leashed dogs to deter them from congregating on their property.

Once a wild turkey establishes in your neighborhood, it may be difficult to get them to leave, as they've grown accustomed to welcoming residents and access to food. The tyrant turkey in Coon Rapids could be an example of this. Your community needs to be on the same page to prevent or at least manage the problem.

You might think relocating a turkey-turned-tyrant would be an immediate solution. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources:

Trapping and relocating nuisance turkeys is not an option. The methods used to trap turkeys in remote areas are often impractical or ineffective in urban or suburban areas due to safety or disturbance. Released turkeys may also continue their inappropriate actions where they are released or may move substantial distances to other suburban sites.

Consider that in turkey psychology, there is a pecking order. Thus, the turkey views you as dominant or subordinate; and will act accordingly depending on where you fall in the hierarchy.

Have you ever been harassed by a wild turkey?