Arizona athletes share fond elementary school memories as kids go back to school

Arizona Diamondbacks

Thought this would be a fun one as many head back to school.

My 3rd grader is a self-proclaimed blogger and columnist for a local magazine for kids. For his most recent article, he was assigned to write something school-related, so he reached out to famed Arizona athletes asking if they'd partake in a little interview. He wanted to ask star players their favorite memories of elementary school, and low and behold, he received replies from the Phoenix Suns, Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Coyotes. Here's what the guys said in response to Nicholas' interview question.

Ish Wainright with the Phoenix Suns chatted about a memorable moment of dunking. He said, “In 5 th grade, I was at recess and people asked if I could touch the rim (of the basketball hoop). I was like, ‘I think I can touch the rim; I think I can dunk.’ I grabbed a ball, missed the first dunk, missed the second dunk, and then I tried one more time. The third time was a charm. And that’s how I started dunking... in 5 th grade.”

According to #35 All-Star left-handed Diamondbacks pitcher Joe Mantiply, making buddies was the best of all. “My favorite thing about elementary school was creating lifelong friends; in fact, I’m still friends with them,” said Mantiply.

Epic Kids Magazine

My son also talked to Arizona native #10 Infielder of the D-Backs, Josh Rojas who loved free time. Rojas told me, “My favorite memory from elementary school was ‘Free Fridays.’ If we were on our best behavior and turned in all our homework, we got free time, and played kickball, four corners, and games like that.”

And finally, my mini blogger connected with Arizona Coyotes legend Shane Doan. He raved about recess. “My favorite memory of elementary school was playing lots of sports with my best friends at recess. I also enjoyed learning new things from some great teachers,” said Doan.