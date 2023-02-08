Stumped on what to get your hubby for V-Day? Here are fun finds for the guy in your life.

Photo by LazyOne

If you’re stumped on what to get your BF or hubby for V-Day, here’s a hint- how about some unique stuff they didn’t know they needed?

Here are 5 fun finds for gifting the man in your life- whether it be your boyfriend, hubby, son or dad. And as a bonus, you'll enjoy these gifts as well (wink-wink).

*some of these items contain affiliate links

For the couple who loves to cook

Photo by Suvie

It’s a gift that keeps on giving- cooking made easy for the couples in the kitchen. Introducing the most innovative robotic cooker, Suvie™ .

Meals via Suvie are easy to prepare and delicious. The revolutionary WiFi-enabled, cool-to-cook countertop appliance makes dinner prep fast and flawless with restaurant-quality results. The tech-savvy concoction takes proteins, fresh vegetables, starches, and delicious sauces — and automatically cooks them to perfection. It boasts 15+ different cooking options, two large cooking zones, a vast cooking capacity, and the ability to start and control everything from an app on your phone.

In addition, you can use Suvie’s meal delivery service to order ready-to- cook meals that eliminate all prep and cleanup or cook your own ingredients. With Suvie’s tap-to-scan feature, the Suvie Kitchen Robot knows what it’s cooking- just like magic.

For the hubby who likes a stiff one

Photo by The Mixologer

This is one of my fave gifts for dads who appreciate a good drink. The Mixologer, a Scottsdale-based company, offers the Ultimate Old Fashioned Box stocked with everything papa needs to prepare a perfect sipper.

This box is ideal for Old Fashioned aficionados and first timers looking to explore delicious new variations of this classic. The kit includes eight unique craft spirits, as well as eight servings of demerara syrup, bitters, organic orange slices and maraschino cherries. Not only do these whiskeys pair well with the ingredients, but you likely won't find them at your local liquor store.

Pair the box with the ultimate barware set. The Mixologer has an awesome trio package consisting of a Max Infusion Cocktail Smoker, an Antarctic Clear Ice Maker and a customizable Cocktail Shaker and Tumbler.

The cocktail smoker adds aromatic complexity and variety of natural smoky flavor to cocktails in just a few minutes. This sleek smoker is designed for signature smoked cocktails infused with Cherry, Maple, and Apple wood chips. The ice maker creates pristine ice spheres or cubes in 24 hours via directional freezing. And the cocktail shaker/tumbler flaunts full leak-proof perfection and comes in a variety of finishes.

For a family who’s all about twinning

Photo by LazyOne

When it comes to holiday gifting, it’s fun to get in the comfy spirit, and for festive PJs, I’m all about Lazy One .

Whether you’re seeking Valentine’s-inspired pajamas or matching loungewear, LazyOne has the most adorable jammies for the entire family. LazyOne's NEW heart pajamas are perfect for a V-Day night in designed with soft, durable fabric.

Seriously what’s cuter than matching with your better half? Show 'em they're still number one with the matching “ trophy husband and trophy wife ” PJ set. The women's nightshirt even features a convenient pocket to stash your cell phone.

To ham it up with the kiddos, LazyOne's adorable Hogs and Kisses pajamas lets mommies and their minis break out of the ordinary pigpen. Have fun matching your piglets with these must-have PJs.

Use code NADINE10 at checkout.

For a sports-obsessed son (or husband)

Photo by FOCO

If your house is full of sports-fans, FOCO is your one-stop-shop to spoil your all-stars. FOCO has something for everyone, from kids to adults.

Here’s what I’m loving for pampering your partner or kids.

Who said you can only enjoy the awesomeness of the stadium on gameday? Build some home field advantage with stadium replicas from FOCO’s BRXLZ line. With over 3,000 pieces, you can construct an array of nationwide stadiums and put them on display around your home. The BRXLZ collection also offers mini players - the perfect way for fans of all ages to flaunt their building skills along with their legendary team spirit. In addition, you can construct your favorite team mascots like this Eagle for Philly fans .

If you’re seeking new gear, peruse between team-themed windbreakers , sandals and pajamas . The sports site also offers team-infused essentials like backpacks . You can also get 3D wood puzzle stadiums .

For musical men (and women)

Photo by SWAY

The SWAY Shop offers the best in speakers- ideal for travel, backyard entertaining, or every day music listening. Here are the 3 speakers I’m loving for gifting.

The SWAY MagBOOM is the most portable, fun, and convenient bluetooth speaker on the market. With an innovative Magnetic Suction design, this 3Watt pumps crystal clear audio and can suction directly to your phone for easy Spotify listening.

The SWAY Fire Flame Hydro Go combines the latest in full motion LED technology, impressive audio output, and battery life, with full waterproof protection - literally the perfect speaker at home or on-the-go. It can fill any room with the sound of music in the house and operate just as effectively outdoors.