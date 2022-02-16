Ways your normal routine is causing inflammation, and how to decrease it

Clean Plates

Our lives are built around routines, some of which are great, but others- not so much. Because a lot of our routines happen on autopilot, we often don't realize how some things contribute to chronic inflammation, which can lead to medical issues like cardiovascular disease. Here’s the thing: when inflammatory habits are a part of our everyday life, our risk for disease can get dangerously high.

The experts at Clean Plates are sharing eight ways to reduce inflammation in your body caused by daily routines. From morning to night, simple changes can dramatically decrease your inflammation levels.

1. Sugar for breakfast

Muffins, pancakes, sweetened granola… they’re delicious, but even if they seem healthy, they aren’t necessarily a great idea. “Even sweetened yogurts are loaded with sugar, which has been linked to inflammation,” says Amy Davis, RDN, LDN , founder of The Balanced Dietitian .

The solution: Think savory to start your day. Davis recommends a breakfast packed with quality proteins, like avocado toast with an egg on top, or tofu scramble. Swap out pastries and sugary cereals for a high-protein meal.

2. Too little dietary fiber

Fiber plays a serious role in our overall health, but the average person eats only a small fraction of the recommended daily allowance of it. “Low dietary fiber intake is connected to higher levels of C-reactive protein, one of the major markers of systemic inflammation,” says Jonathan Clinthorne, Ph.D., Director of Nutrition for the Simply Good Foods Company . That’s a problem, as fiber is needed to slow the absorption of sugar into our bloodstream and to promote positive gut bacteria.

The solution: Get cozier with produce and legumes. Start with nutrient-dense fruit like raspberries and apples if you can’t bring yourself to eat more vegetables… and don’t pass on the beans. Two cups of cooked kidney beans, lentils, or pintos contain all the fiber you need in a day.

3. White foods as the base of meals

It’s all too easy to call a bowl of pasta your dinner, but that’s not necessarily the healthiest choice. “White refined carbs that are low in fiber cause a quick rise in blood sugar, and are contributors to inflammation,” Davis says. Framing your meals around refined white carbs is a quick way to ensure your inflammation levels stay too high. However, white carbs and white vegetables are totally different — white vegetables actually have a ton of health benefits that shouldn’t be ignored.

The solution: Whole grain goodness. Davis suggests swapping refined products for their whole grain counterparts, and she also recommends dropping some of those refined items for vegetables like sweet potatoes and beets, as those will offer you some healthy carbs with an antioxidant boost.

4. BBQing too often

Nothing says summer like an afternoon spent grilling. Unfortunately, many of the intoxicating aromas of barbequing are actual toxins. Beyond the carcinogens involved in the grilling process, Davis says that processed meats such as hot dogs, beef jerky, and smoked meats contain advanced glycation end products (AGEs) which are known to contribute to inflammation.

The solution: When you do go ahead and grill, focus on plant foods. And when it’s too hot to cook, try inventive raw salads like this shaved Brussels sprouts dish.

5. Getting too happy at happy hour

There’s no arguing that stress relief and socializing are integral to mental wellness. However, those activities doesn’t always need to include alcohol, which Davis tells us can cause several different health issues, including inflammation in the gut and joints.

The solution: “To make it easier to consume less alcohol, consider alternatives like sparkling flavored water for hydration, kombucha for a probiotic boost, or making an at-home cocktail with a zero-proof spirit,” says Davis.

6. A sedentary lifestyle

Who isn’t addicted to their screens? We all spend countless hours in front of computers, cell phones, tablets, game consoles, and TVs — and most of us spend far too little time being active. And that’s a problem for more than just our attention spans. “Too little daily activity is associated with persistent, systemic low-grade inflammation,” says Clinthorne.

The solution: Move your body. If you enjoy working out, that’s fantastic. But if you don’t, that’s ok, too — there are plenty of other ways to be active in life. “Try going for walks, gardening, shoveling snow, or mowing the lawn,” says Dr. Clinthorne. If you’re stuck at your desk for the whole day, set an alarm to go off every hour. Every time it goes off, get up and move around for a couple minutes. Aim for 150 minutes of physical activity weekly.

7. Snacking on refined and processed foods

We’re genetically predisposed to enjoy crispy, crunchy foods — and snack companies have capitalized big time on that fact. Go-to snacks like chips and salsa, potato chips, and cheese curls all play into that predisposition, and at large costs to our wellness. Processed, high glycemic foods lead to inflammation, and the more often you eat those snacks, the worse things get. “When blood sugar is elevated for extended periods of time, sugar begins to ‘stick’ to proteins inside the blood vessel,” Clinthorne says. “This results in an inflammatory cascade, increasing levels of inflammation in the body and increasing your risk of cardiovascular disease or diabetes.” Davis adds that processed foods are heavy in inflammatory Omega-6, and low in anti-inflammatory Omega-3.

The solution: Snack smarter. Davis suggests chia pudding or a handful of Omega-3-packed walnuts. Clinthorne recommends reducing net carb intake, which can include swapping chips for sliced vegetables to dip in salsa, eating a protein-rich snack of nuts or seeds, or choosing whole grain crackers over white flour ones.

8. Irregular sleep habits

Gone are the days when we went to sleep after the sunset simply because it was dark. Thanks to electricity, our internal clocks (aka circadian rhythms) are out of whack. Clinthorne says that both inflammation and immunity are influenced by our circadian rhythms. “People with irregular sleeping habits are known to be at a greater risk of several inflammatory diseases, especially cardiovascular disease,” he says. Irregular eating habits, frequent travel, and screen time all contribute to poor sleep.

The solution: Sleep hygiene. Think of your sleep hygiene as being equally important to your overall hygiene. You wouldn’t just skip brushing your teeth or showering, and sleep is just as important. “Put down your phone or tablet at least an hour before bedtime,” Clinthorne says. “Avoid caffeine late in the day, and create a dark, cool sleep environment.” He says that we should all aim to get at least seven hours of sleep nightly, and ideally we should go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.