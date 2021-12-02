Stumped on what to get kids who have everything? Here are ideas.

Getty/Stock

I'm so over an abundance of toys, so we've politely asked Santa for a refreshed theme for gifting: practical, educational, active and unique.

Here are 15 non-cliche gift ideas if you're still stumped on what to get your kids.

Adopt an animal

World Wildlife Organization

My four-year-old is obsessed with sharks so when I found out you could actually adopt a Great White , I knew the gift was a match made in heaven. The World Wildlife Organization offers a variety of animal adoption sets equipped with a stuffed animal, photo, adoption card, species information and more. If sharks aren’t your thing, WWFGifts catalog offers hundreds of animal-themed gifts and $.83 of every dollar goes directly to their mission protecting wildlife around the world.

Scoot in style

McLaren Scooters

The hottest and ultra-luxe scooter to hit the market. These high-end McLaren Scooters have models for toddlers, tweens and teens, designed in collaboration with McLaren Automotive to reflect an elegant look and refined craftsmanship. Built to handle tough roads, the modern scooters feature an anti-slip cover and wheels modeled after the esteemed car. Versatile, compact and uber safe, choose your ideal ride: The McLaren McS01 Scooter (3 to 6 year-olds), The McLaren McS02 Scooter (6 to 9 year-olds), or The McLaren McS03 Scooter (Ages 9+).

Up your A-game

Chargeball

My kids prefer playing outside past bedtime, and if they could, they’d be throwing footballs and scoring goals past midnight. That’s why Santa is putting some Chargeballs under our Christmas tree . This innovative company is the only to offer glow in the dark balls that keep your game going through the night. Using an LED light to activate your ball equates to hours of playtime. Each Chargeball is designed to throw, catch or kick like a regular ball; footballs, soccer balls and baseballs available!

Tailgate in touchdown style

QB54

My middle son literally sleeps with his football, so I wanted to find a unique gift to honor his love for the game. Enter the QB54- the ultimate football game . Score points by making completions, touchdowns, interceptions, and kicking extra points! The first team to 54 wins. QB54 is a game and chair set all in one, perfect for tailgating, the backyard or beach. The best part: after your victory, relax in the 2 usable chairs that support up to 275 lbs each!

Get sporty

Franklin Sports

Speaking of my middle sports-obsessed son, he’s requested an all-athletic lineup for Christmas. That’s why I turn to Franklin for a variety of sporty finds. For your little NFL pro, get them the ultimate uniform set featuring their favorite team (helmet included). For your mini all-star, the MLB ball-and-glove is an A-list present. And for your active kiddos, I love the nerf tennis set - a fun gift for burning after school energy!

Stomp it out

Stomp Rocket

This is the ultimate no fail gift idea; keep your kids entertained with Stomp Rocket’s ultimate line up of active STEM-based toys. My picks for the season include: stunt planes that loop and glide through the air and the Jr. glow planes that glow in the dark.

Get practical

AoPS

Speaking of STEM... the Art of Problem Solving just released their picks for practical, challenging, and educational gifts for gifted children. This STEM Gift Guide for Kids has a bunch of entertaining options that put little minds to the test, encouraging and instilling essential math and problem-solving skills. My fave? Definitely the puzzle books.

Cook + create

I'm the Chef Too!

Here’s another STEM idea... and this one is delicious!! My kids subscribe to I’m the Chef Too! monthly kits- edible adventures that gets families cooking and learning! Explore the solar system by baking galactic donuts or engineer and erupt volcano cakes while learning about chemical reactions. Each recipe is infused with educational concepts and a surprise adventure, specialty supplies, and pre-measured dry ingredients.

Support a young CEO

Creations by Nicholas

Inspired by a child’s love for travel, check out Creations by Nicholas (BTW, the CEO is 8 years old). These craft plane DIY kits encourage kids to get creative and imagine they can go anywhere in the world. Plenty of kit options available and $1 of every sale goes to the Triple Heart Foundation.

Gift comfort

Pockimals

If your child is hooked on stuffies, check out Pockimals . These pint-sized plush pals are designed to fit little hands, giving them a sensory-friendly comfort toy that can go with them anywhere. The stuffed animal is paired with t-shirts that hold them; all apparel is organic and produced with soft cotton. Plenty of unicorns, lions, and puppies to choose from.

Care for those toesies

Tiptoes

Keep little feet cozy and stylish with Tiptoes . With non-slip bottoms and several cute and cool designs, the adorable slipper-like-socks can be worn inside and out, and are available for babies, toddlers, kids and adults.

Stuff those stockings

Bumkins

Ideal for stocking stuffers for babies, Bumkins has an array of adorably designed feeding gear, wet-bags, snack bags, bibs and more. With designs from Disney, Marvel, Nintendo, Harry Potter and beyond, your family will use these essential items daily. I love the reusable bags for travel – they're machine washable and a green alternative to plastic baggys!

Twin with the family

Nadine Bubeck

PatPat offers the most adorable twinning pajamas sets the whole family will enjoy. Winter, Christmas and Hanukkah themed, the array of pajamas will keep you cozy, cute and Insta-worthy. The quality clothing comes at affordable prices, so you can get the family look you love without breaking the bank.

Witness a volcanic eruption

Schleich

This Volcano Expedition Base Camp playset is part of the Schleich Dinosaurs theme world. It features an exciting eruption that catapults stones from the volcano’s crater. Built-in LED lighting illuminates the lava flow for realistic magma effects. Feel the earth tremble as the volcano vibrates and emits pretend smoke.

Score custom toys

Create On