Hint-hint... here are Mother's Day gifts she really wants

“A mother is a walking miracle.”

True that. We are miracles. We have super-powers. And we have an unexplainable, unconditional love for our children; a love that’s selfless, pure, and undeniable.

Because we are just so BA, why not hint your hubby for Mother’s Day, suggesting gift ideas that’ll make you feel pampered, beautiful, and appreciated. Here are ten of my personal picks.

Celeb-loved apparel from Ramy Brook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZkC0_0fIPasOV00
Ramy Brook

Ramy's story started in 2010, when she was searching for the perfect "date night" top. With no luck, she decided to create a line out of her Upper East Side apartment. Twelve years and thousands of styles later, Ramy Brook has become an elite staple to the modern woman’s wardrobe. Happy, tastefully sexy, and timeless, shop this mom-owned company’s buffet of dresses, rompers, shirts, bottoms, and swimwear. (Ramy Brook also has star-studded fans like Cindy Crawford, Jessica Alba, Kourtney Kardashian and Blake Lively.) Trending for summer: pinks, oranges, and yellows.

Island style from Tiare Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VUaCh_0fIPasOV00
Tiare Hawaii

Gift mom the best in resort wear, Tiare Hawaii. Tiare Hawaii offers the loveliest handmade pieces using century-old dyeing techniques. Bringing together Bali and Hawaiian inspired pieces, the one size fits most apparel is perfect for any stage or occasion (pregnancy, postpartum, etc). The gorgeous lightweight dresses and wraps are ideal for travel ranging in price from $50 - $200. And for green-conscious mamas, check out Tiare Hawaii’s new Sustainable Collection. The line is made from natural fibers like banana, bamboo, eucalyptus, pineapple, and mulberry bark silk. Mom will love a Mother Earth-inspired outfit made of plant-based, vegan, cruelty-free, and 100% organic material.

Cabana Life sun-safe swimwear

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0REpyJ_0fIPasOV00
Cabana Life

Cabana Life is a women-owned business on a mission to prevent skin cancer by offering stunning, sun-safe solutions. The company’s founder was diagnosed with skin cancer at age 26, and, as a survivor, she became determined to create a fashionable and functional collection that would keep families safe in the sun. Choose from an array of dresses and rompers made from luxurious & wrinkle resistant UPF 50+ fabrics to wear at the beach, brunch, or boardroom. The swimwear is bright, colorful, and playful- tankinis, swim skirts, and one-pieces- all moisture-wicking & quick-drying. Plus, if you want to twin with your kids, you can buy corresponding pieces.

Bags galore by shortyLOVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPnks_0fIPasOV00
shortyLOVE

What mom doesn’t love a good handbag? My new obsession: shortyLOVE purses. I have three faves from this awesome bag brand: the shorthand, belt bag, and crossbody. Each bag flaunts versatility and can be worn in numerous ways; plus, they’re available in many colors and designs. Spacious in storage with compartments and pockets, each bag comes perfectly equipped with the best in functionality. Derived from water-resistant nylon, the purses are long-lasting and easy to wipe clean while encumbering a feminine aesthetic. Lovingly designed by Sloane Gibney Grossberg, the former creative director at Marc Jacobs.

Safety keychains from She’s Birdie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OB0IH_0fIPasOV00
She's Birdie

Meet your new personal safety alarm: She’s Birdie. Birdie is a colorful keychain with a super loud alarm and flashing strobe light designed to deter an attack. It easily attaches to a belt loop or purse and available in your choice of color. Birdie’s siren is activated by pulling the top sounding the alarm and light. When you feel safe, simply reinsert the top to deactivate the alarm. Unlike most self-defense aids, you can take Birdie with you wherever you go. Use code: NADINE15 for 15% off.

A good night sleep from Italic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gbt8u_0fIPasOV00
Italic

This Mother’s Day, gift mom the best nap ever by giving her mattress a makeover. Italic’s Loft Feather Down Mattress Topper dramatically improves bedtime comfort without investing in a new pricey mattress. The topper- only $120- is stocked with multi-layered magic; quilted, temperature-regulating, and packed with layers of fluffy white goose down. The 2” gusset anchor band on every corner keeps the topper secure to prevent slipping, and I guarantee mom will feel a difference after one use. She’ll be forever grateful for the swanky sleep upgrade.

Brighten her day with Westerlay Orchids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EYxYV_0fIPasOV00
Westerlay Orchids

Ditch the cliché flower bouquet and get mom something that’s meaningful, beautiful, and long-lasting. Orchids are considered a symbol of love, rare beauty, and strength which is why I dress my house in orchids every May and gift them to my fellow mom tribe. Located in beautiful Carpinteria, California sits Westerlay Orchids, a flower hub that grows over 3 million orchids each year, shipping them stores nationwide. However, I prefer buying them straight from the Westerlay because there’s a vast variety... you can also purchase them in bulk potted bundles. With minimal care, the simple and elegant flowers can stay in bloom for months. 

Score comfort with Xero Shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h84vR_0fIPasOV00
Xero Shoes

Genuine comfort comes from letting your feet do what's natural - bending, flexing, moving, feeling. For on-the-go mamas, get her a pair of Xero Shoes which claim to be life-changers. Every style has a purpose, whether it’s running, walking, hiking, or trekking through water. The wide toe boxes let your toes spread and relax; the low-to-the-ground design helps improve balance; and the patented FeelTrue sole protects your foot while giving your brain the feedback and stimulation your brain wants.

Revamp her skin with Suntegrity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9jCy_0fIPasOV00
Suntegrity

When Tricia Trimble lost her mom to melanoma, she was inspired to create a holistic, mineral sun care line to help people avoid getting cancer. Trimble says most sunscreens use chemical UV blockers and contain toxic ingredients, but after several years of research, she decided to develop her top-notch line. Suntegrity utilizes the best-known physical block ingredient (non-nano size zinc oxide) to provide broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection and super antioxidants to help skin repair. The company was awarded “Champion” Status by the EWG/Compact for Safe Cosmetics. Personally, I love the tinted moisturizer and bronzing shimmer serum.

Score a safe summery glow from Golden Glo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A7pFp_0fIPasOV00
Golden Glo

Speaking of shimmer, if mom prefers dodging the sun altogether, opt for an at-home tanning solution courtesy of Golden Glo Tans. The vegan First Class Face Self-Tanning Gel contains aloe vera juice, sugar cane, apple fruit extract, and natural anti-aging Camellia Seed extract. (It also has Vitamins A, C, E, and squalene that boost the skin's hydration.) To make her gift complete, include the Jet Set glo Self Tanning Mist, a fast and easy way to get a natural glow on the go. Free from chemicals, the non-aerosol mist is a pharmaceutical-grade cosmetic giving you spray-tan results in the comfort of home.

