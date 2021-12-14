Making home life more harmonious; family resolutions for 2022

Nadine Bubeck

Nadine Bubeck

I’m not the biggest fan of new year’s resolutions as they often leave me feeling defeated; however, I do believe there’s value in setting high hopes for a fresh year. As we head into 2022, here are 8 doable family goals for families who seek making home life more harmonious.

Start a special weekly/monthly ritual

My kids love board games and I often find myself putting off playing due to being distracted with work, cleaning, cooking, etc. However, starting a dedicated and consistent ritual would hold our entire family accountable for partaking in fun-filled activities. If weekly is too much pressure, determine a monthly family game night, movie night, craft night, etc. Let each child offer their choice of activity and take turns implementing.

Prioritize eating dinner together

I know eating dinner as a family every night is unattainable- work happens, extracurricular activities happen, and things come up. With that being said, when families dine together, it helps them handle the stresses of daily life. It’s a nice time to debrief the day and talk things through as a unit. To get your kids chatting, play “two highs-one low;” ask them to name two amazing things that happened that day and also express one thing they found challenging.

Play hooky

We get sick days, right?? Why not take a well day and do something fun once in a while! When I was young, my mom would let me play hooky every so often- we’d do something sporadic, and it meant the world to me. Life moves fast... even kids need time to reboot and sometimes a simple day and quality time does the trick.

Take the trip

Instill in your kids to value making memories over monetary things. Covid has reminded our family to take advantage of time and live life to the fullest, and so we’ve taken every opportunity to travel- by plane, car, etc. People don’t take trips; trips take people, and exposing your kids to exploration and adventure will only shape them into more cultured, well-rounded individuals.

Pay it forward

Make a list of various ways your family wants to help others this year, then determine a plan to make them happen. With the influx of holiday gifts, ask your kids to choose some toys they’ve outgrown to donate to a shelter- it’s simple, but the lessons learned are so important.

Get active

Exercise is the most cliché new year’s resolution, so give it a fresh family-infused approach. For older kids, decide to train for a 5K together or do regular hikes in your area. Bike ride to lunch on the weekends or simply have a catch with your kids in the yard. Lay a strong foundation of making exercise fun.

Unplug

We’re all guilty as charged. Decide to digitally detach at night, during dinner, etc... whenever or whatever it is, put the phone down and focus on being 100% present for yourself and your family. It's amazing how rewarding it is to have a conversation with actual eye contact! In other words, connect by disconnecting.

Honor your child’s individuality

I have three young boys and they’re all very different. While one is creative and crafty, the other is all about sports... and my toddler just loves to play. Effort “dating” each of your kids individually, honoring their interests even if they’re not necessarily yours. Spending special QT will only strengthen your bond and help boost your child’s self-esteem.

Published by

Nadine Bubeck is a multi-media personality, fashion designer, mompreneur, author, blogger, keynote speaker, influencer and blessed boy mom times three. ​ The TV News anchor turned all things mama is a parenting, lifestyle, home and travel contributor on TV and writes for a handful of publications and websites. Follow Nadine: @mamaandmyboys on Instagram.

