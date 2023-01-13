New York City, NY

MTA Plans To Expand Accessibility In The Subway

MysticTransit

As part of their ‘Extending Transit’s Reach‘ assessment, the MTA revealed plans to expand accessibility within the Subway. Currently, less than a third of subway stations are accessible, and with the MTA having a goal of making the subway 95% accessible by 2055, they are exploring ways to improve accessibility in the system and actually reach that goal.

What plans does the MTA have for improving accessibility?

Within the assessment, the MTA listed 4 plans for improving accessibility. Starting with the two “short-term” plans, the MTA will explore opportunities to install larger elevators to accommodate multiple riders using mobility devices simultaneously. They are also starting a pilot program to replace those large Emergency Exit gates at Station Entrances with Wide Aisle Gates, as found in other systems. This pilot program will see the new fare gates installed at 5 subway stations.

- Sutphin Blvd/Archer Avenue/JFK Airport, which is also set to get Platform Screen Doors in the future.

- Bowling Green

- Astoria Blvd

- 34th Street-Penn Station

- Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center

These new wide aisle gates will make it easier for those who use mobility devices, such as wheelchairs and bicycles, or carry luggage to enter the system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thT8L_0kCPpaSl00
Subway Emergency Exit Slam GatePhoto by(Natalie O'Neill and Sydney Denmark/New York Post)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2icWiy_0kCPpaSl00
London's Version of Wide Fare GatesPhoto by(Brit.co User/Brit + Co Guides)

The MTA's "Medium-term" plan sees them collaborating with the DOT to seek funds to improve accessibility at bus stops, adding bike parking, pedestrian infrastructure improvements, and level boarding.

The MTA's "Long-Term" plan sees them committing to making 95% of the subway system accessible by 2055. Knowing the MTA's past of not completing projects on time, many are skeptical of this commitment. However, with new zoning laws that incentivize developers to incorporate accessibility projects into their buildings, the MTA is confident that they will reach their goal.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New York City Subway# Transportation# Transit# Public Transit# MTA

Comments / 1

Published by

Hi! I'm a Transit YouTuber hoping to make New York City's, and America's transit as a whole better. Public transit is the future!

New York, NY
82 followers

More from MysticTransit

New York City, NY

MTA Announces More Lines To Get Upgraded Signaling Technology

Recently, the MTA made an amendment to the 2020-2024 Capital Plan. This amendment saw the addition of many different projects, alongside the removal of many others. One of the Capital Plan changes involved installing new Communications-Based-Train-Control (CBTC) signaling technology throughout the system. Initially, the plan called for the installation of CBTC signaling tech on the Lexington Avenue, 8th Avenue, and Astoria Lines. According to the MTA, these lines were prioritized because of a need to expand capacity to accommodate growing ridership. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, these lines, especially Lexington Avenue, saw heavy overcrowding.

Read full story
New York City, NY

MTA Budget Shortfalls & Bankruptcy As Ridership Stalls

According to information obtained by “The LIRR Today”, MTA ridership numbers have slowed dramatically throughout 2022. Between the months of May and June, the MTA attracted less than 100K new riders to the network. Ridership increases have essentially stopped, as more people are choosing to work remotely. The MTA was expecting 85% of riders to be back by the end of 2022, but information obtained by “The LIRR Today” says that the MTA will be issuing new projections with its July Financial Plan. the MTA expects ridership to flatline at 60% of pre-pandemic levels. If ridership were to flatline as expected, the MTA would be facing bankruptcy by 2024.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Main Street Busway Sees HUGE Bus Speed Improvements

Main St used to be one of the most congested bus corridors in Queens and the city as a whole, before the Main Street Busway was fully implemented 2 years ago. Now, the corridor has improved, and bus speeds have dramatically increased. On July 15th, 2022, the last session of the NYC DOT Community Advisory Board for the Main Street Busway concluded, and we now have some hard stats on just how much the Busway has helped the hundreds of thousands of riders who commute through the corridor each day.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

MTA Announces Planned Work Along Brooklyn Subway Lines

If you're planning to travel along the (Q) Line this summer, you may have to make some adjustments to your plans. Just recently, the MTA announced a batch of service changes affecting many who use the south Brooklyn lines of the New York City Subway. During the weekends between July 16 and August 14, direct service to and from Manhattan via the Brighton line will be cut, while the MTA completes essential track maintenance. Shuttle trains will provide service between Prospect Park and Coney Island, and free shuttle buses will provide service between Prospect Park and the Atlantic Avenue Station.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

MTA Increasing Speeds On Multiple Subway Lines

A 6 Train departing Zerega Avenue - This is one of the many lines which will see the benefits of speedier service(MysticTransit) In an interview with NBC New York, NYCT President, Richard Davey said that the MTA is increasing train speeds on multiple lines in the subway system. The MTA’s “S.P.E.E.D. Unit“ has been traversing the system to determine where they can raise speed limits and get rid of certain timers and speed restrictions that unnecessarily slowed trains. These “speed-ups” can be observed on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, A, D, N, Q, R, and W Lines, and will most likely come to more lines after the S.P.E.E.D. Unit’s evaluation on them later this year. “We’re able to reduce the trips on those lines by about 2 minutes or so. Doesn’t sound like a lot, but if you accumulate it over a day, it’s quite a lot of time...”

Read full story
3 comments
Bronx, NY

MTA Announces Reconstruction Of Two Subway Lines

Recently, the MTA announced the reconstruction of tracks and maintenance along both the IND Concourse Line in the Bronx, served by the (B) and (D) Lines, and the BMT Archer Avenue Line in Queens, served by the (J) and (Z) Lines.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy