Phoenix, AZ

When a 7-year-old interviews Hall of Famer Randy Johnson

Nadine Bubeck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Mke8_0i3CtWye00
Arizona Diamondbacks/Nadine Bubeck

It was Game 7 of the World Series when the Arizona D-Backs clutched the title. Among those World Series players was Hall of Famer Randy Johnson.

My 7-year-old sports-obsessed son got the chance of a lifetime to interview the left-handed pitcher. They chatted about everything... tips for aspiring athletes, winning the World Series, being inducted into the Hall of Fame, and what Randy's up to now... travel and photography.

My son (Zaza) did his research on Randy, and even arrived prepared with a real reporter’s notebook. They covered all the bases, and I’m one proud mama raising reporters. Randy even told him it was his favorite interview ever.

Here’s the full uncut interview.

This interview took place at the media opening of Chase Field's Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers. The new location is awesome with unobstructed views of the field. With more than 400 seats both inside and out, the baseball burger joint is def the new hot spot in downtown Phoenix. Open game days AND every day, the restaurant has easy access on Jefferson and flaunts sporty decor, plenty of TVs and M-F happy hour.

Among the popular menu items, take a bite out of “The Big Unit Burger” inspired by Hall of Famer Randy Johnson (Zaza’s BFF). This special burger is only available at the ballpark location.

More on Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers:

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers has become the hottest place for beers, burgers & sports. Keeping it simple, they call themselves exactly what they offer: cold beers and cheeseburgers. The menu features fresh ingredients with all items made in-house daily. In addition, the one and only, “Burger Challenge,” is available at any time at all locations. It starts with 3 of their half-pound patties and goes up from there. The sky is the limit, but the most impressive finisher so far was a 9-patty monster that weighed over 5 pounds! Finish in the posted time, and your burger is on the house!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# football# sports# nfl# family# restaurants

Comments / 1

Published by

Nadine Bubeck is a multi-media personality, mompreneur, author, keynote speaker, influencer and blessed boy mom times three. ​ The TV News anchor turned all things mama is a travel, parenting and lifestyle contributor on TV and writes for a handful of publications and websites. Follow Nadine: @mamaandmyboys on Instagram and TakeTheTripFamily.com

Scottsdale, AZ
553 followers

More from Nadine Bubeck

Raising Reporters: An Interview with Chris Gronkowski, NFL Player turned CEO of Ice Shaker

I'm all about raising reporters and instilling in my kids to learn life skills like speaking to adults and interviewing. Therefore, I am slowly passing my "reporter torch" to my boys, and they had the awesome opportunity to interview one of the famed Gronk brothers, Chris Gronkowski.

Read full story
Honolulu, HI

Here's why visiting Waikiki will leave a footprint on your soul

As such is the Hawaiian proverb: “Live your life while the sun is still shining.”Well, it shines in Waikiki, and escaping to the magical Hawaiian destination will leave a footprint on your soul.

Read full story
Vail, CO

Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.

We don’t remember days... we remember moments. And for 3 days, the boys and I reveled in experiencing one of the loveliest Colorado gems: Vail. Known for being a wonderland in the winter, Vail is also stunning in the summer, spring and fall. Here’s where to stay and play when visiting Vail, located in the central Rocky Mountains, under 100 miles west of Denver.

Read full story
1 comments

We've taken care of the kids, now it's time for us to indulge. Here's a back to school gift guide catered to moms.

We’ve done it again... getting our kids ready for school. New crayons, notebooks, backpacks, pens, pencils (the very specific kind), new clothes and the list goes on. Now it’s time for us, mamas... time to indulge in some fall finds that’ll give us a happy start to back to school season.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona athletes share fond elementary school memories as kids go back to school

Thought this would be a fun one as many head back to school. My 3rd grader is a self-proclaimed blogger and columnist for a local magazine for kids. For his most recent article, he was assigned to write something school-related, so he reached out to famed Arizona athletes asking if they'd partake in a little interview. He wanted to ask star players their favorite memories of elementary school, and low and behold, he received replies from the Phoenix Suns, Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Coyotes. Here's what the guys said in response to Nicholas' interview question.

Read full story

Raising confident kids; instilling in them an abundance of self-worth

As parents, we all want the same thing. We want our children to be happy. We want our children to be healthy. We want our children to love and be loved. And we want them to be good humans.

Read full story
2 comments
Tucson, AZ

Finding inner beauty at Miraval Arizona

Sometimes I forget there’s still me under being a mom. The obvious disclaimer is of course I love being a mom more than anything, but I didn’t realize how much I still need a reminder and retreat to reconnect with my inner self.

Read full story

With school starting, here are safety questions parents should ask administrators

As parents, it’s inevitably on our mind; sending our kids back to school after ending the 2022 school year drowning in horrific headlines. Surely, we can’t help but ponder a Uvdale-like situation happening in our community, leaving us unsettled, worrisome and nauseated.

Read full story

Run-Hide-Fight; insight for elementary-aged kids on active shooting situations

I’ve been reading headline after headline, article after article and have become nauseated and depressed. Instead of writing one of my usual upbeat pieces, I’m compelled to honor that journalist in me; the reporter that once was and do one of the hard stories. I remember when I started in TV news. I was 21 and assigned a story on a marine helicopter pilot that died in a crash. I was told to track down the wife and get an interview. I remember crying walking up to their door and forcing myself to ring the doorbell. I didn’t want to do the story. Just like I don’t want to do this story now. But I am anyway.

Read full story
2 comments

A home burglary happens every 22 seconds; here are non-cliché travel safety tips for summer.

A home burglary happens every 22.6 seconds in the United States. 62% of those occur during daylight. Only 12% are planned, meaning they’re "spur of the moment,” and can often be deterred by a secure residence.

Read full story

Craving a kids-free getaway? Grand Velas Los Cabos is the ultimate escape.

As a mom of three young boys, life before kids seems like a whole life ago. However, I’ve come to realize it’s important to occasionally be reminded of that frivolous, fun, and carefree woman I know exists underneath the all-things-mama I’ve become.

Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

Need to escape? Indulge in this Scottsdale staycation.

Craving an adults-only getaway this summer? If you're looking for a desert-esque escape, I'm all about the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale. Here are reasons to book a stay at the property.

Read full story

Hint-hint... here are Mother's Day gifts she really wants

True that. We are miracles. We have super-powers. And we have an unexplainable, unconditional love for our children; a love that’s selfless, pure, and undeniable. Because we are just so BA, why not hint your hubby for Mother’s Day, suggesting gift ideas that’ll make you feel pampered, beautiful, and appreciated. Here are ten of my personal picks.

Read full story

Destination: The Grand Wailea Maui

What kid wouldn’t want to channel their inner Tarzan?. In fact, even your inner child will come out and play at The Grand Wailea Maui. That’s because The Grand Wailea is home to the most amazing rope swing ever, alongside the property’s vast array of pools, waterslides and more.

Read full story

Educating, stimulating and keeping kids busy without screen time

*Disclaimer: the following contains some affiliate links and commissions are earned off purchases. I’m all for anything that’s art infused, stocked with STEM, or simply fun for outside play. Now that spring has sprung, here are 10 things I’m eyeing that’ll educate, stimulate, and keep your kids busy as summer approaches.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Destination: The Fairmont Grand Del Mar

When you think of visiting the San Diego area, your mind likely jumps to a beach vacation. However, I’m about to sway you otherwise and introduce you to an area property that’s not just a hotel, but an experience.

Read full story

Safety items that'll protect you on road trip vacations

*Disclaimer: the following contains affiliate links and commissions are earned off purchases. My grandfather was the kind of guy who told my mom to drive with a knife under her front seat. Old school, maybe... but truth is he just wanted her to be prepared for any situation.

Read full story
9 comments
Hawaii State

DESTINATION: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

It takes a moment to make memories and a lifetime to forget them. For me, one of those moments was overlooking Wailea Beach being serenaded by an Israel Kamakawiwo’ole look-alike, playing the ukulele to “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” The song, dear to my heart as a child and now as a mother, always brings tears to my eyes, and for that moment in time- witnessing the simplicity of the music overlooking the ocean- is something my family and I will never forget.

Read full story
Greenough, MT

Destination: The Resort at Paws Up, Montana

Montana is known for being the state that gets so deep into your soul; it hurts when you're away from it. Enter Paws Up; where rustic sophistication meets frivolous fun amidst a dreamy winter wonderland.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy