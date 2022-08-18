We've taken care of the kids, now it's time for us to indulge. Here's a back to school gift guide catered to moms.

Nadine Bubeck

We’ve done it again... getting our kids ready for school. New crayons, notebooks, backpacks, pens, pencils (the very specific kind), new clothes and the list goes on. Now it’s time for us, mamas... time to indulge in some fall finds that’ll give us a happy start to back to school season.

Here are 12 things us moms might want to add to our personal back to school list.

(These items were provided for review.)

Radiate positivity + protection with MantraBand

MantraBand

This Hamsa necklace is my everyday go-to, and it simply makes me feel better. Wear this as a reminder you’re protected, and you’re safe. Keep your heart full, and your soul pure. No harm can come to you when you seek no harm to others... that is what the Hamsa stands for. The chain is simply stunning and hits your neck at a perfect length, and the charm comes with an “I am protected” imprint on the back. MantraBand’s “My Path” collection is designed with symbolic pieces to inspire, empower and guide you in your journey. These pieces help bring you strength, peace, and clarity, as does the new mini Mandala collection .

Get robotic help around the house with Yeedi

Yeedi

Yeedi, creators of innovative robot vacuums, recently launched the first 2-in-1 robot vacuum/mop: the Yeedi Vac Max . Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, meet the first robot to fully clean the entire home, including all hardwood and carpet. It features sensor-based Visual SLAM mapping technology for an accurate GPS map view to clean the whole floor with no fuss. Powered by an industry-leading suction power of 3000Pa and a long 200-minute battery life, this ultra vac comes with an app for smart control. After Yeedi maps the room, you can select areas to clean and where to avoid through the app. The app also lets you schedule cleanings and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. I know... Yeedi will become your ultimate BFF.

Dress your walls in photographic memories with Mpix

Nadine Bubeck

After summer, I’m sure your phone is stocked with vacation photos. Instead of choosing your fave to frame, consider showcasing an array via a Modern Metal Collage from Mpix. My 20x30 framed metal collage beautifully displays 48 of my beloved travel photos, allowing me to relive my memories every time I walk in my hallway. Metal makes pictures pop with rich color & enhanced image clarity. Complete your print with a vibrant glossy finish or a glare-reducing matte finish. Your treasured photos will transform into an eye-catching piece of high-quality contemporary wall art.

Stay organized with Honey-Can-Do

Honey-Can-Do

Honey-Can-Do is the ultimate one-stop-shop for all things affordable organization. It literally has everything: shoe organizers, hampers , kitchen storage , baskets, playroom bins and more. Some of my picks for fall include the 3-Piece Paper Rope Cord Basket Set in taupe. Available in three sizes, this set of baskets provides endless storage options for any room of the house, and the hinged lid keeps contents out of sight. Another one of my favorites is the 24-piece snap lock food storage set . I’ve surrendered my old ways opting for cheap kitchen containers; this Honey-Can-Do set is durable and dishwasher, microwavable and freezer safe (as well as being BPA free). With varying sizes, the food storage containers are built for storing leftovers, make-ahead meals, and on-the-go lunches.

Accessorize with Petunia Pickle Bottom

Petunia Pickle Bottom

Upgrade your accessory A-game with Petunia Pickle Bottom. I’m all for the sleek and chic multi-functional Pivot Pack . Offering clever carrying straps, well-placed pockets, and insulated compartments, this flexible bag easily converts to the whims of any adventure, from backpack to tote, playground to office, or small snacks to larger lunches. For something smaller scaled, I love the Criss-Cross Sling in Indigo Blush - compact yet spacious- worn 3 ways: on the back, front or shoulder. For little outings, the insulated zippered front pocket easily fits small bottles or snacks. All Petunia Pickle Bottom items are easy-to-clean, flaunting leatherette with premium hardware and genuine leather trim.

Self-care with Dr. Dennis Gross skincare

Dr. Dennis Gross

As moms, we often forget to prioritize ourselves, but I found a beautifying solution that’s simple, fast, and gratifying. Dennis Gross Skincare is based on Dr Dennis Gross’ professional experience as a clinician, practicing dermatologist and researcher. Long story short: their products work. It may seem like magic, but it’s in fact, science. The Extra Strength Alpha Beta Daily Peel changes your skin instantly and for life. Because it gently lifts away dead skin, your fresh, high-functioning and more vibrant skin cells come to the surface and make the most of any products you apply. Pair your peel with the Vitamin C Lactic 15% Vitamin C Bright & Firm Serum, a powerful antioxidant-rich serum that visibly improve signs of aging. (Use this if you have concerns of dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of firmness and elasticity.) To pamper your eyes, check out the Vitamin C Lactic Firm & Bright Eye Treatment . This carefully constructed product is a silky, fast-absorbing formula that visibly firms the delicate eye area and reduces the appearance of puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines. And finally, for an A-list everyday hydrator, go for the Alpha Beta Daily Moisturizer - an essential that replenishes your skin barrier while visibly renewing your complexion with AHAs and BHAs.

Makeover your make-up routine with Liminess Breeze

Luminess BREEZE™

Bid farewell to your old powder; your morning make-up routine just got an innovative makeover. Introducing the Luminess BREEZE™ Airbrush Makeup System , an at-home airbrush kit that effortlessly conceals fine lines, wrinkles and imperfections using an ultra-fine mist foundation for even, flawless coverage. The silk advanced 4-in-1 foundation included in the kit contains 10+ nutrient rich Anti-Aging ingredients to keep skin hydrated all the way to your last class of the day.

Snooze soundly with Yogasleep

Yogasleep

I’m sure many of your kids sleep or have fallen asleep to the soothing sound of white noise, but did you ever think of trying a machine for yourself? Sleep experts say such machines help you get a better-quality sleep by masking environmental or outside noises. For over 50 years, Yogasleep has been the gold standard in white noise machines, and for $20, you can score one for yourself . The Soundcenter White Noise Machine offers a range of soothing sounds: white noise, rain, ocean surf, Brahms, and more. Also, if you’re craving a mattress upgrade but don’t want to spend the big bucks, Yogasleep has a great 2.5" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper featuring the comfiest layer of gel-infused memory foam that conforms to the body. This topper offers superior cooling and provides relief from heat and sleeping pressures. Utilizing a pin-core design, the gel memory foam is ventilated to increase air flow and regulate sleeping temperature. Protecting the topper is a super-soft, removable cover.

Humidify with Canopy

Canopy

The Canopy Humidifier is the ultimate room hydration system you need for alleviating allergies and flu-like symptoms. This humidifier and aroma kit uses clever technology to promote healthy skin and maintain optimal moisture year-round. The mist-free humidifier has sensors that run until the unit is completely dry, inhibiting mold to ensure clean airflow (unlike cliché humidifiers). Viruses are proven to be up to 5x less likely to transmit in environments with optimal humidity, and as a bonus, the optional aroma diffusion feature lets you enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy, helping you calm down after a long day.

Score sideline points with Little Unicorn

Little Unicorn

For soccer moms on the sidelines, I’m all for Little Unicorn’s Outdoor Blankets . The Outdoor Blanket stores conveniently in your car and its easy-to-carry handle and over-the-shoulder strap makes getting to the field drama free Featuring a unique folding system, the blanket rolls out and folds up in seconds, and it’s built from long-lasting, water resistant, machine washable material. Ideal for keeping siblings comfortable while big brother/sister is scoring goals.

Keep cool with Ice Shaker

Ice Shaker

For on-the-go mamas, surrender your plastic water bottle for something more fancy: an Ice Shaker . This premium insulated bottle brand comes from former NFL Fullback and dad, Chris Gronkowski . Ice Shaker offers stainless steel double wall vacuum insulated bottles that are designed to keep drinks cold no matter the temperature outside. Ideal for protein shakes, and available in a wide range of styles and sizes, I recommend the Pink/Mint Ombre Shaker Bottle .

Swoon over sunglasses from Gaucho-Buenos Aires

Gaucho Buenos Aires