Destination: The Grand Wailea Maui

Nadine Bubeck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vzm7Z_0ev03mAf00
Nadine Bubeck

What kid wouldn’t want to channel their inner Tarzan?

In fact, even your inner child will come out and play at The Grand Wailea Maui.

That’s because The Grand Wailea is home to the most amazing rope swing ever, alongside the property’s vast array of pools, waterslides and more.

Yes, it’s a child’s paradise... and paradise found for adults.

Located on the beach in Wailea, Maui, The Grand Wailea Resort & Spa is a 40-acre Waldorf Astoria luxury resort surrounded by lush tropical landscape. While stunning, the resort is also incredibly inviting, making you feel comfortable and relaxed.

Accommodations

Our family of five experienced a Grand Wailea suite and I felt like we could live there forever. Extremely spacious with every amenity you can imagine, our 1,000+ square feet of space flaunted a living room, kitchen, dining area, master bedroom, an enormous bathroom and a private lanai with ample seating overlooking the ocean. There are also many places to eat at the resort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eifBS_0ev03mAf00
Nadine Bubeck

Worth mentioning: The Grand Wailea is undergoing a multi-faceted revitalization. The hotel’s rich heritage and unique character will be preserved and updated resulting in a fresh, modern interpretation of Hawaii and the relaxed elegance for which Grand Wailea is known and celebrated. (We can’t wait to return and experience the property’s enhancements!)

Activities

You simply cannot beat the beach at Wailea. It’s exactly what you’d dream Hawaii to be; the sand is ultra-soft, the water is warm, the waves are inviting, and the sunsets are dreamy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kipy8_0ev03mAf00
Nadine Bubeck

If you wake early, rent snorkels and walk straight into the water... steps outside The Grand Wailea is a grand underwater world full of colorful fish and sea turtles (just don’t touch them- they’re protected animals). But as much as I could spend 24/7 at the beach, the kids found themselves in heaven at The Grand Wailea’s grandiose attraction: the pools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfuNV_0ev03mAf00
Nadine Bubeck

The property consists of nine individual pools on six different levels, connected by a river that carries swimmers along whitewater rapids and gentle currents. Wailea Canyon includes four jungle pools, five intertwining slides, a whitewater rapids slide, a Tarzan pool with rope swing, a sand beach, six waterfalls, caves, three Jacuzzis, the world’s first water elevator, and a swim-up bar. Yes, it really is as good as it sounds.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH OUR ADVENTURE IN ACTION

However, my favorite part of our Grand Wailea experience was the property’s spectacular Lūʻau. Beautifully placed on a vast lush lawn overlooking the ocean sat the resort’s Lūʻau featuring traditional ceremonies, music, and dishes such as poi, kālua pig, poke, and haupia. Upon arrival, there were plenty of games for the kids as we soaked in the scenery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgQC1_0ev03mAf00
Nadine Bubeck

Once seated at our private table, the evening of unforgettable interactive entertainment began. We learned to hula and was wowed by the amazing performances that showcase the myths and legends of Maui in all their colorful, fiery glory. Embrace the aloha spirit, the coordination of mind and heart within each person. Make sure to reserve your spot ahead of time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5tZm_0ev03mAf00
Nadine Bubeck

For excursions, I suggest a private surfing lesson from Hawaiian Paddle Sports – guaranteed you’ll stand, stoked(!!), and they also snap pics as proof you made it up. (FYI, lessons are not at Wailea Beach.) Also check out Maui Snorkeling for boat tours to top snorkel spots. My boys successfully snorkeled- even my four-year-old... and kids under four ride free.

Getting there

Our journey to Maui began via Hawaiian Airlines, a fun and flawless way for family travel to Hawaii. In fact, it was the most enjoyable flying experience I’ve ever had and there’s truly no better way to travel to the islands.

Check-in was a breeze. While covid protocols are constantly changing, we had to prep paperwork prior to departure and showed proof of everything at our departing airport. This made it easy when we arrived in Hawaii- we didn’t have to go through covid checks because we already got it over with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43KJOP_0ev03mAf00
Nadine Bubeck

On board, every seat has its own entertainment system packed with free movies, tons of TV shows and games. I had packed the boys’ backpacks stocked with stuff to do on the plane... truth be told, we never even unzipped their bags! Plus, they served complimentary food and a festive cocktail, clocking you into island time mid-air.

Moral of the story

Your family will be reminded that to travel is to live, and there’s nothing wrong with leaving a piece of your heart in Hawaii.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hawaii# travel# luxury# family# vacation

Comments / 0

Published by

Nadine Bubeck is a multi-media personality, mompreneur, author, keynote speaker, influencer and blessed boy mom times three. ​ The TV News anchor turned all things mama is a travel, parenting and lifestyle contributor on TV and writes for a handful of publications and websites. Follow Nadine: @mamaandmyboys on Instagram and TakeTheTripFamily.com

Scottsdale, AZ
471 followers

More from Nadine Bubeck

Educating, stimulating and keeping kids busy without screen time

*Disclaimer: the following contains some affiliate links and commissions are earned off purchases. I’m all for anything that’s art infused, stocked with STEM, or simply fun for outside play. Now that spring has sprung, here are 10 things I’m eyeing that’ll educate, stimulate, and keep your kids busy as summer approaches.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Destination: The Fairmont Grand Del Mar

When you think of visiting the San Diego area, your mind likely jumps to a beach vacation. However, I’m about to sway you otherwise and introduce you to an area property that’s not just a hotel, but an experience.

Read full story

Safety items that'll protect you on road trip vacations

*Disclaimer: the following contains affiliate links and commissions are earned off purchases. My grandfather was the kind of guy who told my mom to drive with a knife under her front seat. Old school, maybe... but truth is he just wanted her to be prepared for any situation.

Read full story
9 comments
Hawaii State

DESTINATION: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

It takes a moment to make memories and a lifetime to forget them. For me, one of those moments was overlooking Wailea Beach being serenaded by an Israel Kamakawiwo’ole look-alike, playing the ukulele to “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” The song, dear to my heart as a child and now as a mother, always brings tears to my eyes, and for that moment in time- witnessing the simplicity of the music overlooking the ocean- is something my family and I will never forget.

Read full story

Valentine's Day: showering your kids with love this February

“There is only one happiness in life: to love and be loved.”. Valentine’s Day is a reminder that affection and unconditional love can make children emotionally happier and boost their confidence. Sure, it’s a time to celebrate the love you share with your significant other, but it’s also an opportunity to reinforce the importance of loving- and being loved- within the family.

Read full story
2 comments
Greenough, MT

Destination: The Resort at Paws Up, Montana

Montana is known for being the state that gets so deep into your soul; it hurts when you're away from it. Enter Paws Up; where rustic sophistication meets frivolous fun amidst a dreamy winter wonderland.

Read full story
2 comments

Making home life more harmonious; family resolutions for 2022

I’m not the biggest fan of new year’s resolutions as they often leave me feeling defeated; however, I do believe there’s value in setting high hopes for a fresh year. As we head into 2022, here are 8 doable family goals for families who seek making home life more harmonious.

Read full story

New Year's resolutions for my 37-year-old self

This year, I'm making a resolution to make resolutions. It's hard to get time to myself being a busy mom of three young boys, but I'm proud to say I prioritized the laptop time to jot these down.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Destination: Loews + Universal Studios Hollywood; where to stay, play, and tips for visiting the park

Three things lured us to Universal Studios Hollywood: my oldest boys loving Jurassic Park, and my 4-year-old’s obsession with Transformers and great white sharks (he even sleeps with a stuffed shark, not a teddy). And so, I was bound to make his dreams of meeting Optimus Prime and Jaws become a reality.

Read full story

Celebrating the joy of an interfaith holiday season

Growing up I always wanted a Christmas tree, and like most Jewish kids, I had immense Christmas envy. Sure, my parents went big for Hanukkah, but still, I put out cookies and milk hoping Santa wouldn’t forget me… and go figure, he never did.

Read full story
3 comments

What to gift the mom who has everything? Here are ideas that'll make her swoon and smile this holiday season.

She's likely the one doing all the holiday shopping for everyone... but who's shopping for her?. Here are 17 gift ideas for the fashion forward, fun-loving, beauty crazed woman in your life.

Read full story
7 comments

Stumped on what to get kids who have everything? Here are ideas.

I'm so over an abundance of toys, so we've politely asked Santa for a refreshed theme for gifting: practical, educational, active and unique. Here are 15 non-cliche gift ideas if you're still stumped on what to get your kids.

Read full story
12 comments

Gifting your home for the holidays

Home isn’t a place, it’s a feeling, but it feels so much better when surrounded by all things merry and bright. This holiday season, why not gift your humble abode some upgrades and accessories? Here are some homey finds that’ll make your living space cozier, prettier and much more enjoyable.

Read full story

Kids, life and pursuing mompreneurship

The balance is tough and the struggle is real. The mompreneur boom is taking over many of us...moms eager to become an all-in-one mogul. Granted, it's challenging to wear many hats: mom, wife, maid, chef, chauffeur, and professional. Truth be told- I do many things half-ass (like serving pizza for dinner and postponing folding laundry). However, maintaining a professional sense of self is very important to me, and I constantly strive to fulfill creative juices flowing inside me. Success isn't always measured by money.

Read full story

A NICU reflection for National Prematurity Awareness Month

November is National Prematurity Awareness Month, a time when I often reminisce of my oldest son's arrival into the world. It’s kind of weird for me to look back on his birth story, as Nicholas is now a thriving, active, handsome, healthy 8-year-old. I want to press pause. And to be honest, I kind of miss his hectic debut, as emotional and stressful as it was.

Read full story
3 comments

Year one firsts during baby's first year

I have three boys ages 4, 6, and 8. As cliche as it sounds, it goes by fast, and while I love watching them blossom into "big boys," their baby years will forever be dear to my heart.

Read full story
2 comments

Embracing motherhood and mothering boys

The other day a woman stopped me in my tracks while wrangling my boys, looked over and said: Wow, you’re so lucky to have three boys. It was a refreshing comment considering people always ask if I’m trying for a girl. (Don’t get me started on that...)

Read full story

Engaging your kids in positive conversation

The first thing I ask my boys when I pick them up from school is: what did you do at recess? I ask it for a few reasons. One, because I believe forming social skills is super important and I like to know they’re getting along with other kids. And two, because it’s not an academic-heavy question; for the most part, talking about recess is a fun topic and I want them to focus on the happy part of their day.

Read full story

Getting in the fall spirit

While I’m not an over-the-top crafter or Martha in the kitchen, I still like to get creative. If you’re like me and want to get in the fall spirit (but need an extra nudge), this one’s for you.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy