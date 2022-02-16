Ways your normal routine is causing inflammation, and how to decrease it

Nadine Bubeck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GFnbU_0eGNIsi000
Clean Plates

Our lives are built around routines, some of which are great, but others- not so much. Because a lot of our routines happen on autopilot, we often don't realize how some things contribute to chronic inflammation, which can lead to medical issues like cardiovascular disease. Here’s the thing: when inflammatory habits are a part of our everyday life, our risk for disease can get dangerously high.

The experts at Clean Plates are sharing eight ways to reduce inflammation in your body caused by daily routines. From morning to night, simple changes can dramatically decrease your inflammation levels. 

1. Sugar for breakfast

Muffins, pancakes, sweetened granola… they’re delicious, but even if they seem healthy, they aren’t necessarily a great idea. “Even sweetened yogurts are loaded with sugar, which has been linked to inflammation,” says Amy Davis, RDN, LDN, founder of The Balanced Dietitian.

The solution: Think savory to start your day. Davis recommends a breakfast packed with quality proteins, like avocado toast with an egg on top, or tofu scramble. Swap out pastries and sugary cereals for a high-protein meal.

2. Too little dietary fiber

Fiber plays a serious role in our overall health, but the average person eats only a small fraction of the recommended daily allowance of it. “Low dietary fiber intake is connected to higher levels of C-reactive protein, one of the major markers of systemic inflammation,” says Jonathan Clinthorne, Ph.D., Director of Nutrition for the Simply Good Foods Company. That’s a problem, as fiber is needed to slow the absorption of sugar into our bloodstream and to promote positive gut bacteria. 

The solution: Get cozier with produce and legumes. Start with nutrient-dense fruit like raspberries and apples if you can’t bring yourself to eat more vegetables… and don’t pass on the beans. Two cups of cooked kidney beans, lentils, or pintos contain all the fiber you need in a day.

3. White foods as the base of meals

It’s all too easy to call a bowl of pasta your dinner, but that’s not necessarily the healthiest choice. “White refined carbs that are low in fiber cause a quick rise in blood sugar, and are contributors to inflammation,” Davis says. Framing your meals around refined white carbs is a quick way to ensure your inflammation levels stay too high. However, white carbs and white vegetables are totally different — white vegetables actually have a ton of health benefits that shouldn’t be ignored.   

The solution: Whole grain goodness. Davis suggests swapping refined products for their whole grain counterparts, and she also recommends dropping some of those refined items for vegetables like sweet potatoes and beets, as those will offer you some healthy carbs with an antioxidant boost.

4. BBQing too often

Nothing says summer like an afternoon spent grilling. Unfortunately, many of the intoxicating aromas of barbequing are actual toxins. Beyond the carcinogens involved in the grilling process, Davis says that processed meats such as hot dogs, beef jerky, and smoked meats contain advanced glycation end products (AGEs) which are known to contribute to inflammation.

The solution: When you do go ahead and grill, focus on plant foods. And when it’s too hot to cook, try inventive raw salads like this shaved Brussels sprouts dish.  

5. Getting too happy at happy hour

There’s no arguing that stress relief and socializing are integral to mental wellness. However, those activities doesn’t always need to include alcohol, which Davis tells us can cause several different health issues, including inflammation in the gut and joints.  

The solution: “To make it easier to consume less alcohol, consider alternatives like sparkling flavored water for hydration, kombucha for a probiotic boost, or making an at-home cocktail with a zero-proof spirit,” says Davis.

6. A sedentary lifestyle

Who isn’t addicted to their screens? We all spend countless hours in front of computers, cell phones, tablets, game consoles, and TVs — and most of us spend far too little time being active. And that’s a problem for more than just our attention spans. “Too little daily activity is associated with persistent, systemic low-grade inflammation,” says Clinthorne.

The solution: Move your body. If you enjoy working out, that’s fantastic. But if you don’t, that’s ok, too — there are plenty of other ways to be active in life. “Try going for walks, gardening, shoveling snow, or mowing the lawn,” says Dr. Clinthorne. If you’re stuck at your desk for the whole day, set an alarm to go off every hour. Every time it goes off, get up and move around for a couple minutes. Aim for 150 minutes of physical activity weekly. 

7. Snacking on refined and processed foods

We’re genetically predisposed to enjoy crispy, crunchy foods — and snack companies have capitalized big time on that fact. Go-to snacks like chips and salsa, potato chips, and cheese curls all play into that predisposition, and at large costs to our wellness. Processed, high glycemic foods lead to inflammation, and the more often you eat those snacks, the worse things get. “When blood sugar is elevated for extended periods of time, sugar begins to ‘stick’ to proteins inside the blood vessel,” Clinthorne says. “This results in an inflammatory cascade, increasing levels of inflammation in the body and increasing your risk of cardiovascular disease or diabetes.” Davis adds that processed foods are heavy in inflammatory Omega-6, and low in anti-inflammatory Omega-3.

The solution: Snack smarter. Davis suggests chia pudding or a handful of Omega-3-packed walnuts. Clinthorne recommends reducing net carb intake, which can include swapping chips for sliced vegetables to dip in salsa, eating a protein-rich snack of nuts or seeds, or choosing whole grain crackers over white flour ones. 

8. Irregular sleep habits

Gone are the days when we went to sleep after the sunset simply because it was dark. Thanks to electricity, our internal clocks (aka circadian rhythms) are out of whack. Clinthorne says that both inflammation and immunity are influenced by our circadian rhythms. “People with irregular sleeping habits are known to be at a greater risk of several inflammatory diseases, especially cardiovascular disease,” he says. Irregular eating habits, frequent travel, and screen time all contribute to poor sleep.

The solution: Sleep hygiene. Think of your sleep hygiene as being equally important to your overall hygiene. You wouldn’t just skip brushing your teeth or showering, and sleep is just as important. “Put down your phone or tablet at least an hour before bedtime,” Clinthorne says. “Avoid caffeine late in the day, and create a dark, cool sleep environment.” He says that we should all aim to get at least seven hours of sleep nightly, and ideally we should go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# health# wellness# nutrition# lifestyle# food

Comments / 0

Published by

Nadine Bubeck is a multi-media personality, mompreneur, author, keynote speaker, influencer and blessed boy mom times three. ​ The TV News anchor turned all things mama is a travel, parenting and lifestyle contributor on TV and writes for a handful of publications and websites. Follow Nadine: @mamaandmyboys on Instagram and TakeTheTripFamily.com

Scottsdale, AZ
461 followers

More from Nadine Bubeck

Safety items that'll protect you on road trip vacations

*Disclaimer: the following contains affiliate links and commissions are earned off purchases. My grandfather was the kind of guy who told my mom to drive with a knife under her front seat. Old school, maybe... but truth is he just wanted her to be prepared for any situation.

Read full story
9 comments
Hawaii State

DESTINATION: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

It takes a moment to make memories and a lifetime to forget them. For me, one of those moments was overlooking Wailea Beach being serenaded by an Israel Kamakawiwo’ole look-alike, playing the ukulele to “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” The song, dear to my heart as a child and now as a mother, always brings tears to my eyes, and for that moment in time- witnessing the simplicity of the music overlooking the ocean- is something my family and I will never forget.

Read full story

Valentine's Day: showering your kids with love this February

“There is only one happiness in life: to love and be loved.”. Valentine’s Day is a reminder that affection and unconditional love can make children emotionally happier and boost their confidence. Sure, it’s a time to celebrate the love you share with your significant other, but it’s also an opportunity to reinforce the importance of loving- and being loved- within the family.

Read full story
2 comments
Greenough, MT

Destination: The Resort at Paws Up, Montana

Montana is known for being the state that gets so deep into your soul; it hurts when you're away from it. Enter Paws Up; where rustic sophistication meets frivolous fun amidst a dreamy winter wonderland.

Read full story
2 comments

Making home life more harmonious; family resolutions for 2022

I’m not the biggest fan of new year’s resolutions as they often leave me feeling defeated; however, I do believe there’s value in setting high hopes for a fresh year. As we head into 2022, here are 8 doable family goals for families who seek making home life more harmonious.

Read full story

New Year's resolutions for my 37-year-old self

This year, I'm making a resolution to make resolutions. It's hard to get time to myself being a busy mom of three young boys, but I'm proud to say I prioritized the laptop time to jot these down.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Destination: Loews + Universal Studios Hollywood; where to stay, play, and tips for visiting the park

Three things lured us to Universal Studios Hollywood: my oldest boys loving Jurassic Park, and my 4-year-old’s obsession with Transformers and great white sharks (he even sleeps with a stuffed shark, not a teddy). And so, I was bound to make his dreams of meeting Optimus Prime and Jaws become a reality.

Read full story

Celebrating the joy of an interfaith holiday season

Growing up I always wanted a Christmas tree, and like most Jewish kids, I had immense Christmas envy. Sure, my parents went big for Hanukkah, but still, I put out cookies and milk hoping Santa wouldn’t forget me… and go figure, he never did.

Read full story
3 comments

What to gift the mom who has everything? Here are ideas that'll make her swoon and smile this holiday season.

She's likely the one doing all the holiday shopping for everyone... but who's shopping for her?. Here are 17 gift ideas for the fashion forward, fun-loving, beauty crazed woman in your life.

Read full story
7 comments

Stumped on what to get kids who have everything? Here are ideas.

I'm so over an abundance of toys, so we've politely asked Santa for a refreshed theme for gifting: practical, educational, active and unique. Here are 15 non-cliche gift ideas if you're still stumped on what to get your kids.

Read full story
12 comments

Gifting your home for the holidays

Home isn’t a place, it’s a feeling, but it feels so much better when surrounded by all things merry and bright. This holiday season, why not gift your humble abode some upgrades and accessories? Here are some homey finds that’ll make your living space cozier, prettier and much more enjoyable.

Read full story

Kids, life and pursuing mompreneurship

The balance is tough and the struggle is real. The mompreneur boom is taking over many of us...moms eager to become an all-in-one mogul. Granted, it's challenging to wear many hats: mom, wife, maid, chef, chauffeur, and professional. Truth be told- I do many things half-ass (like serving pizza for dinner and postponing folding laundry). However, maintaining a professional sense of self is very important to me, and I constantly strive to fulfill creative juices flowing inside me. Success isn't always measured by money.

Read full story

A NICU reflection for National Prematurity Awareness Month

November is National Prematurity Awareness Month, a time when I often reminisce of my oldest son's arrival into the world. It’s kind of weird for me to look back on his birth story, as Nicholas is now a thriving, active, handsome, healthy 8-year-old. I want to press pause. And to be honest, I kind of miss his hectic debut, as emotional and stressful as it was.

Read full story
3 comments

Year one firsts during baby's first year

I have three boys ages 4, 6, and 8. As cliche as it sounds, it goes by fast, and while I love watching them blossom into "big boys," their baby years will forever be dear to my heart.

Read full story
2 comments

Embracing motherhood and mothering boys

The other day a woman stopped me in my tracks while wrangling my boys, looked over and said: Wow, you’re so lucky to have three boys. It was a refreshing comment considering people always ask if I’m trying for a girl. (Don’t get me started on that...)

Read full story

Engaging your kids in positive conversation

The first thing I ask my boys when I pick them up from school is: what did you do at recess? I ask it for a few reasons. One, because I believe forming social skills is super important and I like to know they’re getting along with other kids. And two, because it’s not an academic-heavy question; for the most part, talking about recess is a fun topic and I want them to focus on the happy part of their day.

Read full story

Getting in the fall spirit

While I’m not an over-the-top crafter or Martha in the kitchen, I still like to get creative. If you’re like me and want to get in the fall spirit (but need an extra nudge), this one’s for you.

Read full story
Huntington Beach, CA

Destination: Visiting Surf City USA

According to surf historians, Huntington Beach was first surfed in 1907 by Hawaiian surfing pioneer George Freeth. Fast forward to 2008, Huntington Beach officially adopted the Surf City USA nickname after a tense trademark dispute between the Southern California city and Santa Cruz. Now, fittingly dubbed Surf City, HB is a hot spot for families wanting an Orange County escape lined with a long 8.5 miles of beautiful beach, a mild climate, and excellent surfing.

Read full story

Fall finds for kids K-2

No need to read about what to buy for back to school- we all get school lists and have an abundance of No 2 pencils and washable markers. Therefore, my twist on this seasonal round up focuses on stuff that makes life easier this fall- items that are practical, positive, and pretty.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy