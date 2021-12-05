Celebrating the joy of an interfaith holiday season

Nadine Bubeck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PCXtJ_0dEhz1xk00
Nadine Bubeck

Growing up I always wanted a Christmas tree, and like most Jewish kids, I had immense Christmas envy. Sure, my parents went big for Hanukkah, but still, I put out cookies and milk hoping Santa wouldn’t forget me… and go figure, he never did.

I tell my kids they’re the lucky ones—they get to celebrate both holidays as my husband and I come from different backgrounds. While things can be a tad confusing, we’re flooding our children with tradition and instilling in them values varying religions have in common: being a good person, compassion, integrity, and faith.

To us, the holiday season is about a twinkling Christmas tree and lighting the menorah. It’s about listening to jolly jams, watching holiday movies, visiting Santa, and spinning the dreidel. It’s about opening presents—maybe too many—considering we celebrate eight crazy nights and the joy of Christmas morning. It’s about discussing the miraculous meaning of Hanukkah and attending church on Christmas. And it’s about believing—simply believing in the magic of the season.

If you’re anything like us, juggling holidays and striving to find meaning, remember you’re not alone. As parents, we aim to pave “the right path” for our children, but I’ve come to realize there’s beauty in our winding journey, and that is what makes it special, interesting, and sacred.

Here are some of our annual traditions to ring in the holidays.

Read
Sure, we’re stocked with Christmas books, but one of my favorites is a good read that’s ideal for interfaith families with young children. My son’s former kindergarten teacher introduced us to the book “Daddy Christmas and Hanukkah Mama,” by Selina Alko, and it’s a colorfully illustrated, beautiful story showcasing a mix of two traditions. The storyline makes for an excellent road map to help navigate the holidays.

Do something good
Every year we bring goodies to our hospital’s NICU—whether little gifts for the newborn babies or cookies for the nurses working overtime. Pick a place special to your family and drop off some treats or have your kids choose a few toys they don’t play with anymore to donate to a children’s shelter. Teaching your kids to give back is the true spirit of the season.

Arrange a neighborhood gift exchange
A neighborhood gift exchange is a simple way to celebrate with friends without going overboard. With a $20 maximum, arrange for the kids in your neighborhood to buy presents for one another and then pick a December evening for the exchange (even in someone’s driveway). It’s a celebratory way to instill in kids there’s a lot of fun in giving as well as receiving.

Snag Insta-worthy PJ pics
If you’re looking for twinning pajamas, check out our family’s fave: LazyOne. The high-quality sets have something for everyone: dad, mom, kids, baby, and even pets. Choose from cliché Christmas plaid, Menorah-decorated onesies, or wintery designs infused with moose, bears, fa-la-la llamas, elves, candy canes, and more. Visit lazyone.com to see the collections.

Get crafty
For Hanukkah, make edible dreidels; they’re simple. To make, stick a pretzel into a big marshmallow, and on the opposite end of the marshmallow, glue a Hershey Kiss using frosting. See if it spins, then taste its goodness!

For Christmas, create pinecone trees. To make, find a pinecone and paint it green using acrylic paint. Once dry, add snow with white acrylic paint, coating the tips of the pinecone. Add ornaments by small dotting red, blue and yellow scattered around the tree. Finally, get a small wooden star from any local craft store, paint it yellow, and paste it to the top using a hot glue gun. Both crafts are so adorable for festive home décor!

From our family to yours, merry everything. May Santa be good to you, and may you win the jackpot at dreidel.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Nadine Bubeck is a multi-media personality, fashion designer, mompreneur, author, blogger, keynote speaker, influencer and blessed boy mom times three. ​ The TV News anchor turned all things mama is a parenting, lifestyle, home and travel contributor on TV and writes for a handful of publications and websites. Follow Nadine: @mamaandmyboys on Instagram.

Scottsdale, AZ
298 followers

More from Nadine Bubeck

What to gift the mom who has everything? Here are ideas that'll make her swoon and smile this holiday season.

She's likely the one doing all the holiday shopping for everyone... but who's shopping for her?. Here are 17 gift ideas for the fashion forward, fun-loving, beauty crazed woman in your life.

Read full story
7 comments

Stumped on what to get kids who have everything? Here are ideas.

I'm so over an abundance of toys, so we've politely asked Santa for a refreshed theme for gifting: practical, educational, active and unique. Here are 15 non-cliche gift ideas if you're still stumped on what to get your kids.

Read full story
12 comments

Gifting your home for the holidays

Home isn’t a place, it’s a feeling, but it feels so much better when surrounded by all things merry and bright. This holiday season, why not gift your humble abode some upgrades and accessories? Here are some homey finds that’ll make your living space cozier, prettier and much more enjoyable.

Read full story

Kids, life and pursuing mompreneurship

The balance is tough and the struggle is real. The mompreneur boom is taking over many of us...moms eager to become an all-in-one mogul. Granted, it's challenging to wear many hats: mom, wife, maid, chef, chauffeur, and professional. Truth be told- I do many things half-ass (like serving pizza for dinner and postponing folding laundry). However, maintaining a professional sense of self is very important to me, and I constantly strive to fulfill creative juices flowing inside me. Success isn't always measured by money.

Read full story

A NICU reflection for National Prematurity Awareness Month

November is National Prematurity Awareness Month, a time when I often reminisce of my oldest son's arrival into the world. It’s kind of weird for me to look back on his birth story, as Nicholas is now a thriving, active, handsome, healthy 8-year-old. I want to press pause. And to be honest, I kind of miss his hectic debut, as emotional and stressful as it was.

Read full story
3 comments

Year one firsts during baby's first year

I have three boys ages 4, 6, and 8. As cliche as it sounds, it goes by fast, and while I love watching them blossom into "big boys," their baby years will forever be dear to my heart.

Read full story
2 comments

Embracing motherhood and mothering boys

The other day a woman stopped me in my tracks while wrangling my boys, looked over and said: Wow, you’re so lucky to have three boys. It was a refreshing comment considering people always ask if I’m trying for a girl. (Don’t get me started on that...)

Read full story

Engaging your kids in positive conversation

The first thing I ask my boys when I pick them up from school is: what did you do at recess? I ask it for a few reasons. One, because I believe forming social skills is super important and I like to know they’re getting along with other kids. And two, because it’s not an academic-heavy question; for the most part, talking about recess is a fun topic and I want them to focus on the happy part of their day.

Read full story

Getting in the fall spirit

While I’m not an over-the-top crafter or Martha in the kitchen, I still like to get creative. If you’re like me and want to get in the fall spirit (but need an extra nudge), this one’s for you.

Read full story
Huntington Beach, CA

Destination: Visiting Surf City USA

According to surf historians, Huntington Beach was first surfed in 1907 by Hawaiian surfing pioneer George Freeth. Fast forward to 2008, Huntington Beach officially adopted the Surf City USA nickname after a tense trademark dispute between the Southern California city and Santa Cruz. Now, fittingly dubbed Surf City, HB is a hot spot for families wanting an Orange County escape lined with a long 8.5 miles of beautiful beach, a mild climate, and excellent surfing.

Read full story

Fall finds for kids K-2

No need to read about what to buy for back to school- we all get school lists and have an abundance of No 2 pencils and washable markers. Therefore, my twist on this seasonal round up focuses on stuff that makes life easier this fall- items that are practical, positive, and pretty.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Destination: The Great Wolf Lodge Arizona

It’s literally a Vegas for kids. We recently returned from a 24-hour escape to the Great Wolf Lodge Arizona, and it was amazingly fun-filled, action packed and utterly exhausting (in a good way, of course).

Read full story

Back to School Finds: The Mom Edition

After last year, many of us moms are welcoming going back to school- in school- with open arms. So, it got me thinking: while we’re buying #2 pencils and markers, we deserve some pampering of our own… right?! Here are 7 things I’m loving right now.

Read full story

Destination: Monterey, CA

There’s something mystical about the coastline of Monterey. The Central California destination isn’t your cliché beach town, in fact, you’ll endure an odd sense of warmth from its often-foggy weather, and a sense of calm exploring its natural beauty.

Read full story

Travel Hacks for the Win! Tips + Tricks to Make the Most out of your Family Vacay

When I was two, we moved from Philadelphia to California. My dad flew cross country, and my mom decided to drive me and my older sisters. I was a toddler and my sisters were young kids, so this was quite the endeavor considering we had no cell phones, no Google, no navigation, etc. My mom somehow planned and mapped everything to a tea.

Read full story
Whitefish, MT

Destination: escaping to Whitefish, Montana

There’s a saying about Montana: it’s where the mountains call you home. And there’s no truer statement. Welcome to Whitefish, Montana: a stunning gem that will take your breath away.

Read full story
2 comments

Destination: Sunriver Resort

Sunriver Resort is a unique Oregon getaway set in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. The 3,000+ acre property offers everything you need to enjoy a quality family getaway- an escape that will leave you relaxed, rejuvenated, and in love with nature’s beauty.

Read full story

Functional finds for fashion-forward moms

As moms, we tend to focus on our kids' needs... buying them seasonal clothes, shoes, etc- often putting our own desires aside. Here's a list of functional finds that will make mom feel special and fashionable.

Read full story

Practical finds for elementary-aged children

Kid-tested, kid-reviewed and kid-approved… meet Nicholas Bubeck, my 7-year-old, who helped me put together this fun list of stuff that will keep your kids entertained this summer. (Because we could use all the help we can get; right, mamas??!)

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy