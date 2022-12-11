'Tis the season to shop. Here are gift ideas for everyone on your list.

Photo by Stock

'Tis the season to shop.

Here are my favorite holiday finds for fun, unique, practical, and splurge-worthy gifting. There's something for everyone on your list.

Robosen Robotics Optimus Prime + K1

Photo by Robosen

For those dreaming of a robotic pal, Robosen just launched their collaboration with Hasbro to create an awe-inspiring, interactive TRANSFORMERS robot - the new “Elite Optimus Prime.”

Fans of the original cartoon can now bring to life the leader of the Autobots with this collectible robot featuring advanced programmable capabilities, voice-activated interactions, and state-of-the-art auto-converting technology.

Equipped with many phrases voiced by the legendary actor Peter Cullen, and over 40 pre-installed commands, this authentically designed Optimus Prime comes ready for battle and entertainment right out of the box. You can walk, punch, blast, drive and convert your Autobot leader at the touch of a button, the swipe of your finger, or at the command of your voice.

However, if you’re not an Optimus fan but crave a robot friend, meet K1, the most advanced personal, programmable, entertainment robot on the market. With an industry-leading 17 servo motors and an impressive voice command ability, K1 can run, walk, talk, and even flip, all with simple commands via the included app, or the ease of your voice. Simply say ‘Hey K1,’ and he’ll answer, moving at your command!

Arcade1Up Jr. PacMan

Photo by Arcade1Up

Gift the family something fun and nostalgic; introducing the Arcade1Up Jr. line, specifically designed for little kids to have big arcade fun. Standing 36” tall and featuring lightweight yet sturdy construction, this adorable PacMan machine is a perfect addition to any game room. For under $300, PacMan is ideal for a “kiddie corner” of your home arcade.

Make a Ball

Photo by Make a Ball

The coolest gift for your little sports fan. Make a Ball lets you custom-create footballs, basketballs, baseballs and beyond featuring pictures and text. You can use the company’s pro design team, or DIY. The result is the coolest gear for your sports-loving kiddo. Plenty of ball sizes, styles, and templates available.

PutterBall

Photo by Putterball

The most portable putt-putt setup on the market. PuttterBall is super simple- take it out of the box, unfold, and you’re ready to game. It’s made of high-quality, durable foam turf and comes with balls and putters. With 6 holes per side, you can play an array of Golf Pong, or you can simply practice your hole in ones via your living room or backyard. Love this gift for the whole family! Under $200.

Ston by StonHome

Photo by Ston

For less than $100, score a sleek, portable, compact firepit that’s both beautiful and functional. Available in marbled black or white, the Ston firepit is an easy entertaining essential- roast s’mores or use is for warmth. Ston makes a great gift for the home and is available on Amazon. (You can also order a custom top via their Etsy shop.)

Shoes by She is Cheval

Photo by She is Cheval

If you truly want to swoon, get a pair of She is Cheval shoes- it will treat your feet to something extra special and sparkly. The female-founded company is spearheaded by a former bridal designer known nationwide and a favorite among celebs- and it’s my new obsession. The company is bringing bling to trend-setting feet nationwide; I love the Le Tigre Dynamites in Astro Jetson (silver) – the boots are also available in black and pink.

Boot Barn Fashion

Photo by Boot Barn

Boot Barn just released a stunning mix of new fall pieces spanning suede jackets, leather boots, thick knit sweaters and bootcut jeans. These pieces are timeless and can be mixed into your wardrobe for fab Western flare. For the cowgirl in you, check out the Idylllwind Women’s Rite A Way Western Boots with a Snip Toe- they’re handcrafted in black with studded embellishments.

Maurice’s Plaid-Wear

Photo by Maurice's

When it comes to getting dressed for the holidays, plaid is an easy go-to for a pop of festive fun. Maurices just released The Buffalo Bar, their famous festive plaid collection with new colors, patterns, and tartan. Their relaxed fit Plaid Twist Front Dress is perfect for any holiday party and if you’re looking for cozy vibes, their Short Buffalo Plaid Robe and Buffalo Plaid Slippers are made with the softest fabric. My personal pick for the season is this cardigan.

Hylete Apparel

Photo by Hylete

Versatile men’s and women’s fitness apparel brand, HYLETE, makes a great gift for your favorite fitness junkie. The high quality, movable, super comfy clothing is a no-sweat holiday gift. For guys, go for the Verge III Short, Fuse Short, Nexus Crew, Reflex Tank, Ion Pant, and Linear Tech II Hoodie. For gals, check out HYLETE’s best-selling Iris Short, Nimbus II High Waist Tight, Altium II Bra, and Solana Cropped Tank. All items come in an array of colors.

BOOTÉ Leggings

Photo by Boote

Stop being disappointed by fast fashion and discover a brand that has your every curve and contour in mind. Created by a mom and personal trainer, BOOTÉ is the only body enhancing leggings that have the functionality of shapewear disguised as stylish athleisure wear. It’s the ultimate gift for a legging-loving mama who wants to flaunt her figure. Crafted with luxe compression, the leggings lift your butt and dramatically disguises imperfections. They’re also breathable, and UPF 50 for outdoor protection.

Lume Cube

Photo by Lume Cube

For tweens, teens and aspiring influencers/vloggers, gift Lume Cube’s Mobile Creator Lighting and Audio Kit, the essential 3-in-1 setup for professional mobile content creation. This compact kit provides customized lighting, crisp audio, and versatile mounting configurations to capture your vision. Ready to go right from the box, no more excuses to not get started.

Pair it with The Cordless Ring Light Pro making everything look better by utilizing Edge-Lit technology for soft, balanced lighting, reducing shadows and harsh bright spots uneven lighting creates. A rechargeable battery and wireless control allow this best-in-class ring light to go wherever your creativity takes you.

AnteAGE Beauty Products

Photo by AnteAGE

AnteAGE just released its Home Microneedling System, a safe and natural rejuvenation treatment you can do at home to reveal more healthy, youthful skin.

Commonly known as Collagen Induction Therapy (CIT), microneedling is an advanced skin technique that uses shallow needles to stimulate the top layers of the skin. AnteAGE’s system contains two products: AnteAGE® Microneedling Solution and a Microchannel Roller (.25mm) that work together to reactivate the skin’s natural regenerative properties. The unique solution enhances your skin’s healing response, restoring a natural, youthful glow.

You can also hope Santa drops some Overnight Brow Serum in your stocking. Re-awaken the fullness of your eyebrows with this magical application designed to stimulate dead and over-plucked hair follicles.

BlingSting Safety Items

Photo by Bling Sting

I love this for any tween girl-adult. BlingSting offers rhinestone-infused safety items and they’re fantastic.

The Skinny Lipstick Stun Gun lets you respond to a threat quickly with maximum intimidation, super loud electrical sparks, and pain-inducing high voltage shocks. Discreetly carry the mini lipstick stun gun in your purse or pocket.

Self-defense offerings also include pepper spray that easily attaches to any keychain or purse, as well as a Personal Safety + Emergency Alarm. With the push of a button, the alarm calls for help and flashes a bright LED light to illuminate dark places.

Silver Belly Whiskey brought to you by Allen Jackson

Photo by Silver Belly Whiskey

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere so why not break out the Silver Belly this holiday season. Allen Jackson, the Country Music Hall of Famer, is tipping his cowboy hat to spirits with his new whiskey brand: Silverbelly Whiskey — named after the superstar iconic cowboy hat. Flaunting aromas and flavors of caramel, spiced apples and toasty brown sugar, the whiskey ($40) is currently only available in stores in Tennessee but can be shipped nationwide. Gift items available!

PediPocket

Photo by PediPocket

Take relaxation to the next level with PediPocket's NEW LUX line. Cuddle up in the ultimate softness. These plush blankets measure nearly 6ft in length, have a spacious foot pocket to keep your toes nice and toasty, and are double lined with faux Sherpa!

STEEN Slippers

Photo by STEEN

According to the company, STEEN offers the only men's & women's luxury foldable, colorful & portable travel slippers on the market. The all-new STEEN Italian slipper set uses the finest quality Nappa full-grain natural sheepskin leather and goatskin inner lining. The slippers are uniquely designed to fold with ease into their leather zip pouch for easy travel without compromising luxury, quality, or comfort. Gift items available including PJs and compression socks.

Wallaroo Hats

Photo by Wallaroo

As a leader in the sun-protective hat industry, Wallaroo hats are tested and rated according to the UV radiation blocking capabilities of materials used in the construction of each hat. For women, I like the Catalina, hand-crocheted from genuine raffia. Its generous brim keeps you cool on hot vacation getaways. For kids, there is nothing cuter than this shark hat... topped with a little chomp out of it.

Hulken Bag

Photo by Hulken

This bag is the most convenient item you never knew you needed. Great for travel, laundry, storage, grocery shopping + beyond, it’s the new rolling bag everyone is talking about. Spacious, lightweight, and durable, this multi-purpose bag on wheels will change your life. It folds flat for easy storage, is equipped with small yet sturdy wheels, and has unbreakable handles to roll up to 66 pounds. Also, Mother Earth will be thrilled with your choice because the Hulken is reusable!