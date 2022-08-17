Raising confident kids; instilling in them an abundance of self-worth

Nadine Bubeck

Nadine Bubeck

As parents, we all want the same thing. We want our children to be happy. We want our children to be healthy. We want our children to love and be loved. And we want them to be good humans.

Problem is: how do we protect our children from the inevitable? How do we teach them to ignore and avoid bullies— to rise above the cruelty among us? How can we instill in our children to love themselves and radiate the self-esteem and self-worth we hope they will carry forever? It’s surely a scary feeling sending our kids off to school knowing mommy isn’t around to protect them from falling or getting their feelings hurt.

According to a recent eye-opening study, 40 percent of children don’t develop strong emotional bonds (what psychologists refer to as ‘secure attachment’) with their parents. Attachment refers to the impact that children’s early parental care has on their social and emotional development.

As many get in the groove of back to school, now is an opportune time to prioritize feeding our kids with positive reinforcement. However, I’m no expert. I’m just a mom doing the best I can. So, after some research, I curated easy ways parents can help their kids establish and maintain self-confidence.

1. Recognize your child’s small and large successes. Children develop self-esteem gradually. Telling your child he’s smart is nice, but pointing out something specific gives him proof to internalize this believe.

2. Give praise when deserved, without overdoing it. Empty praise or a ribbon for no effort is not meaningful. A true sense of self-worth comes from trying, failing, trying again, and succeeding.

3. When your child fails, emphasize the persistence they exhibited... not the outcome. For example, it your child doesn’t make a sports team, tell him you’re proud of the effort he put into trying. Learning to apply effort and be persistent are skills that can be applied to all areas of life.

4. When your child misbehaves, respond by saying that she “made a bad choice.” This gives her the power to make the right choice next time. Avoid making statements like, “You always misbehave,” because it can negatively define the core of your child’s identity.

5. Recognize when your child makes negative statements about himself or herself. If your child struggles with math and makes a generalized statement such as, “I can’t do math,” respond along the lines of, “You do well in school when you work hard. Math is a subject that you may need to spend more time on.”

6. Resist comparing one child to another in the family. Asking, “Why can’t you be more like your brother” will eventually lead to a lowered sense of self-worth. Emphasize what makes your child unique.

7. Show encouragement in many areas of your child’s life. If you only focus on grades, your child may believe he’s only as good as his grades.

8. Respect your child’s cry. In other words, honor your child’s feelings and emotions. Instead of saying, “You’re 7 and too old to cry,” realize that shedding tears is a form of self-expression and it’s our body’s natural way to release upset feelings. In fact, crying lets the body rid itself of variants of the chemical cortisol which is produced in times of stress

9. Maintain a positive home environment. If you and your spouse are constantly arguing, your child may not feel he has control over his environment. This can cause him to feel helpless and recluse.

10. Volunteer with your child. When your child helps another person, it contributes to his own sense of self-worth. There are many ways to instill in your kids a passion to pay it forward.

11. Be affectionate with your child. Give hugs and frequently say, “I love you.” If your child knows your love is constant, your child will have the courage to try new things without fear of failure.

Nadine Bubeck is a multi-media personality, mompreneur, author, keynote speaker, influencer and blessed boy mom times three. ​ The TV News anchor turned all things mama is a travel, parenting and lifestyle contributor on TV and writes for a handful of publications and websites. Follow Nadine: @mamaandmyboys on Instagram and TakeTheTripFamily.com

