When a 7-year-old interviews Hall of Famer Randy Johnson

Arizona Diamondbacks/Nadine Bubeck

It was Game 7 of the World Series when the Arizona D-Backs clutched the title. Among those World Series players was Hall of Famer Randy Johnson.

My 7-year-old sports-obsessed son got the chance of a lifetime to interview the left-handed pitcher. They chatted about everything... tips for aspiring athletes, winning the World Series, being inducted into the Hall of Fame, and what Randy's up to now... travel and photography.

My son (Zaza) did his research on Randy, and even arrived prepared with a real reporter’s notebook. They covered all the bases, and I’m one proud mama raising reporters. Randy even told him it was his favorite interview ever.

Here’s the full uncut interview.

This interview took place at the media opening of Chase Field's Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers.

Among the popular menu items, take a bite out of "The Big Unit Burger" inspired by Hall of Famer Randy Johnson (Zaza's BFF).

