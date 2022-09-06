Honolulu, HI

Here's why visiting Waikiki will leave a footprint on your soul

Nadine Bubeck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lzgqi_0hkR5A4R00
Nadine Bubeck

As such is the Hawaiian proverb: “Live your life while the sun is still shining.”Well, it shines in Waikiki, and escaping to the magical Hawaiian destination will leave a footprint on your soul.

Located on the south shore of Honolulu sits the world-famous neighborhood of Waikiki, once a playground for Hawaiian royalty. Known in Hawaiian as “spouting waters,” Waikiki is Oahu’s vibrant community that attracts visitors around the world. Along the main strip of Kalakaua Avenue, you’ll find world-class shopping, dining and entertainment, all steps from Waikiki’s pristine white-sand beaches.

WHERE TO STAY

Across from the beach sits the grandiose Trump International Hotel, ideal for families. The property is Oahu’s first and only Forbes Five-Star Hotel; it’s also among an elite group of hotels that’s Sharecare VERIFIED™ by completing – and maintaining – verification on more than 360 global health security standards.

Amidst the best of Honolulu luxury hotels, Trump Waikiki boasts five-star amenities, unparalleled service, and spacious suites; in fact, our family of five experienced the dreamiest digs: a 3-bedroom, 3-bath condo with a full kitchen, laundry room, and balconies with endless ocean-infused views.

Click for details on our room!

Upon checking in, your kids will be introduced to the good life, as the hotel offers an in-room “glamping” experience for children and a grocery delivery service prior to your arrival.

The gorgeous open-aired lobby leads you to the In-Yo Cafe featuring its esteemed “Ohana Breakfast,” a delectable entrée option served with a cold buffet (fresh fruits, pastries, yogurt parfaits, smoked salmon, steel cut oats, and more). And if you’re a sushi fan, Trump Waikiki is known for Wai'olu Ocean Cuisine, an eatery where guests can indulge in the beautiful Hawaiian sunsets and incredible views of Waikiki. The menu is rich in locally sourced ingredients for small plates, a modern take on sushi, and market driven seafood.

Lastly, break from the beach by taking a dip in the resort’s luxe infinity pool overlooking the Pacific. There’s also a state-of-the-art gym and a swoon-worthy day spa.

WHERE TO PLAY

Waikiki is infused with picturesque white sand beaches- warm welcoming water for kids to swim... or surf.

To adopt the “grom” lifestyle, connect with Hook Up Surfing Surf School, a company founded by Coach Ivan in 2007. With over 25+ years of teaching experience, Ivan and his team will get your whole family riding with pride; in fact, even my four-year-old successfully completed his introduction to surfing. Waikiki is an excellent setting for beginners, and the instructors value safety, in addition to teaching proper technique and protocol for all ages and skill levels.

Click for details on our surf lessons!

To immerse yourself in the island of Oahu, take a private tour via North Shore Beach Bus. For those unfamiliar with the island and eager to explore, this is a fantastic option for jam-packing multiple activities into a one-day excursion. Paul, our tour guide, took us on a journey of discovering the rich and diverse landscape of Oahu. In fact, we learned that Oahu is known as the heart of Hawaii. And now I understand why.

The tour brought us to many notable hot spots, the first being Halona Blowhole where we witnessed the ocean’s waves rumble through centuries old lava tubes. We then ventured to whimsical backdrops to movies like “Jurassic Park” and stopped at the macadamia nut farm. We also made a lunchtime pitstop at the famous Fumi’s Shrimp Truck on the North Shore.

Click for details on our tour!

We passed the Banzai Pipeline Beach, where when winter rolls around, swells can top 60 feet (it’s the mecca of surf competitions like the World Surf League Championship). Then, we hiked to Waimea Waterfall, passing 5000+ species of tropical plants. As a reward for completing the hike, we enjoyed an invigorating swim in the pool of the waterfall. Before wrapping up the magical day, we took a leisurely cruise up the Anahulu River via paddle board. You’re likely to spot turtles- a few joined us for the ride.

To experience Oahu’s Instagram-worthy hot spot, hop on board Captain Bob’s Picnic Sail taking you to the largest natural sandbar in the world. Surrounded by turquoise water, wade in the crystal-clear sandbar for an unforgettable moment in time, followed by snorkeling in a fish-filled coral reef. The picnic sail includes an on-board BBQ.

Finally, to live aloha, one must learn aloha.

The Ka Moana Luau at Oahu’s Sea Life Park provides an exciting, interactive experience stocked with activities, dancing, dining, and fiery entertainment. Plus, luau guests get admission to Sea Life Park Hawaii, Oahu’s best wild animal park, offering fun and educational animal encounters for the entire family.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# lifestyle# luxury# hawaii# family

Comments / 0

Published by

Nadine Bubeck is a multi-media personality, mompreneur, author, keynote speaker, influencer and blessed boy mom times three. ​ The TV News anchor turned all things mama is a travel, parenting and lifestyle contributor on TV and writes for a handful of publications and websites. Follow Nadine: @mamaandmyboys on Instagram and TakeTheTripFamily.com

Scottsdale, AZ
545 followers

More from Nadine Bubeck

Raising Reporters: An Interview with Chris Gronkowski, NFL Player turned CEO of Ice Shaker

I'm all about raising reporters and instilling in my kids to learn life skills like speaking to adults and interviewing. Therefore, I am slowly passing my "reporter torch" to my boys, and they had the awesome opportunity to interview one of the famed Gronk brothers, Chris Gronkowski.

Read full story
Vail, CO

Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.

We don’t remember days... we remember moments. And for 3 days, the boys and I reveled in experiencing one of the loveliest Colorado gems: Vail. Known for being a wonderland in the winter, Vail is also stunning in the summer, spring and fall. Here’s where to stay and play when visiting Vail, located in the central Rocky Mountains, under 100 miles west of Denver.

Read full story
1 comments

We've taken care of the kids, now it's time for us to indulge. Here's a back to school gift guide catered to moms.

We’ve done it again... getting our kids ready for school. New crayons, notebooks, backpacks, pens, pencils (the very specific kind), new clothes and the list goes on. Now it’s time for us, mamas... time to indulge in some fall finds that’ll give us a happy start to back to school season.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona athletes share fond elementary school memories as kids go back to school

Thought this would be a fun one as many head back to school. My 3rd grader is a self-proclaimed blogger and columnist for a local magazine for kids. For his most recent article, he was assigned to write something school-related, so he reached out to famed Arizona athletes asking if they'd partake in a little interview. He wanted to ask star players their favorite memories of elementary school, and low and behold, he received replies from the Phoenix Suns, Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Coyotes. Here's what the guys said in response to Nicholas' interview question.

Read full story

Raising confident kids; instilling in them an abundance of self-worth

As parents, we all want the same thing. We want our children to be happy. We want our children to be healthy. We want our children to love and be loved. And we want them to be good humans.

Read full story
2 comments
Tucson, AZ

Finding inner beauty at Miraval Arizona

Sometimes I forget there’s still me under being a mom. The obvious disclaimer is of course I love being a mom more than anything, but I didn’t realize how much I still need a reminder and retreat to reconnect with my inner self.

Read full story

With school starting, here are safety questions parents should ask administrators

As parents, it’s inevitably on our mind; sending our kids back to school after ending the 2022 school year drowning in horrific headlines. Surely, we can’t help but ponder a Uvdale-like situation happening in our community, leaving us unsettled, worrisome and nauseated.

Read full story

Run-Hide-Fight; insight for elementary-aged kids on active shooting situations

I’ve been reading headline after headline, article after article and have become nauseated and depressed. Instead of writing one of my usual upbeat pieces, I’m compelled to honor that journalist in me; the reporter that once was and do one of the hard stories. I remember when I started in TV news. I was 21 and assigned a story on a marine helicopter pilot that died in a crash. I was told to track down the wife and get an interview. I remember crying walking up to their door and forcing myself to ring the doorbell. I didn’t want to do the story. Just like I don’t want to do this story now. But I am anyway.

Read full story
2 comments

A home burglary happens every 22 seconds; here are non-cliché travel safety tips for summer.

A home burglary happens every 22.6 seconds in the United States. 62% of those occur during daylight. Only 12% are planned, meaning they’re "spur of the moment,” and can often be deterred by a secure residence.

Read full story

Craving a kids-free getaway? Grand Velas Los Cabos is the ultimate escape.

As a mom of three young boys, life before kids seems like a whole life ago. However, I’ve come to realize it’s important to occasionally be reminded of that frivolous, fun, and carefree woman I know exists underneath the all-things-mama I’ve become.

Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

Need to escape? Indulge in this Scottsdale staycation.

Craving an adults-only getaway this summer? If you're looking for a desert-esque escape, I'm all about the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale. Here are reasons to book a stay at the property.

Read full story

Hint-hint... here are Mother's Day gifts she really wants

True that. We are miracles. We have super-powers. And we have an unexplainable, unconditional love for our children; a love that’s selfless, pure, and undeniable. Because we are just so BA, why not hint your hubby for Mother’s Day, suggesting gift ideas that’ll make you feel pampered, beautiful, and appreciated. Here are ten of my personal picks.

Read full story

Destination: The Grand Wailea Maui

What kid wouldn’t want to channel their inner Tarzan?. In fact, even your inner child will come out and play at The Grand Wailea Maui. That’s because The Grand Wailea is home to the most amazing rope swing ever, alongside the property’s vast array of pools, waterslides and more.

Read full story

Educating, stimulating and keeping kids busy without screen time

*Disclaimer: the following contains some affiliate links and commissions are earned off purchases. I’m all for anything that’s art infused, stocked with STEM, or simply fun for outside play. Now that spring has sprung, here are 10 things I’m eyeing that’ll educate, stimulate, and keep your kids busy as summer approaches.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Destination: The Fairmont Grand Del Mar

When you think of visiting the San Diego area, your mind likely jumps to a beach vacation. However, I’m about to sway you otherwise and introduce you to an area property that’s not just a hotel, but an experience.

Read full story

Safety items that'll protect you on road trip vacations

*Disclaimer: the following contains affiliate links and commissions are earned off purchases. My grandfather was the kind of guy who told my mom to drive with a knife under her front seat. Old school, maybe... but truth is he just wanted her to be prepared for any situation.

Read full story
9 comments
Hawaii State

DESTINATION: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

It takes a moment to make memories and a lifetime to forget them. For me, one of those moments was overlooking Wailea Beach being serenaded by an Israel Kamakawiwo’ole look-alike, playing the ukulele to “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” The song, dear to my heart as a child and now as a mother, always brings tears to my eyes, and for that moment in time- witnessing the simplicity of the music overlooking the ocean- is something my family and I will never forget.

Read full story
Greenough, MT

Destination: The Resort at Paws Up, Montana

Montana is known for being the state that gets so deep into your soul; it hurts when you're away from it. Enter Paws Up; where rustic sophistication meets frivolous fun amidst a dreamy winter wonderland.

Read full story
2 comments

Valentine's Day: showering your kids with love this February

“There is only one happiness in life: to love and be loved.”. Valentine’s Day is a reminder that affection and unconditional love can make children emotionally happier and boost their confidence. Sure, it’s a time to celebrate the love you share with your significant other, but it’s also an opportunity to reinforce the importance of loving- and being loved- within the family.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy