MTA Plans To Expand Accessibility In The Subway

As part of their ‘Extending Transit’s Reach‘ assessment, the MTA revealed plans to expand accessibility within the Subway. Currently, less than a third of subway stations are accessible, and with the MTA having a goal of making the subway 95% accessible by 2055, they are exploring ways to improve accessibility in the system and actually reach that goal.

What plans does the MTA have for improving accessibility?

Within the assessment, the MTA listed 4 plans for improving accessibility. Starting with the two “short-term” plans, the MTA will explore opportunities to install larger elevators to accommodate multiple riders using mobility devices simultaneously. They are also starting a pilot program to replace those large Emergency Exit gates at Station Entrances with Wide Aisle Gates, as found in other systems. This pilot program will see the new fare gates installed at 5 subway stations.

- Sutphin Blvd/Archer Avenue/JFK Airport, which is also set to get Platform Screen Doors in the future.

- Bowling Green

- Astoria Blvd

- 34th Street-Penn Station

- Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center

These new wide aisle gates will make it easier for those who use mobility devices, such as wheelchairs and bicycles, or carry luggage to enter the system.

Subway Emergency Exit Slam Gate Photo by (Natalie O'Neill and Sydney Denmark/New York Post)

London's Version of Wide Fare Gates Photo by (Brit.co User/Brit + Co Guides)

The MTA's "Medium-term" plan sees them collaborating with the DOT to seek funds to improve accessibility at bus stops, adding bike parking, pedestrian infrastructure improvements, and level boarding.

The MTA's "Long-Term" plan sees them committing to making 95% of the subway system accessible by 2055. Knowing the MTA's past of not completing projects on time, many are skeptical of this commitment. However, with new zoning laws that incentivize developers to incorporate accessibility projects into their buildings, the MTA is confident that they will reach their goal.