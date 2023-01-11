Wickenburg, AZ

Love at Los Cab: a dude ranch escape in Arizona

Nadine Bubeck

Photo byAll Things Mama Media

When it comes to love, two people make the perfect match; one who keeps the other safe... and one who keeps the other wild.

Arizona, rich in wild west history, is home to Rancho de los Caballeros, a luxe ranch resort in the heart of Wickenburg. It’s an escape for couples looking to reconnect with their wild sides while connecting with nature.

Dubbed “Los Cab,” the vast property is located high in the Sonoran Desert, celebrating its 75th anniversary as an Arizona staple. However, many Zonis haven’t heard of the place as most visitors are from out of state. Which leaves me here, divulging AZ’s best kept secret: the most magical local gem nearly 90 minutes via the Valley.

After a busy off-season of upgrades and improvements by its new owners and management team, the ranch is greeting guests with freshly remodeled suites, a renovated dining room, new corral facilities, and a fully updated menu of activities and amenities across the resort. All this, while preserving the Los Cab charm dating 1948.

Accommodations

In addition to an assortment of tastefully decorated Southwest-inspired guestrooms, there are twelve luxurious Maricopa Suites, extremely spacious and adorned with Mexican tile accents and amenities. The suites flaunt a full living space with a fireplace and sleeper sofa, in addition to a private bedroom, kitchenette, oversized bathroom and patio. It can easily and comfortably accommodate families.

The Horses

The reigns are in your hands with the property’s equestrian adventures. Spearheaded by ranch wranglers, everyone in the family can experience the magic of horses. The herd of 85 is lovingly cared for at the Los Cab corral. Make sure to request my personal faves of the four-legged bunch: Lemonade, Pop-a-Top or Gillett (who happened to become my Barrell Racing bestie). Saddle up for daily group rides or schedule private excursions journeying your posse through scenic canyons and peaks. Take a roping course, team penning or Comb & Tack, a one-on-one interaction with pony pals that educate guests on basic horse anatomy, saddling, and brushing the animals.

With access to over 20,000 acres, Rancho de los Caballeros is the perfect spot to explore the serene desert on horseback.

Activities

Ranch life meets swinging for Par at the property’s Los Caballeros Golf Club, built in 1979. The beautifully scenic traditional championship caliber 18-hole course has new carts and tee markers and over 80 new trees and bushes enhancing play between holes. A complete Golf Clubhouse and restaurant renovation is set to open later this year.

The tranquil destination is also home to The Spa at Los Caballeros offering classic services and signature treatments such as couples’ massages, desert baths, and body wraps. A short walk from the main lodge, The Spa is a luxurious oasis of relaxation in the heart of the desert

Upon arrival, or even prior, it’s suggested you connect with the Ranch concierge who will assist in creating the ultimate itinerary for your stay. There are many activities to choose from; kick things off axe throwing or try your luck at archery. These, as well as Trap & Skeet shooting, e-bike riding, hiking, swimming, tennis, pickleball, nighttime s’mores, line dancing and more.

The main lodge is rich in western décor, a cozy fireplace, and a game room with a pool table, poker table, board games and piano. You’ll feel a sense of home on the range and the staff will treat you like family.

Speaking of family, you can still have a romantic getaway with kids in tow. The Ranch offers an incredible Kid’s Club that’ll keep little buckaroos busy with crafts, visits to the coral, and toys galore. There’s even babysitting services for Kid’s Club afterhours.

Dining

The dining facilities at Los Cab have also received quite a facelift. The new Executive Chef recently oversaw a complete down-to-the-studs renovation resulting in a lovely dining room and surrounding eating areas. Dinner dishes are delectable; indulge in an array of menu options such as the Niman Ranch Filet or Seared Hokkaido Scallops. There’s also a breakfast buffet, lunch options and a saloon known for Prickly Pear Margaritas.

Watch our video here!

Moral of the story... ask yourself:Who wants to be a princess when she can be a cowgirl?And who wants to be a knight when he can be a wrangler?If you prefer boots and plaid over shining armor, Los Cab is the getaway for you.

For more, visit ranchodeloscaballeros.com.

Nadine Bubeck is a multi-media personality, mompreneur, author, keynote speaker, influencer and blessed boy mom times three. ​ The TV News anchor turned all things mama is a travel, parenting and lifestyle contributor on TV and writes for a handful of publications and websites. Follow Nadine: @mamaandmyboys on Instagram and TakeTheTripFamily.com

Scottsdale, AZ
