New York City, NY

MTA Budget Shortfalls & Bankruptcy As Ridership Stalls

MysticTransit

According to information obtained by “The LIRR Today”, MTA ridership numbers have slowed dramatically throughout 2022. Between the months of May and June, the MTA attracted less than 100K new riders to the network. Ridership increases have essentially stopped, as more people are choosing to work remotely. The MTA was expecting 85% of riders to be back by the end of 2022, but information obtained by “The LIRR Today” says that the MTA will be issuing new projections with its July Financial Plan. the MTA expects ridership to flatline at 60% of pre-pandemic levels. If ridership were to flatline as expected, the MTA would be facing bankruptcy by 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXeYd_0gqQYYtj00
MTA Budget Shortfalls(The LIRR Today/Twitter)

Unfortunately, it seems like no one understands the fact that public transit should not operate at a profit. It is a public service, not a business. Hopefully, some of our politicians can realize this, and we can get some policy shift in funding with the MTA. Reducing service is not the way to go in this situation. It is known that long waits and more inconveniencing commutes tend to deter people from using public transit. Transit has to be quick, convenient, and safe (yet another issue the MTA faces) in order to attract riders. Transit must be treated like the essential public service that it is, and until we see that happening, we aren't gonna see many new additions to the system, like the extension of the Second Avenue Subway, an extension to LaGuardia, or even the remainder of the bus redesigns.

# NYC Subway# Transportation# MTA# New York City Subway# Subway

Published by

Hi! I'm a Transit YouTuber hoping to make New York City's, and America's transit as a whole better. Public transit is the future!

New York, NY
67 followers

